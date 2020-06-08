See More Speed Reads
Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver starkly explains the problems with police and race, how we got here, what 'defunding' means

5:12 a.m.

In a change of format, "our whole show is actually going to be about one thing, and you probably know what and you probably know why," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "All week, protesters have continued to fill the streets in all 50 states in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd by the police. And in response to those protests, which have been a stirring pushback against institutional racism and brutality, it's been frankly sickening to see them met with" more police brutality.

"Look, for any viewers sitting at home shocked by the scenes of police brutality, I get it — I'm white, too — but it's worth remembering, that's the tip of a very large iceberg," Oliver said. "It didn't start this week, or with this president, and it always disproportionately falls on black communities." He listed some "hard facts," including that 1 of ever 1,000 black men in America can expect to be killed by police, and laid out his three topics: how we got to this point, the obstacles to reform, and what we can do going forward.

Oliver tackled U.S. history, police militarization and "warrior" training, the mafia-like tactics of police unions, federal consent decrees, and the "qualified immunity" that protects bad cops from civil suits. He noted that Camden, New Jersey created a new police force "from the ground up" and explained "defunding the police," a "phrase that, on its face, may sound alarming to some" but "absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all comes and just succumb to the Purge," just shifting resources so police can do the narrow job they were hired for.

"This clearly isn't about individual officers," Oliver said. "It's about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally, and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people that it actually serves. And this is going to take sustained pressure and attention over a long period of time from all of us. ... Because it's going to be far too easy for nothing to meaningfully change here. That is what has always happened before." He gave the final word to a woman named Kimberly Jones, and you can watch that (NSFW language) below. Peter Weber

Poll Watch
Edit

Poll: Voters find George Floyd killing more troubling than violent protests, 80 percent say U.S. 'out of control'

3:17 a.m.

There's a partisan split on COVID-19, police violence against black Americans, and President Trump's handling of both issues in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday, but a remarkable 80 percent of voters agreed the U.S. is "out of control."

"Out of control — that's America in 2020," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff. It's "one of the few things Americans can agree upon and the one finding that we can definitively state given the tumult and torment of the past 12 days."

By a 2-to-1 margin, voters also said they found the police killing of George Floyd, a black man asphyxiated under a white officer's knee in Minneapolis, more troubling than the huge wave of protests the killing sparked, even the ones that turned violent. A 59 majority of voters were more troubled by the police actions and Floyd's killing than protests that have turned violent, and that includes 54 percent of white voters, 78 percent of black voters, 65 percent of Hispanic voters, 81 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents, and 29 percent of Republicans; 27 percent of voters said the protest violence was more troubling.

Opinions about Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, seem pretty calcified. Trump's job approval, 45 percent, is down 1 percentage point from April but well within the narrow 43-47 percent band in 18 WSJ/NBC polls conducted since the 2018 midterms. Biden's 7-point lead over Trump, 49 percent to 42 percent, is the same as two months ago, though Biden's lead grows to 8 points in 11 battleground states. Voters favor Democratic control of Congress over GOP control, 51 percent to 40 percent, a 5-point swing toward Democrats since January.

The WSJ/NBC News poll was conducted May 28 to June 2 among 1,000 registers voters contacted via phone. It's overall margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points.

doing their part
Edit

A pop-up eatery is feeding protesters near the White House, for free

2:07 a.m.
Protesters outside of St. John's Church.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Earl's First Amendment Grill has only been in existence since Friday, but Washington, D.C.'s newest eatery has already more than doubled in size and fed 1,500 protesters, free of charge.

Reggie Guy, 23, told The Washington Post he wanted to do something to show his support for the demonstrators who have been gathering in Lafayette Park, across from the White House. Last Monday, federal law enforcement used tear gas was to disperse peaceful protesters ahead of President Trump's visit to St. John's Church, where he posed for photographs. On Friday, Guy bought $50 worth of hot dogs and buns, and set up a small grill near the church, ready to serve protesters until he ran out of food.

Evan Burstein, a chef who was recently furloughed, saw what Guy was doing and asked how he could help. Using social media, Burstein and other volunteers were able to secure additional tables, coolers, grills, and meat. A sign was also made letting protesters know that the food is free for "freedom fighters," and that "Earl is not one man. Earl is all of us."

On Saturday, Earl's First Amendment Grill served 500 protesters, and 1,000 more were fed on Sunday. "This isn't our food, this is everybody's food," Burstein told the Post. Pointing toward the White House, he added: "And that isn't his house. It's everybody's house." Catherine Garcia

alternative facts
Edit

Despite ample evidence, Attorney General Barr insists no tear gas was used in Lafayette Park

1:56 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday he believes the Trump administration's violent dispersal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park last Monday was appropriate, insisted that he saw people throwing "projectiles" at the police, and claimed "there was no tear gas used." The U.S. Park Police "announced three times" to clear the square, he said, and when "they didn't move," the police used "pepper balls." CBS's Margaret Brennan said "there were chemical irritants," and Barr said: "No, there were not chemical irritants. Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant."

