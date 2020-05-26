See More Speed Reads
Facebook's internal research warned about polarization — but executives 'weakened or blocked' efforts to combat it

3:36 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook reportedly found that its algorithms can make online polarization worse — but the company apparently didn't do much with that information.

That's according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, which quotes a 2018 presentation from a Facebook team warning executives that "our algorithms exploit the human brain's attraction to divisiveness" and that "if left unchecked," Facebook would give users "more and more divisive content in an effort to gain user attention & increase time on the platform."

But Facebook executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg "largely shelved the basic research" into polarization on the site and "weakened or blocked efforts to apply its conclusions to Facebook products," the report says.

Among the ideas reportedly discussed was to adjust the recommendation algorithms to show users a "wider range" of suggested groups, although a Facebook team reportedly said their suggestions to combat polarization might decrease engagement and be "antigrowth," so Facebook would have to "take a moral stance." There was reportedly internal concern about changes disproportionately affecting conservatives, as well.

The Journal report also cites a 2016 presentation from a Facebook researcher stating that "64 percent of all extremist group joins are due to our recommendation tools" and that "our recommendation systems grow the problem."

"Facebook is under fire for making the world more divided," the Journal writes. "Many of its own experts appeared to agree and to believe Facebook could mitigate many of the problems. The company chose not to."

A Facebook spokesperson told the Journal that the company has "built a robust integrity team, strengthened our policies and practices to limit harmful content, and used research to understand our platform's impact on society so we continue to improve." Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

This just in
4 Minneapolis police officers fired after video shows 1 kneeling on neck of man who later died

4:09 p.m.

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after one of them kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Tuesday.

Video of the Monday incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, later revealed to be George Floyd, as he repeatedly told the officer "I can't breathe." Arradondo announced the unidentified officers' termination at a Tuesday press conference, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeting that this was "the right call."

Minneapolis police were called to forgery in progress at a business in Minneapolis around 8 p.m. Monday. Police spokesman John Elder said earlier Tuesday that Floyd cooperated at first, but then "physically resisted" police. Bystander video shows a white officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he said "I can't breathe" and "everything hurts" over and over, and as bystanders urged the officer to stop. Floyd was eventually taken to the hospital, where he died. The FBI and Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating. Kathryn Krawczyk

Space Oddity
Desperate for concerts? This crazy protective spacesuit might be for you.

3:22 p.m.
Not Daft Punk.
Production Club

Although people across the country are determined to return to pre-COVID normalcy — packing beaches and parks in recent days, despite the obvious risks — it seems that concerts will remain off-limits for many months (unless you're sitting in your car).

In an effort to hasten the process, Production Club, a Los Angeles design firm, has created a protective suit that would allow concertgoers to once again crowd venues. The only difference, of course, would be arenas full of fans wearing an "offshoot of a hazmat suit," according to the firm's website, that "contains two lithium-ion cell battery systems" to power, among other things, a built-in air-filtration system, LED lights, a camera, and speakers. The contraption, called Micrashell, also includes snap-on canisters for vaping and drinking, presumably to help you forget the future hell you've found yourself trapped in.

The system is "a solution for bringing people together safely," Production Club's Mike 808 told NBC Los Angeles. "It takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level." That doesn't seem to be in dispute. What's less clear is that people, no matter how concert-hungry, would want to look like refugees from The Andromeda Strain just to see live music. The firm is discussing the idea, which awaits a patent, with a number of venues, with concert-night rentals of the suits a possibility. Another possibility: waiting for a vaccine, and then putting on old jeans and a faded Bowie tee before going to your next show. Jacob Lambert

we don't have the meat
America's meat problems are about to get worse

2:11 p.m.
Raw chicken breasts.
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

The meat industry is in for a rough road to recovery.

It's been nearly a month since President Trump encouraged meat plants to either remain open or reopen, even as many of them became hotspots for coronavirus spread across the U.S. Outbreaks are continuing to mar the plants' reopening plans, leading to industry-wide dilemmas that could create meat shortages for months to come, The Washington Post reports.

While it's difficult to put a number on just how many meat plant workers have contracted coronavirus nationwide, North Carolina has provided a good sample. Of the 2,200 workers tested for coronavirus at Tyson Foods' chicken processing plant in Wilkes Country, 570 tested positive last week, Tyson told NPR. Parts of the facility have closed for cleaning, cutting how much meat the plant can turn out. And so, for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina farmers have had to start euthanizing at least 1.5 million chickens, a state agriculture official told the News & Observer, calling the measure a "last resort."

Most meat plants in North Carolina and nationwide won't disclose just how may of their employees have contracted coronavirus, but the close-packed working conditions have turned the facilities into disease hotspots since the early days of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated at least 5,000 workers were infected by the end of April, though advocates have suggested there could be more than 17,000. And with plants already slow to respond to outbreaks and some still partially closed, it's likely that shortages may only get worse. Kathryn Krawczyk

'not a perfect person'
Jim Clyburn says he cringed over Biden's 'you ain't black' remark

2:00 p.m.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is offering a defense of former Vice President Joe Biden following controversial remarks about black voters while admitting the comments made him cringe.

Clyburn, the House majority whip who delivered a crucial endorsement of Biden ahead of his victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary, spoke to The View on Tuesday about Biden's recent comments to The Breakfast Club that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."

"I cringed, no question about that," Clyburn told The View on Tuesday regarding Biden's comments, also saying that Biden "did not do as well as I had hoped in responding."

Clyburn went on to say that Biden is "not a perfect person" but should be compared "to the alternative, not the almighty." To those who were offended by what Biden said, Clyburn said that "all of us have misspoken" at times and said things "we do not really mean that come out a little bit wrong, and that's what happened here."

Following backlash to his remark, Biden said that he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy" and that was perhaps "too cavalier," adding that "no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background." Brendan Morrow

summer reading
J.K. Rowling's new children's book is being released for free online

12:29 p.m.
J.K. Rowling
John Phillips/Getty Images

For the millions of Harry Potter fans growing increasingly restless in coronavirus quarantine, J.K. Rowling has dug into her attic and found something that might help.

The author has announced that starting Tuesday, she'll be publishing her new children's book The Ickabog for free, releasing new chapters online every weekday. Rowling explained that she wrote most of her first draft of this fairy tale in between working on Harry Potter installments and intended to release it after Deathly Hallows, but it "went up into the attic" after she decided to take a break from children's books.

"A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting The Ickabog down from the attic and publishing it for free, for children in lockdown," Rowling said. "My now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I've been immersed in a fictional world I thought I'd never enter again."

Now, kids can read the book or have it read to them during "these strange, unsettling times," Rowling said. Kids are also being called on by Rowling to submit illustrations as they go through The Ickabog, and the best ones will be included in the book when it's published in print and as an eBook later this year; all of Rowling's author royalties from the book will go to COVID-19 relief, she said. Rowling noted the book isn't a Harry Potter spin-off.

New chapters of The Ickabog are to be published through July 10, so get reading — and drawing. Check out the first chapters here. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Human trials begin for Novavax's coronavirus vaccine

12:08 p.m.
Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Biotechnology company Novavax rolled out its first human trials for its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Novavax already tested its vaccine on animals in low doses and found it successful, Axios notes. So the Maryland-based company will inject 131 volunteers in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane, with results of the clinical trial expected to be made public in July.

Phase 1 of the trial is a "randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled trial" that assesses two different dosage sizes of the vaccine among healthy participants age 18 to 59, Novavax said in a press release. If that first phase goes well, Novavax said it expects a second phase to begin "promptly." That second phase will be conducted across several different countries, including the U.S., and across a broader age range.

Novavax shares spiked when markets reopened Tuesday after the holiday weekend, up from $46.11 per share to $54.20. Novavax is among several pharmaceutical companies racing to develop coronavirus vaccines, with Pfizer and Moderna launching human trials earlier this month. Kathryn Krawczyk

V-shaped recovery?
Obama administration economist predicts 'best jobs and growth numbers ever' ahead of the election

11:01 a.m.
The New York Stock Exchange
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

An Obama administration economist has reportedly left Democrats concerned about President Trump's re-election prospects with his prediction about the state of the economy leading up to November.

Speaking to a group of Republican and Democratic officials in early April, Politico reports Jason Furman, who was chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Obama, surprisingly asserted that "we are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country."

As the coronavirus pandemic takes a devastating toll on the U.S. economy, bringing the unemployment rate to the highest level seen since the Great Depression, Furman continues to predict a "partial rebound" on the horizon, comparing the situation to the economic aftermath following a natural disaster and telling Politico that "you could easily have one to two million jobs created a month in those four reports before November."

He added, "And then toward the end of October, we will get GDP growth for the third quarter, at an annualized rate, and it could be double-digit positive economic growth. So these will be the best jobs and growth numbers ever." This assumes re-openings continue across the country and a second wave of coronavirus doesn't prompt major lockdowns.

Although Politico notes that a "rebound won't mean that Trump has solved many underlying problems," Democrats are reportedly "spooked" by the idea that the president "could be poised to benefit from the dramatic numbers" ahead of the 2020 election, with one former Obama White House official pointing to Trump's positive polling on the economy and arguing, "This is the challenge for the Biden campaign. If they can't figure this out they should all just go home." Read the full report at Politico. Brendan Morrow

