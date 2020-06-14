Analysis of Japanese coronavirus cases highlights risk of asymptomatic transmission

An analysis of 3,184 coronavirus cases in Japan published last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday highlights the risk young, seemingly healthy people can still pose during the pandemic.

In the study, most of the "primary case-patients," or the person who began the chain of transmission, were between the ages of 20 and 39 and were either not yet showing symptoms or asymptomatic at the point of transmission.

As is often the case when it comes to research the novel virus, the analysis is not definitive — looking at 61 infection clusters isn't enough to make any sweeping statement. But the data does seem to bolster the hypothesis that asymptomatic transmission — which has been the source of much confusion throughout the pandemic, even for the World Health Organization — is a threat, as initially thought. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell