See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles 2020
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon slam Georgia's voting 'catastrophe,' cancel Cops

5:50 a.m.

As protesters continue to demonstrate against police violence in black communities, "the House Judiciary Committee held televised hearings on police reform," Stephen Colbert said Wednesday's Late Show. The witnesses included George Floyd's brother Philonise, the president of the Urban League, and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino, he noted. "Evidently, the My Pillow guy was not available."

Lest you forgot, "there's an election coming up, and we had a test run yesterday in the Georgia primary — and let's just say they tested negative for voting," Colbert said. "Yesterday's voting was a catastrophe," with numerous problems, unforeseen and engineered, leading "to voters waiting for hours to vote, with lines stretching for blocks."

The Late Show also illustrated Georgia's primary mess with an old-school video game, Votefall!

"Democrats and Republicans lined up to vote in Georgia's primary election — and when I say lined up, I mean they liiiiined up," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "If Atlanta wants more voting resources, maybe they should just declare that they're a country in the Middle East. 'Yo, so we're actually Afghanistatlanta, can we get some of that democracy cash?' And while these issues were happening across the state of Georgia, they were especially bad in black areas."

"A lot of people are saying the only way to achieve racial justice is to go out and vote, but take a look what happened when people tried to vote in Georgia yesterday," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Seriously, it's not a good sign when The Masked Singer is better at running an election than an entire state." Meanwhile, "Cops, which many people have considered racist, has just been canceled," he said. "So now if you want to watch a bunch of drunk people embarrass themselves, you'll have to watch The Bachelor. Or Real Housewives. Or Below Deck...."

Jimmy Kimmel previewed a show to replace Cops while wearing a bleach-dispensing MAGA helmet designed so people at Trump's upcoming Tulsa rally "can be white on the inside, too." In a new poll, he said, "27 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly agree that Donald Trump is a man of faith. Which, not a lot of people, it's still too many of them. Trump's faith is like Bigfoot: Only a handful of nuts believe it exists, and the only evidence is this photo of a lumbering ape-like creature holding a Bible upside-down." Watch below. Peter Weber

no asylum
Edit

Trump administration proposes 'kitchen sink of asylum bans,' in another hit at legal immigration

7:05 a.m.
Refugees at U.S.-Mexico border.
David McNew/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is enough of a crisis for the Trump administration that it has used emergency powers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive orders to essentially shut down legal immigration — no refugees, no immigrants seeking green cards, no asylum hearings, and an increase in previously unlawful deportations; Trump achieved more than 20,000 expedited deportations of adults and children in May alone. On Wednesday, the Justice and Homeland Security departments unveiled a new rule that would raise the Trump administration's high bar for asylum even higher — once the administration reopens the borders.

The proposed Rule on Procedures for Asylum and Withholding of Removal would allow lower-level asylum officers to throw out "frivolous" applications, a power currently held by immigration judges and an appeals board, and automatically reject asylum claimants seeking protection from terrorism, gangs, or "rogue" government officials in their home countries, Axios reports. Applications with flaws could also be thrown out, averting an asylum hearing.

"The proposed rule is literally the kitchen sink of asylum bans and will end any notion of asylum that still remains, recognizing that this administration has already issued so many previous bans," Greg Chan at the American Immigration Lawyers Association tells NBC News. "It would close off asylum for nearly all survivors of domestic violence as well as people targeted by gangs. It will short circuit due process in countless ways to make it faster and easier to deport asylum seekers effectively denying them a fair day in court."

The Justice Department said the rules would allow officials "to more effectively separate baseless claims from meritorious ones." Peter Weber

Watch this
Edit

The Flaming Lips perform 'Race for the Prize' inside COVID-safe bubbles for Colbert's Late Show

3:07 a.m.

We're stuck with COVID-19 and no vaccine or cure for at least another six months, probably longer. Crowding together inside is about the worst thing you can do, so live music has obviously taken a big hit during the pandemic. The Flaming Lips tried out a very Flaming Lips-specific solution on Wednesday's Late Show, performing "Race For the Prize" from their album The Soft Bulletin in individual bubbles, with a live audience also dancing in individual bubbles (babies and drummers excepted).

Not all bands are as adept with bubble technology as Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne — how do they breathe? Is it hot inside the bubble? But if this is the near future of live music, things could be worse. Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump just threatened to invade Seattle. The mayor and governor rejected his offer with light mockery.

2:35 a.m.

Things have descended into a little light anarchy in one neighborhood in Seattle — seriously, a cop-free "autonomous zone" with smoking sections? And as denizens of the new Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) danced to a band, painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street, created colorful street art, and watched Paris Is Burning from a large projector Wednesday night, President Trump threatened to send in the troops.

"Radical Left" Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan "are being taunted and played," and if they don't "take back your city NOW," then "I will," Trump tweeted. "This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!" And they did move fast, on Twitter:

For what it's worth, The Stranger's Charles Mudede predicts that CHAZ will end in either "institutionalization" or "destruction," and given Durkan's switch to "soft control" tactics, institutionalization probably has the upper hand. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Edit

Joe Biden and Trevor Noah talk fixing the police, what happens if Trump loses and won't leave

1:50 a.m.

Trevor Noah started his interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday's Daily Show by asking about systemic racism, a topic Biden had addressed in a USA Today op-ed Wednesday. "It's gonna take time," Biden said. "Donald Trump didn't invent racism, but he sure has promoted it." But what really fueled the civil rights movement in the 1960s was television, he said, and now "not only should cops be wearing a body cam, everybody had a body cam, everybody has a cellphone," and one reason George Floyd's death was so "consequential" and "one of those inflection points" is that we all saw him say his last words and breathe his last breath.

Noah asked if Biden thought police departments could be reformed and if they should be defunded. Biden said he thinks "fundamental changes" can be made "without having to defund police completely," He noted that 90 percent of police budgets come from local governments, and said what the federal government can do is use its leverage to ensure police publicly report all police misconduct, adhere to a prospective "national use of force standard," end jail for drug use and reduce (but not end) their role in addressing homelessness and mental illness.

"I think it's safe to say that America is expecting a really dirty election," Noah said. "We know how Donald Trump plays in an election," and "you know that he will punch below the belt." How will Biden campaign? Biden compared Trump's campaign to a "carny show" and said America won't be fooled twice by Trump's parlor tricks. Trump will play dirty, Biden said. "The good news is that people know me, and they know me warts and all. The bad news is people know me."

When it comes to actual voting, "my single greatest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden said, pointing to Tuesday's mess in Georgia and Trump's attacks on main-in ballots. "Have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?" Noah asked "Yes, I have," Biden said, and given the military blowback Trump is facing now, "I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."

When it came to the running mate question, Biden had to let Noah down easy. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Iowa teen launches free delivery service to ensure seniors always have groceries

1:47 a.m.
Fruits and vegetables.
iStock

Over the last few months, Tanner Kenin and more than a dozen other volunteers have made it their mission to keep senior citizens safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenin, 17, came up with the idea for T's Angel Hands after his grandparents had a hard time finding a grocery delivery time. He didn't want them to go to the store and risk getting sick, so he started T's Angel Hands as a way to help them and other seniors. Through the service, people in Polk County, Iowa, who are 60 or older — as well as those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions — can request that a volunteer pick up their groceries and deliver them to their home, free of charge.

There are 15 teens from five different schools helping Kenin with T's Angel Hands, and they make 35 to 45 deliveries a week. Kenin told The Daily Optimist that T's Angel Hands recently helped a woman who is blind and partially deaf. She was running out of food, and a volunteer rushed a grocery order to her. It's "neat knowing that we could impact someone's life like that," he said. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Minnesota bakery gives away more than 1,000 cakes to celebrate high school graduates

1:13 a.m.
A woman decorates a cake.
iStock

More than 1,000 high school graduates in Minnesota were able to end their senior year on a sweet note, thanks to Hanisch Bakery.

Owner Bill Hanisch wanted to do something to celebrate the graduates at his alma mater, Red Wing High School, and decided to make a small, personalized cake for all 200 seniors. Once word spread outside of Red Wing, donations began coming in so Hanisch could bake cakes for other graduates in the area. Over the last several weeks, he had been able to give away more than 1,000 decked-out cakes to students in 12 towns.

"It's been awesome," Hanisch told People. "It's been so fun to tell the story of how it started, from just making cakes for my own town to how it's grown. Now I've seen other bakeries doing it, too. It's been really cool." Because of the generosity of his customers and other people who heard about what he is doing, Hanisch has been able to keep all 21 of his full-time workers employed during the pandemic. Catherine Garcia

canceled
Edit

A&E cancels Live PD as police brutality protests continue across the country

12:21 a.m.
Police cars.
iStock

A&E has canceled Live PD, a reality show following police officers on patrol.

This comes on the heels of Cops getting axed by the Paramount Network on Tuesday, just days before the premiere of its 33rd season. In a statement to Deadline, A&E said this is a "critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

 Live PD was yanked from the schedule last week, as protests against police brutality swept the country. The show, which aired on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight, was one of the highest-rated shows on A&E. In May, it was renewed for an additional 160 episodes. The show was hosted by Dan Abrams, who tweeted on Wednesday night that he was "shocked & beyond disappointed about this."

On Tuesday, A&E confirmed that in March 2019, Live PD producers recorded sheriff's deputies in Austin, Texas, arresting 40-year-old Javier Ambler. A deputy's body cam footage showed Ambler getting tased and saying he couldn't breathe; he died in custody. A&E said the video did not air on the show, and was destroyed after producers learned an internal investigation into Ambler's death had concluded. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.