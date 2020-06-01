See More Speed Reads
George Floyd
Minneapolis police chief speaks with George Floyd's brother for the 1st time via CNN

2:00 a.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo visited the scene of George Floyd's death to pay his respects on Sunday, and he told CNN's Sara Sidner he had no hesitation about firing the four officers under whose custody Floyd died. One of the officers, now charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. "There are absolute truths in life," Arradondo said. "We need air to breathe. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong. And so it did not take, I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me that what occurred out here last Monday, it was wrong."

Sider told Arradondo that Floyd's family was live on CNN and asked if he had any comment for them. He took of his hat and said he was "absolutely, devastatingly sorry for their loss," and he would do anything to bring Floyd back. CNN's Don Lemon asked Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, if he wanted to ask the police chief anything, and Sider interrupted Arradondo to relay his question about whether the chief will convict all four officers, not just the one who kneeled on his brother's neck. Arradondo noted he isn't a prosecutor but said as far as he's concerned, all four officers are "complicit" in Floyd's death.

"Being silent, or not intervening, to me, you're complicit, so I don't see a level of distinction any different," Arradondo said. "Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit." Philonise Floyd, who said this was his first communication with Minneapolis police, wasn't entirely satisfied with the answer. "They have enough evidence to fire them, so they have enough evidence to arrest them," he said. "I don't know who he's talking to, but I need him to do it, because we all are listening." Watch the entire exchange below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
7-year-old plans special backyard prom for babysitter

2:02 a.m.

Dressed in his best suit and ready to dance, Curtis Rogers, 7, threw his babysitter a mini-prom that she'll never forget.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel Chapman, 17, of Raleigh, North Carolina, wasn't able to experience many senior activities, including going to prom. Before the pandemic, Chapman spent most afternoons with Rogers — she would pick him up from school, help him with his homework, and take him to the playground. Rogers' mom, Elissa, told Good Morning America her son "absolutely adores" Chapman, and when he heard that her prom had been canceled, he didn't want her to miss out on the fun, and decided to plan one himself.

Rogers picked out everything, from his dapper suit to the night's menu, which was comprised of food he used to eat with Chapman, including smoothies and apples with peanut butter. During the prom, they safely kept their distance from one another, sharing a meal and dancing from afar. Chapman, who hasn't been able to babysit Rogers since March, said she was "so surprised" by his thoughtfulness. "I had no idea he was going to go all out," she added. "It was very thoughtful and sweet." Catherine Garcia

George Floyd protests
Biden visits Delaware protest site, says country must turn 'anguish to purpose'

1:39 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon visited the site of Saturday night's protests in Wilmington, Delaware, wearing a mask to meet with people who demonstrated against police brutality.

On social media, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, posted that the protests show the United States is a "nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us. The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose."

Biden promised that as president, he will "help lead this conversation," and "more importantly, I will listen." The protests have been ongoing across the United States since Monday, when George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes. Catherine Garcia

police brutality
Atlanta mayor orders firings of 2 police officers for excessive force

1:12 a.m.
Keisha Lance Bottoms.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Sunday that she ordered the firings of two police officers who were involved in the arrest of two African Americans on Saturday night, saying body camera footage shows they clearly used excessive force.

Bottoms said she shared the news "because that is what you will see happen each and every day with the city of Atlanta going forward. Our attitudes toward how we not only police our communities, but how we respond to policing our communities, has to change." Bottoms said while she understands how hard officers are working, and that they are clocking long hours, there is never any excuse for excessive force.

The incident involved Teniyah Pilgrom, a 20-year-old Spelman College student, and Messiah Young, a 22-year-old former Morehouse College student. Officers approached their car because they were out after the citywide curfew, and ordered them to get out of the vehicle. Body camera footage shows one officer yelling at the driver, using a baton to hit their window before smashing it. The officer then used a taser on the driver, while a second officer tased the passenger, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Initially, police officials said the car was impeding traffic, and claimed Young and Pilgrom reached for a gun, but no weapon was recovered from the scene. Both have been released from custody, and charges will not be filed against them. Three other officers involved in the incident have been reassigned to desk duty, pending an investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told the Journal-Constitution his office is working with Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and "moving rapidly to reach an appropriate charging decision" regarding the officers' conduct. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd protests
Firefighters extinguish blaze at historic St. John's Church in D.C.

12:42 a.m.
Police officers outside of St. John's Church.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Police said a fire was intentionally set in the basement of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., late Sunday night, but firefighters were able to quickly put the blaze out.

The church opened in 1816, and every president since James Madison has attended services there. D.C. firefighters also extinguished a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building and another in a small building at Lafayette Park, across from the White House.

