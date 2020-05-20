See More Speed Reads
Poll Watch
Edit

Americans' outlook on the economy has pretty much reversed in 3 months, poll shows

3:03 p.m.
Wall Street.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Polls probably aren't necessary to show that the United States' economic situation is bleak these days, but the numbers can illuminate just how sharply the coronavirus pandemic has altered things in a short span of time.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University released Monday showed that 74 percent of Americans believe the state of the country's economy is either "poor" or "not good." Again that's not surprising on its own (unless you consider the fact that 23 percent think the situation is "good" or "excellent" to be a head-scratcher.) In a broader context, however, it's startling; just 3 months ago, the same poll showed that 70 percent of Americans were feeling good about the economy, compared to 29 percent who had a negative outlook. That's pretty much a complete reversal.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted between May 14-18 among 1,323 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.7 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

don't @ me
Edit

Twitter begins testing feature allowing users to limit replies

2:37 p.m.

Is this the beginning of the end for the Twitter ratio?

Twitter announced on Wednesday it has started testing its previously-teased feature allowing users to control who gets to reply to their tweets. Users will be given the option to allow replies from everyone, only people they follow, or only people they mention.

"Twitter is where you go to see and talk about what's happening," Twitter Director of Product Management Suzanne Xie said in a blog. "But sometimes, unwanted replies make it hard to have meaningful conversations. (Ahem, reply guys.)."

Twitter showed off the feature being used by several users having a conversation, though some have raised concerns about public figures utilizing it to shut down any criticism.

This feature, at least for now, is only available for "a limited group," Twitter said. One member of that limited group was journalist Yashar Ali, who immediately began tweeting a barrage of hot takes knowing full well no one could reply to them. Before the feature becomes widely available, get those hot takes of your own ready. Brendan Morrow

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut
Edit

DC fans who hated Justice League are finally being appeased with a director's cut to be released on HBO Max

2:26 p.m.
Justice League
Warner Bros. Pictures

The fans demanded it — relentlessly — and now, it's officially happening.

Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that a director's cut of Zack Snyder's DC superhero film Justice League will see the light of day, arriving on the new streaming service HBO Max next year.

Hitting theaters in 2017, Justice League was heavily reshot by Joss Whedon after Snyder, the credited director, left the project due to the tragic suicide of his daughter. The end result was poorly received among fans, largely panned by critics, and disappointed at the box office.

In the years since, rumors have persisted about an earlier, pre-reshoots version of the film that Snyder enthusiasts might find preferable, which fans demanded be finished and released using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. For years, one needed only to check the Twitter replies to virtually any Warner Bros. adjacent social media post to see an endless flood of DC fans asking for it.

This went on all the way up until Wednesday, when Snyder announced in a live stream that his version of the movie will stream on HBO Max, although not until 2021 because he's "got a little work to do" on it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder and his wife Deborah are "now in the midst of reassembling much of their original postproduction crew to score, cut, add new and finish old visual effects, and, yes, maybe bring back many of the actors to record additional dialogue," which could cost as much as $30 million, though the Reporter says it's "unclear what form" the cut will take.

Now, the question of whether this Snyder cut will live up to fans' expectations, or if it will disappoint just like the original film and turn out to have been best left as a vague concept rather than an actual product, will be answered when it at long last hits HBO Max in 2021. But if not, at least the tweets will finally stop. Brendan Morrow

hmmm
Edit

A Trump-touted construction firm's border wall contract was under investigation. Then it got another one.

1:43 p.m.

A North Dakota construction firm somehow ended up with the largest ever contract to build the border wall even though its first contract is still under a Defense Department investigation.

Fisher Sand and Gravel secured a $1.3 billion contract to build a technically challenging 42-mile stretch of the President Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall through Arizona, The Arizona Daily Star first reported. Trump had talked up Fisher after the company's CEO formed ties with Trump's advisers and praised the president on TV, and now lawmakers are starting to ask questions.

Fisher CEO Tommy Fisher had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to lobby Republican lawmakers into talking up his company to Trump, and his pressure eventually stuck. Trump would often push the Army Corps of Engineers to consult with Fisher for all its border needs, The Washington Post reports. Democrats' concerns of improper White House influence on the border wall contract process eventually pushed the Department of Defense's inspector general to launch an audit of Fisher's first contract, and that probe is still ongoing.

The news of the second contract prompted at least Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) to tweet that "border wall construction should be halted until this investigation is over."

