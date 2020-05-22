Coronavirus is spiking disproportionately in counties that voted for Trump in 2016

The 2016 election may help map the next coronavirus hotspots.
While COVID-19 is finally beginning to wane in some of the U.S. cities it hit hardest and earliest, coronavirus spread is still far from its peak in most small cities and rural areas across the country. And over the past four weeks, it's been more likely that counties will show a high prevalence of coronavirus next if they voted for President Trump in 2016, an analysis by the Brookings Institution reveals.
A high prevalence of coronavirus means a county saw coronavirus case rates of 100 or more per 100,000 people. Hundreds of counties have gained high-prevelance status over the past few weeks, and 176 new counties joined that list from May 10 to May 17 alone. Those 176 counties voted for Trump by a 12 percent margin in 2016 — Trump outright won 151 of them — and are also less urban and less racially diverse than areas where coronavirus spread in March and April, Brookings notes.
COVID-19 obviously doesn't discriminate based on politics, so there is no definitive reason why these counties are seeing coronavirus spikes now. It's likely just because rural counties are more spread out than urban areas and have seen slower coronavirus spread, and also coincidentally went for Trump in 2016. But Trump has also been eager to reopen businesses, especially in less populous areas that didn't see as many coronavirus cases. And if his supporters were more likely to follow his lead and get back to normal, that could be aiding the spread as well. Find the whole study at the Brookings Institution. Kathryn Krawczyk
In less than two weeks, global coronavirus cases have spiked by more than a million, a sobering sign that there is still a long way to go before the pandemic begins to ease up, The Wall Street Journal reports. This week, the world topped 5 million coronavirus cases, up from 3.85 million two weeks ago. There have been more than 333,000 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began, with nearly 100,000 in the United States.
Wednesday of this week saw the highest daily spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as well, with at least 106,000 in a single 24-hour period, the WHO reports. Yet it is almost certain that official tallies are under-representing the number of deaths. New data out of Michigan, for example, seems to suggest that the state undercounted hundreds of COVID-19 deaths, while "the full toll of the pandemic in U.S. nursing homes will remain unknown because a new rule intended to collect the data doesn't require facilities to report deaths and infections that occurred before early May," The Wall Street Journal writes.
There has been good news, too: This week, London reported an entire 24-hour period of no new COVID-19 cases, while the state of Georgia is looking increasingly like an unexpected coronavirus success story. Additionally, the biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its potential COVID-19 vaccine showed promising early results in clinical trials, with patients developing antibodies similar to those in people who've recovered from the disease. You can follow the latest scientific advancements against the coronavirus pandemic with The Week's free Solving COVID newsletter here. Jeva Lange
Because we're cooking so much at home, Ball writes, there has been "a big jump in demand for the cheap cuts of meat — most notably the bits we use to make supermarket mince. At the same time, the stuff that's usually much more expensive, like the fancy steak cuts, has a big drop in demand."
The problem? You can't slaughter half a cow, or only the cheap bits of one. Normally, the different prices and demand for different cuts balances out – but right now it doesn't. Hence: carcass imbalance. To get the cheap mince we want, we're creating a huge steak stockpile.
The pork industry "seems to have experienced the hardest hit," reports Drovers, an American beef industry magazine. "The sudden decline in the food service industry has plummeted the value of pork, which gets a large portion of its price boost from restaurants. Bacon, bellies, and other premium pork products have plummeted in value, with bellies trading below $0.40 per pound and retail bacon reaching $2 per pound or less." Additionally, "The loss of the food service demand has caused beef middle meats (rib and loin cuts) to drop to their lowest price in a decade."
The whole thing is creating a major "ruckus," Ball agrees. As Nick Allen, the CEO of the British Meat Processors Association, told The Grocer, "There is plenty of food to go around but, in order for the system to keep working, we need to maintain the mechanisms (like carcase balance) that allow it to function properly." Read more via Ball here. Jeva Lange
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prominently warns on its "How COVID-19 Spreads" page that "the virus spreads easily between people." But it also says, in new language, that "the virus does not spread easily in other ways," including "from touching surfaces or objects," The Washington Post noticed Thursday.
"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," the CDC says. "This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus." CDC spokesman Kristen Nordlund told the Post the quietly updated guidance came from an internal review and "usability testing," but did not represent a change in how the CDC describes transmission. Previous versions of the site did have similar language, the Post reports.
The coronavirus can remain potentially viable on cardboard for up to 24 hours and up to three days on plastic and metal, virologist Vincent Munster and his colleagues at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases lab in Hamilton, Montana, found. But it usually breaks down within hours of leaving its host. "Direct contact with people has the highest likelihood of getting infected — being close to an infected person, rather than accepting a newspaper or a FedEx guy dropping off a box," Munster told the Post.
