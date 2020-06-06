See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Biden now has enough delegates to officially clinch the Democratic nomination

7:54 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

What has long been obvious is now official.

After several states, Washington, D.C., and Guam finished tallying Democratic primary votes this week, former Vice President Joe Biden has accrued enough delegates to clinch the party's presidential nomination, The Associated Press and CNN report. Biden has been the presumptive nominee since April, when his last remaining competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the race, but he's now set to face off against President Trump in November's general election.

Biden struggled in the primary's early stages, but a dominant performance in South Carolina — buoyed by the state's black voters — helped him rebound. Before Biden's win in the Palmetto State, it looked like Sanders was the favorite for the nomination. But when Biden continued to gain steam on Super Tuesday, it became clear the tides had turned, and many of Biden's competitors had dropped out and endorsed him. Sanders hung around for a while, and is still on the ballot in some states so he can hold more sway at the Democratic National Convention, but he too has endorsed Biden for the presidency.

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded, and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party,” Biden said in a statement Friday. Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

chunk of change
Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand pledge $100 million toward racial equality and social justice organizations

June 5, 2020

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are set to put $100 million toward racial equality and social justice causes.

The former NBA star and Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next 10 years "to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education," Jordan Brand said on Friday. This eye-popping number is the latest major donation announcement amid the ongoing protests and outrage over the killing of George Floyd and police brutality against black Americans.

"Black lives matter," Jordan and Jordan Brand said in a statement. "This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people."

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams also said on Friday that "there is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community," and "we embrace the responsibility."

Jordan had previously spoken out about Floyd's death in police custody in a statement earlier this week, saying he was "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" and that he stands "with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country." Brendan Morrow

Breonna Taylor
Activists have 5 demands for Louisville police on Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday

June 5, 2020

Friday would've been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday.

Instead, the EMT was shot and killed by Louisville police in March as they executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong home late at night — police had arrested the person they were looking earlier that day. So to "demand justice" for Taylor, activists took out a full-page ad in the Louisville Courier Journal with five demands for the city and its police department.

National nonprofits Color of Change and UltraViolet partnered with Louisville activists to, first and foremost, demand Louisville's mayor and city council "address the use of force" by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Next, they're demanding that the city "arrest, charge, and convict" the police officers responsible for Taylor's death. The activists also want to see the creation of a "local, independent civilian community police accountability council" — something in the works in Chicago — and a "policy for transparent investigation" into police misconduct. And finally, they're calling for the end of no-knock warrants.

Police used a battering ram to force their way into Taylor's home, but didn't announce themselves, and so Taylor's boyfriend shot at them. Police fired back, hitting Taylor at least eight times and killing her. Kathryn Krawczyk

rally
Dow climbs more than 800 points after May's better-than-expected jobs report

June 5, 2020
The New York Stock Exchange
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points on Friday following a shock jobs report that showed the unemployment rate surprisingly decline.

The Dow rose 829 points to 27,110 following the release of the May jobs report from the Labor Department, which showed that the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May as the economy added 2.5 million jobs, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 also climbed 2.6 percent.

While the unemployment rate remains high, it wasn't expected to decline at all in May — economists forecasted a rise to almost 20 percent and predicted 8 million more jobs would be lost. The report came after all 50 states began to reopen their economies, and the Labor Department said that the "improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April" during the pandemic.

As The Washington Post notes, the Dow closed above 27,000 for the first time in three months, and Wall Street is "close to putting investors back where they were in January," prior to the coronavirus pandemic taking a devastating toll on the U.S. economy. The Dow "was only down 5.0 percent year to date after dropping as much as 34.6 percent in 2020," CNBC reports, while according to The New York Times, the S&P 500 is "coming close to recouping all of its losses for 2020 so far." Brendan Morrow

a lobster tale
Trump is really upset about lobster right now

June 5, 2020

With the nation in chaos, President Trump is keeping his eye on … the lobster.

Speaking from an elaborate set that involved a fishing boat and carefully-positioned lobster traps, Trump announced that he is creating a new task force designed to crack down on illegally harvested fish as well as reopening a fragile marine conservation area off of Cape Cod, the Northeast Canyons, to commercial fishing — a move environmentalists say could do damage that takes centuries for the region to recover from, if it does at all.

During the roundtable, Trump expressed interest in the industry, asking if lobsters harvested in Canada and lobsters harvested in the adjoining state of Maine "are … the same lobster, would you say, basically? Would you say they're equivalent as lobster? Is there a difference in size, or type?"

