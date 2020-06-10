See More Speed Reads
'taking a risk'
Dr. Fauci voices concern over 'disturbing' report that D.C. National Guard members have coronavirus after protests

9:15 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuing to stress the importance of social distancing in addition to wearing masks amid the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd — and voicing concern over some "disturbing" recent news.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared Wednesday on Good Morning America amid the large nationwide protests sparked by Floyd's death in police custody, and he was asked about a recent report that some members of the D.C. National Guard who responded to protests have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was "certainly disturbing, but is not surprising," Fauci told GMA, adding that he "wouldn't be surprised" if some of those who were demonstrating also have the coronavirus and could potentially bring it back to other cities if they traveled to D.C. for the protests.

"When you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations ... that's taking a risk," Fauci said. "And unfortunately, what we're seeing now is just an example of the kinds of things we were concerned about."

While GMA's Robin Roberts noted that many protesters are wearing masks, Fauci said that doing so must be in addition to social distancing.

"The issue of physical separation is important," Fauci said. "Masks can help, but it's masks plus physical separation."

Fauci had previously said he was "very concerned" about the spread of the coronavirus due to the protests, saying it's "a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid and yet the demonstration itself puts oneself at an additional risk." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Research group uses smartphone data to see if COVID-19 policies are working

9:01 a.m.
Facebook mobile app
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Tech companies can't treat COVID-19 patients or immunize people from the coronavirus, but they have been trying to help public health officials track the spread of the disease. While Apple and Google's contract tracing collaboration requires buy-in from cellphone users, an independent group of researchers created the COVID-19 Mobility Data Network to watch how people are behaving on a larger scale using anonymized data from Facebook and online ad and analytics firms like Camber Systems and Cuebiq. The researchers then use that data to help public health officials form and calibrate their COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The COVID-19 Mobility Data Network won't replace contact tracers, co-founder and data scientist Andrew Schroeder tells Stat News. "The most important aspect of contact tracing is community trust. You don't need an app to solve that problem. What you need is people. You don't have to have highly trained people, you just need a bunch of them, and trust, so people will talk to them." Facebook's Data for Good program, he added, "gives us a close to real-time view of large-scale population change."

"You need both approaches," the individual tracing and the macro movement, Schroeder said, "and you can marry low-tech and high-tech solutions."

One of the things the COVID-19 Mobility Data Network can discern is how many people in a given ZIP code, county, or city are maintaining social distance, Schroeder explained. "We've seen a pretty clear correlation between accelerated timelines to reopen in specific areas and changes in case count. If you look at Alabama, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio — all places where they changed social distancing orders at earlier stages — you now see a turnaround in the case rate," from falling at the beginning of May to rising now. Peter Weber

'product of its time'
HBO Max temporarily removes Gone with the Wind over 'racist depictions'

7:45 a.m.
Gone with the Wind
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Gone with the Wind is gone from HBO Max — at least temporarily.

WarnerMedia's streaming service announced this week the classic 1939 Civil War film has been removed from its platform amid the ongoing protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, CNN reports.

"Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," a spokesperson for HBO Max said. "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

But HBO Max is planning to bring the film back with "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," with the spokesperson saying it will be shown "as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."

This will presumably come in the form of a disclaimer, and HBO Max's statement echoes a warning that Warner Bros. previously added to old cartoons to denounce the "ethnic and racial prejudices" of the time but explain why they'll be shown as originally created.

12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley had earlier this week written a piece for the Los Angeles Times arguing that HBO Max should pull Gone with the Wind, writing that it "is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," as well as "romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles Trump Tweets
Late night hosts have theories on Trump's 'nutty' tweet about an elderly Buffalo 'antifa provocateur'

6:47 a.m.

The nationwide protests against George Floyd's murder and police brutality in black communities are now "squarely in the American mainstream," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show, pointing to a new Washington Post poll in which 74 percent of Americans — and 53 percent of Republicans — support the protests. "What has taken a hit in popularity are monuments to America's racist history, like Confederate statues and Donald Trump."

Trump's considering giving a speech on race, but "we may have gotten a little preview of Trump's sensitive approach to police violence" when he "weighed in on Buffalo police violently pushing an elderly protester," Martin Gugino, Colbert said. "Trump is trying to demonize the man because he knows he has to convince all the old white voters that he needs to get re-elected not to sympathize with Gugino — which is a tall order, because it turns out Martin Gugino is a pretty sympathetic character."

The Late Show played out Trump's conspiracy theory to its absurd conclusion.

"It takes a special kind of monster to see a peaceful 75-year-old man shoved to the ground by police so hard he bleeds from the ears and take the side of the concrete," but Trump isn't alone, Jimmy Kimmel said. Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington "posted a completely nutty conspiracy theory" claiming Gugino "was using prop blood attached to an elaborate device." They're claiming "a 75-year-old man was using his cellphone to scan police communication equipment in order to black it out," he recapped. "I feel like anyone who's tried to Zoom with their grandparents knows there's no possible way that's true."

