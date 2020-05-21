See More Speed Reads
New Michigan poll has Biden in the lead with support from former third-party and non-voters

3:50 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new poll of likely Michigan voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Trump in the state by 3 percentage points, 49 percent to 46 percent.

The Crooked Media/Change Research poll shows half of Biden's lead in a hypothetical November showdown comes from those who either didn't vote in 2016, or voted third party. Trump notably won Michigan in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton 47.5 percent to 47.3 percent.

Voters who were undecided for the 2020 presidential election said they trusted Biden over Trump on nearly all matters, aside from managing economic recovery and helping small businesses recover.

Meanwhile, Trump is headed to Michigan on Thursday to visit a Ford auto plant amid his ongoing feud over his handling of the coronavirus and mail-in voting with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The poll was conducted online between May 11 and May 17 and included 3,070 likely Michigan voters. The margin of error was 1.9 percentage points. See more results at Change Research. Taylor Watson

Trump says he 'tested very positively' for coronavirus, by which he means negative

2:25 p.m.

President Trump briefly had everyone convinced he had contracted coronavirus.

In his attempt to spin some excitement into his daily coronavirus test reveal, Trump told reporters that he "tested very positively" for COVID-19 on Thursday. But in case his flipping hand motions didn't make it clear, Trump quickly clarified. "I tested positively toward negative, right. I tested perfectly this morning." Then Trump tried one more time to coin his new phrase: "That's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative."

Watch the whole tongue twister below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Racial make-up is a bigger coronavirus indicator in nursing homes than facility size, local infection rates

2:14 p.m.
Nursing home stretcher.
David Ryder/Getty Images.

The great equalizer it is not.

COVID-19 has left no population untouched in its relentless spread around the globe, but some groups within the U.S. are facing the virus' wrath at disproportionately high rates.

Nursing home residents and black Americans are suffering from increased infection and fatality rates, and The New York Times reported Thursday that nursing homes with mostly African-American and Latino residents are twice as likely to suffer from coronavirus outbreaks than their majority white counterparts.

Nursing homes have already accounted for more than one third of the country's death toll from the virus, which is days away from reaching 100,000. African Americans are dying from the virus at a rate almost three times that of white people, The Guardian reports, so it's of little surprise to some healthcare professionals that the disease is now festering prominently in the groups combined.

"Typically, what occurs in the general population is mirrored in long-term care facilities," Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association, told the Times.

The infection rate in nursing homes with primarily black and Latino residents seems to have more to do with race than any other factor. Even when accounting for other indicators such as facility size, federal ratings, and local infection rates, the Times found majority black and Hispanic homes were still worse off. The analysis did not determine whether there were racial disparities within the same nursing home.

In Maryland, where 80 percent of nursing homes with high black and Latino populations have reportedly had outbreaks, one nursing home in Baltimore reported 233 employee and resident cases and 20 deaths.

At some facilities, workers have complained about poor conditions that have facilitated the spread of the virus, including staffing shortages and a lack of adequate personal protective equipment. In several different facilities serving large African-American and Latino populations, workers reported receiving rain ponchos, hair bonnets, and plastic swimming goggles in lieu of PPE. Marianne Dodson

Ratcliffe confirmed as next national intelligence director with narrowest approval vote in position's history

1:41 p.m.
Rep. John Ratcliffe testifies for the Senate.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) has won the Senate's approval to become the next director of national intelligence — barely.

The Senate voted 49-44 to approve President Trump's nominee for the position, along party lines, with several senators not voting. That means Ratcliffe ended up with the smallest number of approval votes in the DNI position's 15-year history, The Washington Post notes.

Ratcliffe also only narrowly passed a Senate Intelligence Committee vote to head to the Senate floor earlier this week. He faced questioning over his propensity toward "deep state" conspiracy theories and his past criticisms of the intelligence community, but rejected those theories outright when speaking to the committee.

Acting officials have filled the DNI spot since Dan Coats resigned last summer, first Joseph Maguire and then Richard Grennell. Ratcliffe was nominated to fill Coats' spot shortly after Coats announced his resignation, but Trump pulled his nomination after Ratcliffe was criticized for his lack of qualifications for the role. Kathryn Krawczyk

Amazon reportedly pushes July Prime Day to September

12:50 p.m.
Amazon driver unloads boxes.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Amazon shoppers will reportedly have to wait a few extra months for their midsummer deals.