Trump additionally threatened to impose auto tariffs on the European Union if the bloc doesn't lift its duties on lobsters imported from the U.S., expressing frustration that the EU does not charge Canada such a tariff. "Peter Navarro's going to be the lobster king now, okay?" Trump said.

Notably, Canada and the EU drew up the trade agreement that gave Canada an advantage over American lobster back in 2017, partially as a result of Trump's tough trade terms. Additionally, while Maine used to export lobster heavily to China, the trade war with Beijing prompted the country to slap a retaliatory 25 percent tariff on U.S. lobster. Sales to China decreased by 70 percent while at the same time Beijing "cut the Chinese tariff on lobster bought from Canada, Maine's fierce rival in the lobster business," The Atlantic reports. "As a result, Canada has seen its lobster exports to China nearly double. Maine may never recover its previously dominant position in this export market." Jeva Lange

buffalo update
Entire 57-member Buffalo police team resigns to support officers who pushed over 75-year-old man

June 5, 2020
Buffalo police officer shoves over man.
Screenshot/WBFO

Buffalo, New York's entire police emergency response team has resigned, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association said Friday.

Video recorded by local NPR affiliate WBFO went viral on Thursday night showing Buffalo Police Emergency Response team members pushing over an older man who had walked up to them, causing him to fall and start bleeding from his head. Two officers involved in the case were suspended without pay Thursday night, and on Friday, "57 resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members," Buffalo PBA president John Evans told the Investigative Post.

The officers who stepped down are still on the Buffalo police force, but have left the special emergency response team, The Buffalo News reports. Evans told The Buffalo News the officers were "simply following orders from Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to clear the square," adding that "it doesn't specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40." Evans also repeated the Buffalo Police Department's assessment that the man "slipped" and "fell backwards."

The man was later revealed to be 75-year-old Martin Gugino, a longtime peace activist from the area. The video appears to show Gugino holding an officers' helmet as he walks up and tries to talk to officers. One officer then comes up and shoves him, causing him to fall backward. The officer who shoved Gugino also seems to stop another officer from tending to the man.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown quickly suspended the officers, and Erie County's district attorney launched a probe of the incident. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has also called for a state investigation into the matter to find "possible criminal charges." Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Minneapolis agrees to ban police chokeholds and require officers step in when they see excess force

June 5, 2020
Minneapolis police officers and a protester.
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Minneapolis' police department agreed Friday to new measures to combat excessive police force after negotiations with the state of Minnesota.

After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of and killed George Floyd, negotiators for the city agreed to ban police from using chokeholds. The city also agreed to mandate officers intervene verbally and physically if they see other officers using excessive force, risking punishment as severe as the officer using the force if they fail to intervene. That measure comes after two other officers also helped Chauvin restrain Floyd and one simply looked on. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder charges, while the other three ex-officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Protests have taken over Minneapolis and much of the country after Floyd's death at the hands of police, prompting complaints and videos of police forcefully restraining protesters who were seemingly peaceful. Under the Friday agreement, officers will have to get permission from Minneapolis' police chief or a designated deputy chief to use crowd control weapons such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and batons. The changes come after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched an investigation into Floyd's death.

Police forces in New York and Miami have had "duty to intervene" rules on the books, but what's known as a "blue wall of silence" has still stopped other officers from stepping in to prevent or reporting wrongdoing, Vice News reports. Protesters and news sources have shared many videos showing NYPD officers attacking protesters and reporters over the past week. Kathryn Krawczyk

'It is long overdue to do the right thing'
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board and calls for a black candidate to replace him

June 5, 2020
Alexis Ohanian
Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the company's board and called for a black candidate to be chosen as his replacement.

Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams who co-founded Reddit in 2005, announced his decision on Friday amid the nationwide protests and outrage over the killing of George Floyd.

"It is long overdue to do the right thing," he said. "I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country."

Ohanian said he has "urged" the company's board to pick a black candidate to fill his seat, and he's additionally pledged to use future gains on his Reddit stock "to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," explaining that he's a father who "needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'" To start, he said he's donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

This announcement, Axios notes, comes after former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao put the company on blast in response to CEO Steve Huffman's statement supporting Black Lives Matter, calling on him to ban the popular pro-Trump section /r/The_Donald.

"You should have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence," Pao tweeted. "So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don't get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long."

Ohanian in his announcement expressed his support for those protesting, writing, "To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop." Brendan Morrow