Over the last three nights, protesters have gathered near the White House, demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the D.C. National Guard and set a curfew on Sunday for 11 p.m., but there were still some protesters in the streets early Monday morning. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd protests
Trump allies aren't sure he can, or even should, try to unite the country amid George Floyd protests

12:38 a.m.
Military police guard the White House
Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty Images

As protesters took to the street across the U.S. Sunday for another day of demonstrations against racial injustice, police brutality, and the killing of George Floyd, "President Trump stayed safely ensconced inside and had nothing to say, besides tweeting fuel on the fire," The Washington Post reports. "That was by design. Trump and some of his advisers calculated that he should not speak to the nation because he had nothing new to say and had no tangible policy or action to announce yet."

Trump and his advisers considered, but decided against, an Oval Office address, and "aides first want him to embark on a listening tour of sorts to develop constructive ideas," the Post reports. One "group of advisers discussed plans for a series of 'listening' events," The New York Times adds. "But others have counseled that the president should take a hard line." The Times continues:

Some in the president's circle see the escalations as a political boon, much in the way Richard M. Nixon won the presidency on a law-and-order platform after the 1968 riots. One adviser to Mr. Trump, who insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations, said images of widespread destruction across the country could be helpful to the law-and-order message that Mr. Trump has tried to project since his 2016 campaign. The adviser said that it could particularly appeal to older women at a time when Mr. Trump's support among seniors has eroded amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately affected them. [The New York Times]

"It is an open question," the Post notes, "whether Trump aspires to unite. There is ample evidence that he does not, as he built a political strategy around pitting groups against one another and declaring winners and losers."

And then there's the question of whether he is even capable of being a unifier. Most previous presidents, facing national crises, "have found a way to rise to the occasion, even if it meant swallowing hard and suppressing some of their own anger and frustration," Rutgers history professor David Greenberg told the Post. "There's no mystery that Trump is not sticking to the normal presidential script here."

"Trump is far more divisive than past presidents," GOP donor and Trump supporter Dan Eberhart tells the Times. "His strength is stirring up his base, not calming the waters." Peter Weber

Trump tweets
As protests intensify, Trump tweets: 'FAKE NEWS!'

May 31, 2020
Donald Trump.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

With protests against police brutality happening in all corners of the U.S., President Trump tweeted two words on Sunday night: "FAKE NEWS!"

He did not elaborate. The tweet was sent as demonstrations continued for a sixth day, triggered by the death last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death comes as the country tries to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 104,000 Americans and cost tens of millions of jobs. The first protest over Floyd's death was in Minneapolis, but the movement quickly spread nationwide. While most demonstrations have been peaceful, fires broke out in Los Angeles and New York on Saturday night as tensions flared between police officers and protesters. Over the weekend, The Washington Post estimates, more than 2,500 people were arrested in two dozen cities.

Curfews are in place in Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and other major cities, and the National Guard has been activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C. Thousands of protesters gathered at Lafayette Square across from the White House on Sunday night after Trump sent his tweet, and a small building inside the park was set on fire. At that point, a few minutes before D.C.'s 11 p.m. curfew was about to go into effect, riot police moved in to push the protesters out.

Earlier in the day, Trump tried to pin the unrest on the media, accusing journalists of being "truly bad people with a sick agenda." Catherine Garcia

George Floyd protests
Curfew imposed in Los Angeles County as looting erupts in Santa Monica and Long Beach

May 31, 2020
People clean up damage done by looters in a Los Angeles shop.
Warrick Page/Getty Images

After a day of peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd, things took a turn in several cities across Los Angeles County on Sunday evening, as looters smashed windows and doors of businesses in Long Beach and Santa Monica.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed an overnight curfew of 8 p.m., in an attempt to control chaos in his city, but that was amended by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to a countywide order of 6 p.m.

In Long Beach, looters entered Nike, Forever 21, and Guess stores. The Los Angeles Times reports that one man tried to stop another as he used a hammer to smash the glass of the Guess store, and those who wanted to enter the store began punching him. In Santa Monica, a Louis Vuitton store was vandalized, and in one block, the windows in all of the stores were smashed and graffiti was spray painted on the side of buildings.

Police said that on Saturday night, 398 people were arrested in Los Angeles for burglary, looting, vandalism, failure to disperse, and curfew violations. Five police officers were injured, including two who were hospitalized; one of the officers was hit by a brick, and had to have skull surgery. Fires were set at the Grove mall, with looting at Nordstrom and other shops, and Garcetti said those who are participating in "destruction and looting" have "not just caused chaos and damage. They are hijacking a moment and a movement." Catherine Garcia

