D.C. area park police are looking for cyclist filmed assaulting young girl holding George Floyd flyer

D.C. area park police are looking for cyclist filmed assaulting young girl holding George Floyd flyer12:26 a.m.
Anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate after being blocked by Rand Paul12:02 a.m.
2 Buffalo police officers suspended without pay after shoving older protester, now hospitalizedJune 4, 2020
ACLU, protesters sue Trump over use of force on peaceful demonstratorsJune 4, 2020
Google: Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting Biden and Trump campaignsJune 4, 2020
Man accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery allegedly used racial slur after shootingJune 4, 2020
William Barr defends forceful removal of protesters before Trump's visit to St. John's ChurchJune 4, 2020
NBA agrees on 22-team format to finish 2019-20 seasonJune 4, 2020
