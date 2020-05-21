New Michigan poll has Biden in the lead with support from former third-party and non-voters

-
New Michigan poll has Biden in the lead with support from former third-party and non-voters3:50 p.m.
-
Trump says he 'tested very positively' for coronavirus, by which he means negative2:25 p.m.
-
Racial make-up is a bigger coronavirus indicator in nursing homes than facility size, local infection rates2:14 p.m.
-
Ratcliffe confirmed as next national intelligence director with narrowest approval vote in position's history1:41 p.m.
-
Amazon reportedly pushes July Prime Day to September12:50 p.m.
-
Elizabeth Warren signals she might be willing to set aside Medicare-for-all as part of Biden VP bid12:10 p.m.
-
Lana Del Rey hits back at critics while dissing Ariana Grande, Beyoncé11:34 a.m.
-
Millions of noisy cicadas to emerge on the East Coast after 17 years underground11:25 a.m.
