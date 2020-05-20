Men who allegedly helped Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan arrested in U.S.

Two men who authorities allege helped ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn flee Japan ahead of his trial have been arrested in the United States.

Authorities in Massachusetts on Wednesday arrested former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are set to appear before a judge through video conference, Reuters reports.

Ghosn while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct last year fled to Lebanon, defying an order not to leave Japan, at the time saying that has "not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution." Japanese authorities subsequently issued arrest warrants for three Americans, accusing Michael and Peter Taylor, as well as George Antoine Zayek, of helping Ghosn make his escape; he was allegedly hidden on a private plane.

At the time, The New York Times noted that "Japan has an extradition treaty with the United States, potentially putting the men within reach of Japanese prosecutors if they were arrested by American authorities." Now, Bloomberg reports the men "are being held for possible extradition." Brendan Morrow