Watch George Floyd's brother deliver a moving statement to Congress: 'George called for help, and he was ignored'

Philonise Floyd doesn't want his message for help to go ignored just like his brother's did.

Floyd appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for its hearing on police brutality, just a day after his family buried his older brother George Floyd. George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests across the world and this congressional hearing, and Philonise Floyd hoped that his testimony would "make sure that his death will not be in vain."

Floyd started his testimony by telling the House about his "big brother," who he called "Perry." But "I'm the big brother now," Floyd told Congress, and that's "why I'm here today." "I couldn't take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today," Floyd said he might be able to make sure his brother is "more than another name on a list that won't stop growing."

JUST IN: Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testifies before Congress: "I couldn’t take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain." https://t.co/eE1d8WKeCy pic.twitter.com/WefbPLIKJ9 — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2020

Philonise Floyd went on to describe George as a "gentle giant," and said that was even apparent "when I watched the video of his murder" as he called the officer who killed him "sir." "George called for help, and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now," Floyd finished. Watch his whole statement below. Kathryn Krawczyk