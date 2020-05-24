See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Declining infection rate provides challenge for Oxford coronavirus vaccine

10:37 a.m.
University of Oxford.
Getty Images

Just days ago, scientists leading the University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine development expressed optimism about their progress — more than 1,000 people in the United Kingdom have been inoculated already, and 10,000 more will be given the vaccine in May and June. But there's some cause for concern, The Telegraph reports.

Professor Adrian Hill, director of the University's Jenner Institute, said what was formerly an 80 percent chance of developing an effective vaccine by September — possibly in time for a potential second wave of infections — has dwindled to 50 percent. That's not because the team no longer believes in its work, which is reportedly still going well. Instead, the U.K.'s infection rate decline may make it tough to gauge the vaccine's efficacy. "It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time," Hill said.

Hill only expects fewer than 50 of the 10,000 trial volunteers to catch the virus, which has faded since the U.K. and other countries implemented strict lockdowns, and if it turns out that fewer than 20 test positive, the study's results may be useless.

The vaccine showed promise when it was tested in six rhesus macaque monkeys earlier this year, but it will obviously need to show that it provides the same protection in humans before it can be distributed. Tim O'Donnell

u.s.-china tensions
Wuhan lab director says facility was studying bat coronaviruses but none that match the one behind COVID-19

11:07 a.m.

Wang Yanyi, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Chinese state media Sunday the lab was working on three live strains of bat coronavirus, but the closest genetic match to the virus that causes COVID-19 and sparked a global health crisis was only 79.8 percent. Therefore, Wang said, claims by the likes of President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the virus may have escaped from the facility are "pure fabrication."

As tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened since the outbreak, Trump and Pompeo have leaned into the lab-origin theory. But the scientific consensus remains that the pathogen was passed from bats to humans through an intermediary species at a wet market in Wuhan last year, although it's becoming more challenging to pinpoint the animal.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday that some political forces in the U.S. are trying to push the two global powers "to the brink" of "a new Cold War" and endangering global peace. Wang's concerns were broader than just the back and the forth over pandemic blame, however; he also criticized the U.S. for slowing nuclear negotiations with North Korea and warned Washingotn not to cross Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan." Wang did say foreign interference concerning Hong Kong's renewed anti-government protests was unwelcome, but he didn't single the U.S. out in that regard. Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests flare up again, as demonstrators issue calls for independence

10:17 a.m.
Hong Kong Protests.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong's pro-democracy, anti-government protests were back in full force Sunday for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, while riot police fired tear gas on the crowds for the first time in weeks.

Thousands of mostly young people took to the streets just days after China signaled it planned to directly impose national security laws against subversion, sedition and terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces on the city. The demonstrators believe Beijing's plan, which is backed by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam but faced international condemnation, to bypass Hong Kong's local government and legislature violated the "one country, two systems" agreement it signed with the United Kingdom during a territorial exchange in 1997.

China has denied the move will affect Hong Kong's autonomy, but many of the protesters now think independence — considered a red line by Beijing — is the only way forward. "I think this is the termination of one country, two systems," one protester told The Wall Street Journal. "Hong Kong is lost. The most important thing is to fight back against the Communist Party." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Warren is reportedly turning back to wealthy donors in effort to boost Biden

7:48 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
AMANDA SABGA/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is reportedly reaching back into her old toolbox in an attempt to help former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren has agreed to host a gathering of big money donors for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, The New York Times reports. The event, which will take place online because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for June 15, three people with knowledge of the plans told the Times on condition of anonymity.

During Warren's own presidential campaign, which ended shortly after Super Tuesday in March, the senator — a progressive Democrat — vowed not to attend private events or call wealthy potential donors for contributions. She subsequently relied heavily on grassroots donations for the rest of her run.

But Warren, considered a possible vice presidential candidate who has shown a willingness of late to move a little closer to some of Biden's more centrist policy ideas, had previously built a network of high-dollar donors during her Senate campaigns, so she's no stranger to that world. Now, she'll reportedly turn back to that group to aid Biden in his battle against President Trump.

A spokeswoman for Warren declined to comment, and Biden's campaign did not respond to the Times' request. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

opening up
Spanish PM says country will be open to foreign tourists in July

May 23, 2020
Pedro Sanchez.
ANDRES BALLESTEROS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As Spain emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, the country is setting its sights on salvaging as much of its tourism industry as possible.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday the country will reopen to overseas visitors starting July 2. He encouraged people to begin planning their summer vacations — foreign and domestic — though he said safety measures will be in place to protect both tourists and Spanish residents from infection. "Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination," he said. "We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country."

Sánchez didn't divulge much information on the actual plans, but he did say Madrid and Spain's regional governments have been working together to bring tourism back for weeks.

The prime minister also gave Spain's top professional soccer league, known as La Liga, permission to return June 8. There have been 234,824 confirmed coronavirus cases and 28,628 COVID-19 deaths in Spain, but the daily infection and fatality rates have steadily declined since the country went into a strict lockdown in March. Read more at The Guardian and ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

tee time
Reportedly maskless Trump plays golf for the first time in more than 70 days

May 23, 2020

A White House official told Politico on Friday that President Trump hadn't played golf in more than 70 days, but that streak is over, though the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Trump hit the links Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where golf has the green light, despite rising infections in the Washington, D.C., metro area, which includes Northern Virginia. Still, because of its somewhat solitary nature, Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday that golf — with precautions — was a smart way to get outdoors during Memorial Day weekend.

Trump certainly seemed to hear that. He reportedly was seen driving in a golf cart alone, but was playing with three other people. None of the men were seen wearing masks.

Trump, who says he gets tested for the coronavirus daily, has mostly refused to wear a mask in public, and even admitted he didn't want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing him wear one. Tim O'Donnell

dc vs silicon valley
Trump reportedly may form a commission to examine allegations of online bias

May 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is toying with the idea of establishing a White House commission that would look into allegations of online bias and censorship by social media companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump has long accused tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter of harboring anti-conservative biases, and, though it's unclear if anything will come to fruition, it appear he's now trying to take action. "Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we're dealing with," a White House official told the Journal.

The administration may also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, the Journal notes.

If the plan builds momentum, it will likely face push back from the tech companies and free speech advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union's senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane said if the government does try to intervene, "what typically follows are debacles that undermine online privacy, safety, and speech." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

desperate times
A pandemic-related rule change will allow art museums to sell pieces without penalty for 2 years

May 23, 2020

One of the most stringent aspects of the code of conduct followed by art museums in the United States is that they're not supposed to sell pieces from their collections to solve financial problems. The one exception, traditionally, is if proceeds go toward enhancing the larger collection. Art, in other words, can pay for more art, but pretty much nothing else. But as is the case with so many different aspects of society, the coronavirus pandemic is changing that, at least temporarily, CBS This Morning reports.

With museums across the country completely shut down or struggling due to a lack of visitors because of the virus, Brent Benjamin, the president of the Association of Art Museum Directors, said the goal is to allow member organizations a "little more financial flexibility." For the next two years, the museum says it won't punish members that use art sales to pay for "the care of the collection." The institutions themselves will have final say as to what exactly that means.

So far, Nina del Rio, vice chair at Sotheby's, told CBS she hasn't seen any museums use the rule change to launch a fire sale. On the contrary, she said, museum leaders are making thoughtful decisions about how best to preserve their institutions. Tim O'Donnell


