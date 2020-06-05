-
Trump hopes George Floyd is 'looking down right now' and recognizing 'this is a great thing'11:41 a.m.
John Kelly tells Anthony Scaramucci he agrees with James Mattis' blistering rebuke of Trump12:34 p.m.
Locals reportedly trap family of campers after mistaking them for antifa12:27 p.m.
Trump campaign mocks 'doomsday economists,' which would seemingly include Trump's own advisers11:14 a.m.
The city of Washington, D.C., is writing 'Black Lives Matter' in 35-foot letters outside the White House10:49 a.m.
A Nobel Prize-winning economist is warning that Friday's seemingly encouraging job report is actually alarming. This is why.10:05 a.m.
Dentists' offices are responsible for 10 percent of jobs regained last month9:57 a.m.
Trump's dubious claims about antifa and rioting may be aimed at sending in the troops8:22 a.m.
