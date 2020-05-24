See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Warren is reportedly turning back to wealthy donors in effort to boost Biden

7:48 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
AMANDA SABGA/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is reportedly reaching back into her old toolbox in an attempt to help former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren has agreed to host a gathering of big money donors for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, The New York Times reports. The event, which will take place online because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for June 15, three people with knowledge of the plans told the Times on condition of anonymity.

During Warren's own presidential campaign, which ended shortly after Super Tuesday in March, the senator — a progressive Democrat — vowed not to attend private events or call wealthy potential donors for contributions. She subsequently relied heavily on grassroots donations for the rest of her run.

But Warren, considered a possible vice presidential candidate who has shown a willingness of late to move a little closer to some of Biden's more centrist policy ideas, had previously built a network of high-dollar donors during her Senate campaigns, so she's no stranger to that world. Now, she'll reportedly turn back to that group to aid Biden in his battle against President Trump.

A spokeswoman for Warren declined to comment, and Biden's campaign did not respond to the Times' request. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

opening up
Spanish PM says country will be open to foreign tourists in July

May 23, 2020
Pedro Sanchez.
ANDRES BALLESTEROS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Spain emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, the country is setting its sights on salvaging as much of its tourism industry as possible.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday the country will reopen to overseas visitors starting July 2. He encouraged people to begin planning their summer vacations — foreign and domestic — though he said safety measures will be in place to protect both tourists and Spanish residents from infection. "Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination," he said. "We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country."

Sánchez didn't divulge much information on the actual plans, but he did say Madrid and Spain's regional governments have been working together to bring tourism back for weeks.

The prime minister also gave Spain's top professional soccer league, known as La Liga, permission to return June 8. There have been 234,824 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28,628 COVID-19 deaths in Spain, but the daily infection and fatality rates have steadily declined since the country went into a strict lockdown in March. Read more at The Guardian and ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

tee time
Reportedly maskless Trump plays golf for the first time in more than 70 days

May 23, 2020

A White House official told Politico on Friday that President Trump hadn't played golf in more than 70 days, but that streak is over, though the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Trump hit the links Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where golf has the green light, despite rising infections in the Washington, D.C., metro area, which includes Northern Virginia. Still, because of its somewhat solitary nature, Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that golf — with precautions — was a smart way to get outdoors during Memorial Day weekend.

Trump certainly seemed to hear that. He reportedly was seen driving in a golf cart alone, but was playing with three other people. None of the men were seen wearing masks.

Trump, who says he gets tested for the coronavirus daily, has mostly refused to wear a mask in public, and even admitted he didn't want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing him wear one. Tim O'Donnell

dc vs silicon valley
Trump reportedly may form a commission to examine allegations of online bias

May 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is toying with the idea of establishing a White House commission that would look into allegations of online bias and censorship by social media companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has long accused tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter of harboring anti-conservative biases, and, though it's unclear if anything will come to fruition, it appear he's now trying to take action. "Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we're dealing with," a White House official told the Journal.

The administration may also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, the Journal notes.

If the plan builds momentum, it will likely face push back from the tech companies and free speech advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union's senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane said if the government does try to intervene, "what typically follows are debacles that undermine online privacy, safety, and speech." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

desperate times
A pandemic-related rule change will allow art museums to sell pieces without penalty for 2 years

May 23, 2020

One of the most stringent aspects of the code of conduct followed by art museums in the United States is that they're not supposed to sell pieces from their collections to solve financial problems. The one exception, traditionally, is if proceeds go toward enhancing the larger collection. Art, in other words, can pay for more art, but pretty much nothing else. But as is the case with so many different aspects of society, the coronavirus pandemic is changing that, at least temporarily, CBS This Morning reports.

With museums across the country completely shut down or struggling due to a lack of visitors because of the virus, Brent Benjamin, the president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, said the goal is to allow member organizations a "little more financial flexibility." For the next two years, the museum says it won't punish members that use art sales to pay for "the care of the collection." The institutions themselves will have final say as to what exactly that means.

So far, Nina del Rio, vice chair at Sotheby's, told CBS she hasn't seen any museums use the rule change to launch a fire sale. On the contrary, she said, museum leaders are making thoughtful decisions about how best to preserve their institutions. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Trump campaign pounces on Biden's 'you ain't black' comment

May 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire Friday after he said that African-American voters who aren't sure whether they support him or President Trump "ain't black" during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee later apologized, saying he was perhaps "much too cavalier" with his words. It remains to be seen if Biden's apology will be accepted, but the Trump re-election campaign isn't waiting to find out.

Politico reports the campaign, which has been ramping up its efforts to court black voters, is already taking advantage of Biden's comments, putting together a video montage that will run nationally. Additionally, the campaign will launch an ad targeting Biden's support for the 1994 crime bill, which the spot says resulted in mass incarceration and "destroyed millions of black lives." That will air in swing states.

The Trump campaign is also looking to raise funds with a #YouAintBlack t-shirt and launched a website specifically devoted to Biden's comments. Tim O'Donnell

pakistan plane crash
2 passengers survived fatal Pakistan plane crash that killed 97

May 23, 2020
Pakistan plane crash site.
ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed during a second landing attempt in Karachi on Friday rose to 97 on Saturday. Two passengers survived the incident, and no fatalities have been reported among people on the ground in the densely populated residential neighborhood where the crash-landing occurred, although eight people were injured, three of whom remain hospitalized. All residents have reportedly been accounted for.

One of the surviving passengers, Mohammad Zubair, said the flight from Lahore was smooth until the descent, when the pilot came on the intercom to say the plane was experiencing engine trouble and the landing could be "troublesome." That's the last thing he remembers before waking up in what The Associated Press called a "scene of chaos."

The Airbus A320's black box, which includes the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, was found and is under review. PIA's chief executive, Arshad Malik, said the last message received from the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing a technical problem, and a senior aviation official told Reuters it looked like the plane was unable to lower its landing gear on the first landing attempt. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Hertz files for bankruptcy protection after pandemic halts travel

May 23, 2020
Hertz.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There's been a lot of talk about the hard-hit airline industry during the coronavirus pandemic, but the decision by the United States' No. 2 car rental firm Hertz to file for bankruptcy protection Friday is just another example of how much the travel industry as a whole is reeling.

Hertz, which was founded in 1918, has struggled since the pandemic severely reduced global travel, and its lenders were unwilling to grant another extension on its auto lease debt payments beyond Friday's deadline. The Associated Press notes the filing wasn't much of a surprise as the company warned in its first-quarter report that it may not be able to repay or refinance debt or have enough cash to keep operating (though it will continue to do so, along with its subsidiaries, during the process.)

By the end of March, the company accrued more than $24 billion in debt and was unable to generate revenue after travel largely shut down. Around that time, Hertz laid off 12,000 workers, furloughed 4,000, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90 percent, and stopped all nonessential spending, but the moves proved too late. Read more at The Associated Press and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

