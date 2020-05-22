Connecticut girl sends more than 1,500 art kits to kids in shelters and foster care

-
Connecticut girl sends more than 1,500 art kits to kids in shelters and foster care12:17 a.m.
-
Washington finds it paid out hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefitsMay 21, 2020
-
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 symptomsMay 21, 2020
-
Baltimore mayor asks Trump to cancel Memorial Day visit: It sends 'the wrong message' to residentsMay 21, 2020
-
Trump says he took mask off at Ford plant because he 'didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it'May 21, 2020
-
Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murderMay 21, 2020
-
Beijing moves to crack down on Hong Kong with new security lawMay 21, 2020
-
Trump vows 'we're not gonna close the country' if a 2nd coronavirus wave hitsMay 21, 2020
