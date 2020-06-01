See More Speed Reads
twin crises
Police should refrain from using these crowd-control tactics to prevent coronavirus spread, expert says

10:20 a.m.
Police at protest.
ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images

Public health experts are certain protests that took place across the United States over the last several days will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases. But many of those experts still believe the demonstrations against police brutality are necessary, The Atlantic reports. Maimuna Majumder, a computational epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, points out that, after all, "structural racism has been a public health crisis for much longer than the pandemic has."

In the end, these experts agree people attending the protests should wear masks and take whatever precautions they can to stay safe, but Alexandra Phelan, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, notes law enforcement should also change their tactics. She argues responsibility for preventing the spread of the coronavirus ultimately falls on the government, not the protesters. "The state is the one with the duty to protect public health," she said.

Measures normally used for crowd-control like channeling people into tight spaces for security, removing masks, preventing the use of drums or amplified music (protesters would otherwise rely more heavily on chanting which spreads the virus), arresting protesters, and holding them in jail, may "increase the risk of transmission," Phelan said. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

next steps
Obama lays out what he believes protest movement’s next steps should be

11:09 a.m.
Barack Obama.
Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Former President Barack Obama on Monday laid out the next steps he believes protesters should take in their fight against police brutality in the United States.

In a Medium post, Obama praised the demonstrations that took place across the United States over the last several days. He said the "overwhelming majority" were "peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring," with some exceptions. But he also said, eventually, the movement will have to take other avenues to enact change. "I've heard some suggest that the recurrent problem of racial bias in our criminal justice system proves that only protests and direct action can bring about change, and that voting and participation in electoral politics is a waste of time," he wrote. "I couldn't disagree more."

He said "aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and practices," adding that the only way to really make that happen in the U.S. is to elect government officials, especially at the state and local levels, who are "responsive to our demands." Relatedly, he argues "the more specific we can make our demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to just offer lip service to the cause and then fall back into business as usual once protests have gone the way."

"The choice isn't between protest and politics" from Obama's perspective. Rather, he said, change requires both. Read the full post here. Tim O'Donnell

what does that even mean
Trump tweets Brian Kilmeade's insistence that 'white supremest groups' didn't overtake protests

11:03 a.m.

President Trump has made a point of emphasizing that there were no obvious "white supremests" at protests across the U.S. this weekend.

Several peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, as well as police brutality and systemic racism as a whole, had turned violent across the country as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters and as people destroyed buildings. It all prompted Trump to declare anti-facist activists domestic terrorists on Sunday, and to share Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade's condemnation of the group.

On Monday's show, Kilmeade declared that he didn't "see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in" to protests, blaming unrest instead on "antifa." Trump tweeted that quote, and copied Kilmeade's oft-used, made-up term "white supremest" instead of saying "white supremacist."

Kilmeade didn't explain how he was able to identify "white supremest groups" or distinguish them from antifa supporters. He also mischaracterized antifa as an "organization," while it is rather a just a broad designation for activists who oppose the oppression of minority groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

'not proud'
Facebook employees blast Zuckerberg's decision to allow Trump's looting post

10:51 a.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Numerous Facebook employees are giving CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to allow a recent post by President Trump a dislike.

Staffers at the social media giant are publicly rebuking the company for taking no action against a recent post from Trump that Twitter flagged for violating its rules against glorifying violence, CNBC reports. "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump wrote in a recent tweet and Facebook post about the Minneapolis protests over the death of George Floyd. While Twitter slapped the tweet with a warning and hid it, Facebook let the post stay online as is.

Jason Toff, a Facebook director of product management, was among those who spoke out against this decision, tweeting, "I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we're showing up." He added that "the majority of coworkers I've spoken to feel the same way."

Another employee, design manager Jason Stirman, tweeted that he "completely disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence," while Ryan Freitas, a director of product design, wrote that "Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind," and Andrew Crow, Portal head of design, said "giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it's newsworthy."

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan noted it was "incredible" to see Facebook employees rebuking Zuckerberg like this, as you "very rarely see Facebook employees speak out."

Zuckerberg on Friday defended his decision on Trump's posts, writing that "our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies." Axios reports that Zuckerberg recently told Trump in a call that "he personally disagreed with the president's incendiary rhetoric and that by using language like this, Trump was putting Facebook in a difficult position. Brendan Morrow

'curtailed'
Fauci says his meetings with Trump have 'been dramatically decreased'

9:43 a.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is now meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, significantly less than he used to, according to Fauci himself.

Fauci spoke in a new interview with Stat News published on Monday and was asked if Trump speaks with him often about the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci's response? A flat "no."

