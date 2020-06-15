See More Speed Reads
Johnsplaining
John Oliver explains why you should fear facial recognition technology, offers an easy way to fight back

5:02 a.m.

"Our main story tonight involves facial recognition," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The technology behind facial recognition has been around for years, but recently, as it has grown more sophisticated, its applications have expanded greatly," bringing "a host of privacy and civil liberties issues." To demonstrate "just how terrifying" the technology can be, Oliver highlighted a Russian stalker app. "One of the biggest users of facial recognition is, perhaps unsurprisingly, law enforcement," he said, and there's a good chance the FBI has searched your face.

"There are currently very serious concerns that facial recognition is being used to identify Black Lives Matter protesters," which is "a pretty sinister way to undermine the right to assemble," Oliver said. "So tonight, let's take a look at facial recognition," which "governments all over the world have been happily rolling it out," even though "there haven't been many rules or a framework in place for how it is used."

China's embrace of facial recognition had escalated into a "terrifying level of surveillance," Oliver said. "Imagine the Eye of Sauron, but instead of scouring Middle Earth for the one ring, he was just really into knowing where all his orcs like to go to dinner." The technology is already being used in the U.S., too, despite being "very much a work in progress," he said. and "we're about to cross a major line."

That line is Clearview.ai. Founder Hoan Ton-That's "willingness to do what others have not been willing to do — and that is scrape the whole internet for photos — has made his company a genuine game-changer in the worst possible way," Oliver said. "The notion that someone can take your picture and immediately find out everything about you is alarming enough, even before you discover that over 600 law enforcement agencies have been using Clearview's service. And you're probably in that database, even if you don't know it," and even if your account is private, because the company has discarded cease-and-desist letters from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, claiming a nonresistant "First Amendment right to harvest data from social media."

Some cities and states are stepping up, but we need "a comprehensive, nationwide policy" on using facial recognition, "and we need it right now," Oliver said. In the meantime, he suggested you send Clearview — and law enforcement — a message by posting special photos to social media. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Religious leaders turn D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza into church for day of interfaith protests

3:12 a.m.

The protests for racial equality and justice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd started out as a largely spontaneous phenomenon, but Sunday's faith-based events in Washington, D.C., were planned — by black clergy, mostly, but also the NAACP. "Black Lives Matter Plaza was transformed into a church Sunday morning, with thousands of mostly African American worshipers praying, protesting, kneeling, and dancing near the White House after marching from the National Museum of African American History and Culture," The Washington Post reports.

Black church leaders had refrained from holding their own event partly out of safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, and marchers were urged to stay six feet apart and masks were strongly encouraged.

"We were waiting for a call for something not just incensed with anger, but something that integrated our faith," said Pastor Howard-John Wesley of Alexandria, Virginia's historic Alfred Street Baptist Church. "We wanted to carve out something safe for teens — I was scared to let them come downtown. We wanted to teach them about protesting peacefully."

"A broad representation of the black church was on display at different events Sunday, showing general support for the Black Lives Matter movement, from conservative Pentecostals to more liberal Episcopalians and Baptists," the Post reports. "On the details of what to do next, voices varied." By afternoon, clergy from other Christian denominations had joined, plus Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh faith leaders.

"The government stands under God's judgment, and must therefore be held accountable for protecting the innocent, guaranteeing basic freedoms and liberties, and establishing justice and equality," said Bishop LaTrelle Easterling of the United Methodist Church. Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s Campaign movement, also spoke, after preaching at Washington National Cathedral earlier in the day. Until America faces "this raw truth" of its history of racial violence, "we can't repent right," Barber said to 14,000 people watching online. "America, you're killing yourself!” Peter Weber

calling it like he sees it
Rep. Bobby Rush: Chicago's largest police union and the KKK are 'like kissing, hugging, and law-breaking cousins'

2:00 a.m.
Chicago police officers inside Rep. Bobby Rush's office.
Congressman Bobby Rush's Campaign Office via AP

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) on Sunday blasted the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, Chicago's largest police union, telling Politico the organization is "the No. 1 cause that prevents police accountability, that promotes police corruption, that protects police lawlessness."

On Thursday, video footage was released from late May, showing Chicago police officers sitting in Rush's office for several hours as George Floyd protests raged outside. They took naps and made popcorn and coffee, all while other officers "were on the front lines truly taking a beating with bottles and pipes," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, adding, "The utter contempt and disrespect is hard to imagine."

It actually wasn't too difficult for Rush to envision, as he told Politico the union goes out of its way to offer protection to cops accused of serious violations rather than clear them out of the department. "The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police is the most rabid, racist body of criminal lawlessness by police in the land," he declared. "It stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ku Klux Klan then and the Ku Klux Klan now." In fact, he added, the union and the Ku Klux Klan are "like kissing, hugging, and law-breaking cousins."

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, claimed to NBC 5 Chicago that Rush's staff asked law enforcement to go into the office; a spokesman for Rush said this is untrue. He also accused Lightfoot of questioning the "valor" and "heroism" of police officers. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown took a different stance, saying he will hold the officers "accountable" while upholding "the nobility of this profession." Catherine Garcia

Quotables
Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, CNN's Brian Stelter clash over Trump tweets, CNN poll lawsuit threat

1:12 a.m.

