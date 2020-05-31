The White House is reportedly divided over whether Trump should address the nation amid protests

President Trump continued his trend of commenting on current affairs on Twitter this weekend as protests against police brutality take place across the country, but he's mostly stayed out of the physical spotlight. The White House on Sunday declared a lid, which means no one should expect to see or hear from the president for the rest of the day, and ABC News reports there's a growing divide within the Trump administration about how Trump should respond to the situation.

Some of his advisers, reportedly including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, don't think there's any political benefit in Trump addressing the nation from the Oval Office since the few times he's done so haven't turned out so great. But others, like White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, believe it's a chance for Trump to show that he's a strong leader and a unifier, in a similar fashion to former President George H.W. Bush during the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

“There’s growing divide inside the West Wing among top aides” over whether President Trump should address the nation from the Oval Office amid protests and unrest, ABC News’ @CeciliaVega reports. https://t.co/sVerbxGgdM pic.twitter.com/sbWKYtbHgv — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 31, 2020

One person who doesn't want to hear the president speak? Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms said Sunday she hopes Trump remains quiet, arguing he'd likely only make a difficult time even worse. Tim O'Donnell