Everything he said there appears to be wrong.

The Justice Department considers pepper spray a "chemical agent," and even Pepperball's manufacturer calls its product "the most effective chemical irritant available." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense list pepper spray in the "tear gas" category, The Associated Press notes. "Law enforcement officials shy away from describing crowd-dispersing chemical tools as tear gas; it evokes police gassing citizens or the horrors of war. But giving those tools a more antiseptic name does not change the reality on the ground."

"I'm not going to say that pepper balls don't irritate you" or are "not a tear gas," U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox on Friday. "It was a mistake on our part for using 'tear gas' because we just assumed people would think CS or CN," two common forms of tear gas. Acing Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan walked that back a few hours later, saying no federal law enforcement used "used tear gas or OC Skat Shells" at Lafayette Park. OC stands for oleoresin capsicum, derived from chili peppers.

WUSA9 reporter Nathan Baca and his colleagues found canisters labeled OC Skat Shell and Speed-Heat CS in the street right after the crowd was pushed back. Barr said Park Police used tear gas on Sunday night, but the four canisters WUSA9 gathered "were not from a previous day," Baca says. "They were in the middle of the street undisturbed, and in one case, still slightly warm to the touch."

Baca also reports that the WUSA crew at the fence line "heard two bullhorn addresses from the direction of federal police," but "we could not make out what they said, and by appearance, none of the protesters could either," and "our crew also witnessed nothing but peaceful protester behavior." Watch Baca's full report at WUSA9. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

8th grade students donate end-of-year trip money to help the Navajo Nation

12:36 a.m.
A school bus in the Navajo Nation.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The eighth grade class at the Waldorf School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, found a different way to celebrate the end of middle school, donating the money they raised for a rafting trip to help the Navajo Nation.

Their trip was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the students didn't want to let the $2,800 they raised go to waste. Parent Jess Falkenhagen knew that the Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19 — in May, they had more coronavirus cases per capita than in any state — and the money could go far there. She spoke with Navajo leaders to find out what supplies were urgently needed, and then got to work collecting the items, from diapers to medicine to cans of soup to water.

Falkenhagen drove with her daughters, Daisy and Indie Russell, to Window Rock, Arizona, to make the delivery on behalf of the eighth grade class. Their teacher, Daisy Barnard, told CNN she is "very proud of my students, but I'm not surprised. This is a very generous and compassionate group of teens. They have been raised to think outside their own immediate lives and it shows in moments like this." Catherine Garcia

speaking out
Edit

Colin Powell endorses Biden, says Trump has 'drifted away' from the Constitution

June 7, 2020

Colin Powell, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state during the George W. Bush administration, said on Sunday that President Trump has "drifted away" from following the Constitution.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Powell joined the chorus of retired military leaders who have spoken out against Trump following last week's use of federal force to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park across from the White House, minutes before Trump walked over to take pictures in front of St. John's Church. Powell said the George Floyd protests are proof the country is at a "turning point," and "the Republican Party, the president thought they were immune, they can say anything they wanted. And even more troubling, the Congress would just sit there and not in any way resist what the president is doing."

Trump, Powell said, "lies all the time," starting from right after his inauguration, when "we got into an argument about the size of the crowd that was there." He gets away with it, though, because "people will not hold him accountable," he said. Powell, who did not vote for Trump in 2016, said in November he will cast his ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden and Trump both responded to Powell on Twitter, with Biden saying: "This isn't about politics. This is about the future of our country. Grateful for your support, Secretary Powell." Trump, in turn, called Powell "a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars" and "highly overrated." Catherine Garcia

good news
Edit

New Zealand has no known cases of the coronavirus

June 7, 2020
Jacinda Ardern.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

This is the first time there have been no known cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand since Feb. 28. Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement that the last person being monitored for COVID-19 in the country is free of symptoms, and has been released from isolation. New Zealand has reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19, and 22 deaths.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand went into lockdown, prohibiting large gatherings, closing the country to foreign travelers, and shutting down non-essential businesses and schools. It also conducted widespread testing. The government is expected to soon announce whether it will lift remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
Edit

Sen. Mitt Romney marches in D.C. anti-racism protest

June 7, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday joined an anti-racism protest in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Republican senator known to participate in a demonstration following the death of George Floyd.

Romney marched alongside evangelicals protesting injustice and racism, The Washington Post reports. In an interview, Romney said he wanted to find "a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter." He also tweeted two photos from the protest, with the caption, "Black Lives Matter." Organizers said they did not know Romney planned on participating.

On Saturday, the senator tweeted a picture of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a Civil Rights protest in the Detroit area. His dad, he wrote, once said, "Force alone will not eliminate riots. We must eliminate the problems from which they stem." Catherine Garcia

