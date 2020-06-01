Watch George Floyd's brother powerfully call for peace at the site where he died

Terrence Floyd had one question for violent protesters when he arrived at the spot where his brother died: "What are y'all doing?"

George Floyd died in police custody a week ago after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, setting off a week of protests across the U.S. Floyd's family made their first visit to the site where he died on Monday, where Terrence Floyd repeatedly pleaded with protesters for peace.

The Floyd family's arrival was met with calm by protesters, who knelt to pray along with them.

#GeorgeFloyd’s brother just arrived and broke down in front of the Mural for George Floyd near where he died. When he kneeled everyone else kneeled to pray. My God. pic.twitter.com/KAc1eQ841l — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) June 1, 2020

Then, Terrence Floyd picked up a megaphone and told the crowd that he knew they were upset. "But I doubt y'all are half as upset as I am. So if I'm not over here wilding out, if I'm not here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are y'all doing?" Terrence Floyd declared. "You're doing nothing, because that's not going to bring my brother back at all." Destruction and riots have happened in response to police brutality in the past, but because "it's not their stuff, it's our stuff," it hasn't brought about change yet, Floyd continued.

So Terrence Floyd challenged protesters to "do this another way," namely by voting in every election. "Let's switch it up, do this peacefully," maintaining that his brother "would not want y'all to be doing this." Watch his full speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk