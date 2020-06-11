Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon slam Georgia's voting 'catastrophe,' cancel Cops

As protesters continue to demonstrate against police violence in black communities, "the House Judiciary Committee held televised hearings on police reform," Stephen Colbert said Wednesday's Late Show. The witnesses included George Floyd's brother Philonise, the president of the Urban League, and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino, he noted. "Evidently, the My Pillow guy was not available."

Lest you forgot, "there's an election coming up, and we had a test run yesterday in the Georgia primary — and let's just say they tested negative for voting," Colbert said. "Yesterday's voting was a catastrophe," with numerous problems, unforeseen and engineered, leading "to voters waiting for hours to vote, with lines stretching for blocks."

The Late Show also illustrated Georgia's primary mess with an old-school video game, Votefall!

"Democrats and Republicans lined up to vote in Georgia's primary election — and when I say lined up, I mean they liiiiined up," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "If Atlanta wants more voting resources, maybe they should just declare that they're a country in the Middle East. 'Yo, so we're actually Afghanistatlanta, can we get some of that democracy cash?' And while these issues were happening across the state of Georgia, they were especially bad in black areas."

"A lot of people are saying the only way to achieve racial justice is to go out and vote, but take a look what happened when people tried to vote in Georgia yesterday," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Seriously, it's not a good sign when The Masked Singer is better at running an election than an entire state." Meanwhile, "Cops, which many people have considered racist, has just been canceled," he said. "So now if you want to watch a bunch of drunk people embarrass themselves, you'll have to watch The Bachelor. Or Real Housewives. Or Below Deck...."