"While Democrats are proposing legislation to reform the police," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said, "Trump is so desperate to defend the police that instead of admitting that maybe they used excessive force and that none of them helped a person who was bleeding out on the ground, he turns around and blames the old man from that video for being an 'antifa provocateur' who bashed his head open on purpose? ... That is some bats--t crazy theory."

Trump "tweeted that?" Late Night's Seth Meyers sighed. ""That's not for Twitter. That kind of insanity clearly belongs on Facebook. You know what this means — for the next few days, all 52 Republican senators are going to be hiding in Trump's bunker. 'Oh, we can't see tweets down here, too dark!'" Watch below. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Seattle protesters briefly occupy City Hall, return to movie night in 'autonomous' and 'cop-free' enclave

4:05 a.m.

After a tumultuous Sunday night of protests and tear gas in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, police boarded up and vacated the East Precinct headquarters Monday and the protesters moved in, setting up barriers and declaring a "cop-free" enclave they are calling the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters marched to City Hall and occupied the empty building for about an hour, listening to speeches and calls for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan and defunding police department. They didn't have to break in — Kshama Sawant, a member of the city council, brought her key and let them in, King 5 reports.

The protesters left City Hall at about 10 p.m., and by 11 p.m., several groups of protesters had congregated back at CHAZ to watch the Ava DuVernay documentary 13th, about racial inequality in America and the criminal justice system, The Seattle Times reports. The autonomous zone includes a memorial to George Floyd, a snack station, a medic booth, and a section for street artists. Peter Weber

Hunting ... sheep?
Taxpayers spent $77,000 on Donald Trump Jr. Mongolia sheep hunting trip, Secret Service receipts show

3:18 a.m.
Donald Trump Jr.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. eight-day trip to Mongolia last August was controversial, not least because he was awarded a permit to hunt an endangered argali sheep after he had already killed one. He also had a private meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, a month after Battulga met with President Trump in the White House, and he was traveling with a major Republican donor, ProPublica reported. Also, taxpayers spent nearly $77,000 on Secret Service protection during the trophy hunting expedition, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reports, citing updated Freedom of Information Act requests.

In March, "the Secret Service told us it cost taxpayers $17,000," CREW said. "We told them to check again." The Secret Service found another $60,000 in expenses incurred during the trip. An official who works with Trump Jr. told CNN that apart from the Secret Service expenses, the president's son personally paid for the trip. Trump's adult children are "entitled, but not obligated, to use" Secret Service protection when they take personal trips, CNN notes. And Trump's family has traveled a lot over the past three and a half years.

Treasury Department budget documents show that "the Trump family is taking 12 times as many protected trips than the Obama family did, which translates to roughly one thousand more trips per year," CREW says. "While we know that many of those trips have been to promote or support Trump Organization business, there are thousands of trips that remain a mystery. With tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money spent protecting the Trump family, the Secret Service has run out of money and Congress has had to dramatically increase the agency's budget." Don Jr. was reported to have stopped using Secret Service protection in mid-2017, but evidently that did not last. Peter Weber

grand reopening
AMC plans to reopen all of its theaters worldwide in July

2:07 a.m.
An AMC theater.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

AMC on Tuesday announced it aims to reopen all of its theaters next month, banking on people looking to get out of the house in order to watch a movie on the big screen.

The company's theaters closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday, AMC reported it had a loss of $2.2 billion in the first quarter. "These are truly unprecedented times," CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. "We are confident we are taking the necessary steps on a broad array of fronts to ensure AMC's future success as we navigate these turbulent and uncertain times."

Aron also said he believes that blockbusters like Mulan, which is due to open July 24, and months of staying at home will get people to the movies. "There will be significant pent-up demand to get back out into the world," he added. In a regulatory filing last week, AMC said it had enough cash to begin operations again this summer, but would likely not survive being closed longer than that. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise sharply in at least 9 states after Memorial Day

1:34 a.m.
Doctors with a coronavirus patient inside a Seattle hospital.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Health officials in nine states — Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah, and Arizona — are reporting sharp upticks in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations following Memorial Day.

Looking at available data, The Washington Post found that in most of these states, the number of cases and hospitalizations have both increased, and in some places, like Arizona, intensive care units are nearing capacity — as of Monday, 76 percent of all ICU beds in the state are being used. There are 1,243 current hospitalizations in Arizona, a 49 percent increase since Memorial Day.

In Utah, the seven-day average of new cases has increased 12 of the last 15 days, and during the same time period, the state's current number of hospitalizations more than doubled to 230. The Utah government tweeted on Tuesday that the spike in cases is "not explained by more testing or just one outbreak. Eased restrictions don't cause increased cases alone — it's our actions that cause COVID-19 to spread. Keep your distance and wear a mask in public and stay home if you're sick."

The Post notes that it is difficult to track hospitalizations, as not every state reports their numbers, and some data is incomplete. Catherine Garcia