If not living in fear of Amazon deliveries is the good news, the bad news is people are starting to venture into public spaces again, not always observing social distancing. The U.S. is on the cusp of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, and if just 30 percent of people return to pre-COVID life, that number will easily surpass 200,000 by the end of summer, Nina Fefferman, who models diseases at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, tells Politico. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Joe Biden raised some eyebrows Friday during a heated interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne began by pressing Biden, telling him that "black people saved your political life in the primaries this year, and they have things they want from you, and one of them is a black woman running mate."
"I guarantee you that there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple," Biden said, just as he was interrupted by someone off-frame telling him his interview time was up.
"You can't do that to black media," Charlamagne protested.
"I can do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o'clock," Biden replied. Charlamagne, visibly peeved, told Biden he ought to pick up the conversation again down the line because "it's a long way to November, we've got more questions."
"You've got more questions," Biden said. "I'll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."
Charlamagne waved off Biden's comment, saying "it ain't have nothing to do with Trump, I want something for my community." While it's true that more than than 8 in 10 black Americans believe Trump is racist and 9 in 10 disapprove of his job in office, Biden's comment, even if it was directed specifically at Charlamagne, was clearly based on a sweeping generalization. "A white guy lecturing black Americans that they 'ain't black' if they don't vote for him is about as condescending and racist as it gets," tweeted Republican strategist Andrew Surabian.
"WTF..." added Virginia Republican congressional candidate Jeffery A Dove Jr. "Because I don't support your failed policies. Things like the '94 crime bill, Obamacare, and others, 'I ain't black' based on Joe Biden's words. That is basically saying the Dem party owns me because of skin color." You can watch below, starting around 16:17. Jeva Lange
A passenger jet operated by state-owned Pakistani International Airlines en route from Lahore crashed in Karachi on Friday, with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the national civil aviation authority. Witnesses tell The Associated Press the Airbus A320 attempted to land two or three times before crashing in a crowded low-income neighborhood outside Jinnah International Airport. Police and military personnel blocked off the area, and it isn't clear if there are casualties on the ground.
The aircraft was checked in November, government records indicate, and PIA's chief engineer deemed it "fully airworthy" and in compliance with all safety standards on April 28, but Pakistan has a spotty record of aviation safety. Peter Weber
President Trump visited a Ford factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday and, despite a request from Ford's chairman and Michigan's attorney general, he declined to wear a face mask for most of his tour. But he did wear one for at least a few minutes. "I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump told reporters, showing off the mask he said he'd worn. "I think I look better in the mask," he added later. Well, now you can judge for yourself.
It isn't entirely clear why Trump refuses to wear a mask in front of the cameras, but his aides and advisers have told reporters the president thinks he looks ridiculous in a mask and believes it contradicts his messaging about the safety of reopening stores and other public places. A study from Hong Kong released Sunday found that wearing masks can lower the rate of transmitting the coronavirus through its primary mechanism, airborne saliva, by as much as 75 percent. Peter Weber
"The great state of Michigan is grappling with a series of disasters right now: record unemployment, coronavirus, flooding, and today, a visit from Donald Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Trump was visiting a Ford plant, and despite the company and Michigan's attorney general asking him to wear a mask, he did not — at least not in front of the media.
"Now, any president can be an idiot, but here's where Donald Trump just takes it to the next level: He was answering questions about not wearing masks in front of a sign about how that factory was making masks," Colbert said. Trump went on to shrug off a second wave of COVID-19 and recount, yet again, the fable of his "Michigan Man of the Year" award. And earlier in the day, he added, "Trump talked about his COVID test results in the most confusing way possible."
"Even his negatives are positive — isn't that something?" Jimmy Kimmel marveled. Trump's muddled answer followed his update on hydroxycholroquine, and "it's pretty clear what's going on here, right? He blurted out that he was taking it just to trigger the news media — successfully, by the way — even though there's no way in hell he's taking this stuff. You think any White House doctor, even a Trump doctor, is gonna give the president a pill that could stop his heart, just because he asked for it?"
Trump was truthful that he wore a mask at the Ford plant, "for a minute — TMZ got a rare shot of Donald Trump in a mask," Kimmel said. "But what is the point of this? Either you wear a mask or you don't wear a mask."
Of course Trump didn't wear a mask in front of the cameras, Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "Widespread mask-wearing — along with testing, contract tracing, and isolation — is one of the few simple measures that could very possibly help us get back to some semblance of normalcy, and yet conservatives have decided to turn it into yet another dumb culture war issue. Some have even theorized that it's a media conspiracy to keep people permanently afraid." Watch his anagram-filled closer look at coronavirus studies, Trump's war on mail-in voting, and the GOP's "insane conspiracy theories" below. Peter Weber