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) meanwhile told the Post it "speaks volumes to the administration's lack of transparency that they didn't announce this award — the largest ever," and called on the Trump administration to "pause construction and contracting decisions" until the investigation and the coronavirus pandemic have ended. Kathryn Krawczyk

permanent decline
Edit

The U.S. birth rate is at its lowest since 1985 and demographers think the decline may be permanent

12:32 p.m.
Newborn baby.
iStock.

It looks like the decline in the United States' birth rate may be permanent, The Hill reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report Wednesday that 3.7 million children were born in the U.S. last year, down 1 percent from 2018 and the lowest total number of births since 1985. Birth rates dropped among women in nearly every age (except women in the early 40s) and race group.

The downward trajectory has been consistent, save for one rise in 2014, since the 2008 financial crisis, and demographers are now thinking that's unlikely to change anytime soon especially since the country's financial outlook had improved. "The fact that births and fertility continued to decline in 2019 despite the booming economy suggests that this is a permanent shift to a lower fertility regimen in the U.S.," said Cheryl Russell, a demographer and contributing editor to the journal American Demographics.

Of course, the economy is no longer booming, and may be headed for an even more severe recession because of the coronavirus, so experts don't think early predictions of a pandemic baby boom will hold true. "It's more likely that young women will delay becoming pregnant during this time of uncertainty," Russel said. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard dead at 39 after going missing at Venice Beach

11:56 a.m.
Shad Gaspard
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shad Gaspard, the former WWE star who went missing after going for a swim with his son in Los Angeles, has died at 39.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday confirmed a body found on the shore at Venice Beach was identified as Gaspard's, three days after he went missing, NBC News reports.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," authorities said. A lifeguard "was going to try to rescue both" Gaspard and his 10-year-old son, Chief Ken Haskett told NBC. "But the father, in his last few words, said, 'Save my son.'" Gaspard's son made it back to shore after Gaspard pushed him toward the lifeguard and was then "pushed back down under a wave," Haskett said.

Outside of WWE, Gaspard also appeared in films including Get Hard and Think Like a Man Too, as well as shows such as From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and Key & Peele. WWE mourned the loss of Gaspard in a statement, remembering him as being "admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor." Brendan Morrow

seems problematic
Edit

Pompeo confirms he told Trump to fire State Department inspector general

11:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wanted his department's inspector general fired for a while.

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick last week, repeatedly saying Pompeo told him to do so. Pompeo confirmed Trump's account in a Wednesday press conference, and then made the situation even more problematic by saying he "should have done it some time ago."

"The President has the unilateral right to choose who he wants to be his inspector general at every agency in the federal government," Pompeo said Wednesday. "In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. I frankly should have done it some time ago." Pompeo previously said he requested Linick be fired because he was "undermining" State Department business. Trump said he had "never heard of" Linick, but agreed to fire him after hearing former President Barack Obama had appointed him.

Linick was investigating Pompeo for potentially using a political appointee to run personal errands, including walking his dog, when he was fired, though Pompeo said he didn't know he was under investigation. Linick was also reportedly looking into Pompeo's arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as his taxpayer-funded dinners with hundreds of guests. Democrats have launched an investigation of Linick's firing, saying it's just the continuation of Trump's trend of ousting these federal watchdogs. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

2 new studies offer optimism that coronavirus antibodies provide immunity

11:10 a.m.
Coronavirus research.
JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Two new peer-reviewed studies published in Science on Wednesday have scientists feeling optimistic about coronavirus antibodies providing both natural and vaccine-induced immunity against future infections, The Boston Globe reports.

The research teams led by Dr. Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, found rhesus macaque monkeys were immune to the coronavirus after being re-injected with the live virus following recovery from their initial infection. And a separate study found two doses of one of six DNA vaccine prototypes — ones that use the genetic code for portions of a protein the coronavirus likely uses to invade cells — also provided protection.

DNA vaccines reportedly aren't in development for human testing, and scientists are reportedly skeptical of their efficacy, but that's why some are excited about the results of the study. The fact that DNA vaccines worked on the monkeys and in some cases developed antibodies at levels comparable to those produced by the response to the live virus "really tell you this is doable," said Dr. Michael Nelson, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Barouch was cautious about the results, noting that more research needs to be done in humans. Rhesus macaques, which are frequent test subjects in global coronavirus research, are about as close as scientists can get to humans in terms of genetic makeup, but they're still a different species. And the jury is still out on how long immunity might last. Still, Barouch believes the findings are a cause for optimism. "Our team found this data very compelling," he said. Read more at The Boston Globe. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.