The e-commerce giant will shift Prime Day, its giant deals event usually held in July, to September, people familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal. The reported shift comes as Amazon attempts to maintain its usual high-speed shipping service and as workers say the company is failing to keep them safe.

The two-day sales event will be postponed because Amazon is still trying to catch up with skyrocketing demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources told the Journal. Amazon will also let nonessential goods resume shipping to warehouses, letting the company "lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products," the Journal reports.

Amazon's massive catalog relies on thousands of individual sellers, who send their items to Amazon warehouses to allow for speedier shipments. But the company stopped letting sellers of nonessential items restock amid the pandemic, while increased demand on essential products led to slower shipping speeds as well. Sources told the Journal those one- and two-day delivery speeds may not be re-established for months.

Amazon warehouse workers have protested working conditions and a lack of hazard pay, saying not-so-essential items are still going out and requirements for calling out sick, even after potential exposure to the virus, were way too strict. One protesting workers' firing even prompted a vice president at Amazon to quit the company over its "climate of fear." Kathryn Krawczyk

Elizabeth Warren signals she might be willing to set aside Medicare-for-all as part of Biden VP bid

12:10 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is seemingly trying to get on former Vice President Joe Biden's good side.

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Warren consistently shouted down Biden's centrist policies, especially when it came to her and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) shared demand for Medicare-for-all. But as recently as this week, Warren argued that "expanding the Affordable Care Act" is the first step in getting to single-payer health care — the latest in a series of compromises and compliments that could signal she wants to be Biden's No. 2, Politico reports.

While the other women who ended their 2020 campaigns and Stacy Abrams are still being discussed as potential running mates for Biden, Warren's chances have seemingly risen over the past few weeks. Biden has repeatedly complimented her dozens of coronavirus policy plans, as well as her questioning of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding coronavirus relief funds. Biden and Warren even co-wrote an op-ed criticizing the Trump administration's lack of oversight of those funds. Sources also tell Politico that Biden and Warren's camps have been collaborating on economic policies over the past few weeks.

This reported collaboration doesn't seem to be driving Warren to the center, though. She was quick to add that expanding Obamacare is only a stepping stone in getting to Medicare-for-all, which isn't so different from how she praised the Obama administration's health care work during primary debates. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lana Del Rey hits back at critics while dissing Ariana Grande, Beyoncé

11:34 a.m.

Lana Del Rey is just asking questions!

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the singer slammed "Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani, and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé" for having "number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating, etc." Wrote Del Rey, "can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect … without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?"

The singer additionally emphasized that, "in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

Though Del Rey was clearly "fed up" with critics who claim that she has "set women back hundreds of years," fans took issue with her tearing down primarily women of color to make her point, Us Weekly reports. "Why did you have to name drop them?" one Twitter user wrote. "Just say what you had to say and go finish the album, babes."

Read the full post — which includes confirmation of a new album as well as the announcement of two forthcoming books of poetry — below. Jeva Lange

Millions of noisy cicadas to emerge on the East Coast after 17 years underground

11:25 a.m.
Cicada.
Yuriy_Kulik/iStock

After 17 years underground, a brood of periodical cicadas will emerge in swarms as weather warms in several East Coast states. Their unmistakable shrill will serve as the soundtrack to the summer, peaking in June.

Up to 1.5 million cicadas per acre are expected to emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, reports ScienceAlert. This year marks brood IX's first emergence since 2003.

The mysterious bug only lives 4 to 6 weeks, and their aggressive noise — a mating call — can reach 90 decibels, as loud as a lawnmower. Scientists haven't quite cracked the code to periodical cicada's life cycle, but hypothesize they have evolved to avoid syncing up with the life cycle of predators.

In addition to the racket, cicadas can pose a threat to trees. Females lay their eggs in branches, which may cause them to split. If a tree is populated with enough eggs, it could die, per ScienceAlert.

It's not all bad news, though. Cicadas are harmless to humans and pets, and they naturally "turn over soil and prune trees, increasing flowers and fruits in later years," ScienceAlert reports.

If you're feeling left out, have no fear. Cicadamania reports next spring, brood X is set to emerge in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. Taylor Watson

