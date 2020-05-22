Pamela Anderson thinks we should protect the sanctity of bad TV

Tara Reade, who alleges former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in the Senate, will no longer be represented by prominent #MeToo lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor, The New York Times reports. Wigdor, a supporter of President Trump who has also represented women in sexual assault and discrimination cases against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly, took Reade on as a client two weeks ago.

Though Wigdor did not give a reason for why he would no longer represent Reade, he emphasized that the decision is "by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade." He additionally slammed the media for its coverage of Reade's case, arguing that "much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters." The Times notes that Wigdor "is leaving as her credibility is coming under harsh scrutiny," including an investigation in California concerning whether or not Reade misrepresented her educational background while serving as an expert witness on domestic violence in court.

Biden has repeatedly denied Reade's allegations while attempting to also express his belief in survivors of sexual assault. "If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me," he said recently, addressing a question about what he would say to women voters who are concerned about the allegations. "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."

In his statement to the press, Reade's former lawyer, Wigdor, added: "We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator's status or politics." Jeva Lange