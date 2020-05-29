Trump attempts to clarify looting tweet, leaves Rose Garden event without addressing Minneapolis

-
Trump attempts to clarify looting tweet, leaves Rose Garden event without addressing Minneapolis4:25 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham announces Senate Judiciary hearing on police use of force5:26 p.m.
-
Trump 'terminates' U.S. relationship with WHO, blames China for 'covering up' coronavirus spread4:59 p.m.
-
George Floyd's family demands revised first-degree murder charge for officer who used 'inherently dangerous' restraint4:42 p.m.
-
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter for killing of George Floyd2:51 p.m.
-
Amy Klobuchar says she 'did not blow off' police shootings, but regrets how she handled their cases2:19 p.m.
-
Minnesota governor says Trump's Minneapolis tweets are 'just not helpful'1:35 p.m.
-
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection to George Floyd's death1:32 p.m.
4:25 p.m.