He went on to explain that about a month ago, he was meeting with Trump four times a week after meetings of the coronavirus task force. But "the task force meetings have not occurred as often lately," Fauci said, and "certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased."

Reports emerged last month that the White House was planning to scale back the coronavirus task force, only for Trump to say the task force would actually continue "indefinitely." At the same time, CNN recently reported the task force has "been sharply curtailed," seeing its "formal sessions reduced from three per week at the start of May to one per week now." An administration official told CNN this is because "you don't need a decision every day," adding, "we're monitoring things." The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 recently surpassed 100,000.

Fauci also spoke in the Stat News interview about the potential dangers of rushing to reopen too soon, saying that when he sees images of people who are "very, very close to each other, I do get concerned." And when it comes to the search for a vaccine, he reiterated his belief that having doses ready by the end of the year is "aspirational" but "certainly doable." Brendan Morrow

George Floyd protests
Trump's aides reportedly tried to explain the protests are about systemic racism, not him

9:12 a.m.
National Guard guards the White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Secret Service's decision to rush President Trump down to a White House bunker Friday night as protesters amassed outside "underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds," The Associated Press reports.

While "Trump has been a focus of anger, particularly in the crowds in Washington, aides repeatedly have tried to explain to him that the protests were not only about him, but about broader, systemic issues related to race," The New York Times reports, citing several people familiar with the discussions. Judging by his Twitter feed, it's not clear Trump got it.

"Trump's record of racially insensitive and sometimes outright racist comments over the years has led many Democrats and even some Republicans to conclude that he does not fully comprehend the nation's history of racism and the corresponding tensions that live on today," The Washington Post reports.

"Hardly goes a week by when some white person, whether it's a white supremacist or a racist law enforcement officer, does not kill a black person needlessly," Al Cardenas, a GOP strategist and a former chairman of the American Conservatives Union, told the Post. "What the country needs and wants from the president, they're not going to get. This president, I don't believe, relates to the racism, relates to the pain. At least I haven't seen it." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Human testing starts for 1st possible new medicine 'specifically designed to attack' coronavirus

8:38 a.m.
medical laboratory scientist runs a clinical test in the Immunology lab at UW Medicine looking for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 on April 17, 2020 in Seattle, Washington
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Eli Lilly and Company has announced the start of human testing in the "world's first study of a potential antibody treatment designed to fight COVID-19."

The company on Monday said the first patients have been dosed as it tests a potential antibody treatment for COVID-19 in what Stat News described as a "milestone." Eli Lilly touted this as the "first potential new medicine specifically designed to attack" the coronavirus. The study will focus on determining the drug's safety in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and the company is expecting results by the end of June; it then aims to test among non-hospitalized patients.

"Ultimately, what we would hope is that this would be an effective treatment that would provide very strongly neutralizing antibodies to lower the virus and help patients recover," Mark Mulligan, who is working on the study, told Stat News.

The company also looks to determine whether the drug can be used for prevention, which The Wall Street Journal notes is an "approach that could serve as a bridge toward curbing the pandemic until a successful vaccine is developed." According to Stat News, the study "will only test the drug for obvious side effects," and it will be given to 32 patients.

If this potential treatment "becomes part of the near-term solution for COVID-19," president of Lilly Research Laboratories Daniel Skovronsky said in a statement, "we want to be ready to deliver it to patients as quickly as possible, with the goal of having several hundred thousand doses available by the end of the year." Skovronsky also told Stat News, "I hope there will be multiple successful [antibody drugs]. I expect there will be." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Maryland researchers develop simple 10-minute experimental COVID-19 test using nanoparticles

8:17 a.m.
Nasal swab in Australia
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine have developed an experimental COIVD-19 test that uses nanoparticles to detect if coronavirus is present in saliva or a nasal swab sample, revealing the results in about 10 minutes through a change in the color of the test liquid, they report in the journal ACS Nano.

"Based on our preliminary results, we believe this promising new test may detect RNA material from the virus as early as the first day of infection," lead researcher Dipanjan Pan said in a statement, noting that additional studies are need to confirm the results. "Many of the diagnostic tests currently on the market cannot detect the virus until several days after infection. For this reason, they have a significant rate of false negative results." If RNA material specific to the new coronavirus is present in the sample, the gold nanoparticles turn the purple test reagent blue.

If the test lives up to its promise in clinical trials, it could be a relatively inexpensive and user-friendly way to monitor nursing homes, college campuses, child care centers, and offices for COVID-19 infections. "The innovative approach provides results without the need for a sophisticated laboratory facility," study co-author Matthew Frieman said in a statement. Pan has created a company to develop the test commercially and is applying for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Peter Weber