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter interviewed Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to President Trump's re-election campaign, on Sunday, and he asked about the Trump campaign's lawsuit against CNN, a cease-and-desist letter Ellis signed demanding CNN retract and apologize for a SSRS poll showing Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden by 14 points, and Trump's tweet Saturday urging Comcast ("Concast") subscribers to switch providers because it owns MSNBC and NBC News. It was like watching a Twitter fight in real life.

Trump's Comcast tweet was "an opinion," Ellis said. "He is also a citizen. No, he is the first one to actually use, to use his platform as an American citizen to be able to call out the fake news media." Stelter cut in: "You understand that someday you're going to regret this, right? Someday you're going to regret this, when your kids and grandkids look back at this time, and you use slurs and smears like 'fake news' to hurt news outlets."

Ellis said she wouldn't regret her comments, adding, "You're not trying to do your job, you're not a journalist, Brian, you're an activist."

Ellis wasn't done, though. When conservative Trump critic Tom Nichols cited the part of the interview where Stelter said Ellis will regret this, she accused him of endorsing "sexist rhetoric," a curious charge repeated in a statement from the Trump campaign. She also tried to rebut CNN's survey by linking to another poll.

Her second attempt linked to a Zogby poll that showed 51 percent of likely voters expect Trump to win in November.

The CNN/SSRS poll was a bit of an outlier. RealClearPolitics has Biden up 8.1 percentage points over Trump, 49.8 percent to 41.7 percent, in its polling average. "Recent state-level surveys also give Biden an edge over Trump in a number of key swing states," FiveThirtyEIght's Geoffrey Skelley writes, noting that the election is still five months away. Peter Weber

keep investigating
Families of black men found hanging from trees in California ask for deeper investigations into deaths

12:33 a.m.
Protesters demand an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The families of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch, two black men who were recently found hanging from trees in Southern California's High Desert region, are calling on law enforcement to further investigate their deaths to determine if foul play was involved.

Fuller, 24, was found early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, his body hanging from a tree across from Palmdale City Hall, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. In a statement, Palmdale officials said Fuller "tragically committed suicide," but law enforcement said his autopsy has not been finished.

Community members attended a news conference on Friday, wanting to know why officials were so quick to say Fuller died by suicide. Several recounted racist acts they witnessed or experienced in Palmdale, the Los Angeles Times reports, and one man said he believed Fuller's body was placed in the tree as a message to Black Lives Matter protesters. City Manager J.J. Murphy told the residents that perhaps authorities "should have said it was an 'alleged suicide,'" adding, "Can I also ask that we stop talking about lynchings?" The crowd responded, "Hell no!"

At a rally Saturday, Fuller's sister, Diamond Alexander, said her brother was "not suicidal. He wasn't." She said the authorities have been telling her family mixed messages, "and we just want to know the truth."

About 50 miles east, in Victorville, the body of Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree on the morning of May 31. His body was found near a homeless encampment, where people said he was living. A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's Department said there is no evidence of foul play, but the investigation is continuing. Relatives said they have been told the autopsy is done, but the cause of death has not been revealed.

"We are really just trying to get more answers as to what happened," his sister, Harmonie Harsch, told The New York Times. In a statement to the Victor Valley News, the Harsch family said "considering the current racial tension, a black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn't sit well with us right now." Harsch was tall, standing six feet three inches, the family said, and witnesses told them he "wasn't even dangling from the tree." They fear that his death "will be waved off as a suicide to avoid any further media attention," and they seek "justice, not comfortable excuses." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Petition calling on Disneyland to pump the brakes on its reopening gains momentum

June 14, 2020
Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Not everyone is ready to hop on Space Mountain or indulge in a Dole Whip.

A Change.org petition calling on Disneyland to reschedule its reopening has more than 33,100 signatures as of Sunday night. Disney announced last week that Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on July 17, after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, launched Thursday night by "We Are Anonymous," points out that COVID-19 cases in California are "rising and have not dropped. Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to COVID-19." Reopening now is "irresponsible and greedy," the petition says, and the parks should stay closed until cases of COVID-19 "drop and health officials state it is safer for everyone, but to still practice social distancing."

Disney has said it will have strict safety measures in place, including more cleaning and disinfection across the parks, giving employees personal protective equipment, and having guests undergo temperature checks before entering.

"I don't think Disneyland reopening is an absolute catastrophe, but it's all in the execution," Andrew Noymer, a professor of public health at UC Irvine, told the Daily Pilot. Regardless of how many precautions are in place, though, there will still be risks. "Even assuming everyone masks, how do you eat cotton candy or a snow cone through a mask?" Noymer said. "There will be some unmasking, at least partly." Catherine Garcia

safety first
Trump adviser: Wear a mask if you go to Tulsa rally

June 14, 2020
Larry Kudlow.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's economic adviser, said on Sunday people who plan on attending Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa should wear a mask.

The event will be held on Saturday at the BOK Center, an indoor arena that holds about 19,000 people. Health experts are urging people to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, and during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Kudlow said it is important to "observe the safety guidelines" like social distancing and wearing face coverings in "key places."

When asked specifically about Trump's rally and whether attendees should wear masks, Kudlow responded, "Well, okay, probably so." Trump, who has not held a rally since March, does not wear a mask while in public.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Oklahoma, and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World on Saturday he wished the rally could be postponed "to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today." COVID-19, he said, "is here in Tulsa. It is transmitting very efficiently." Catherine Garcia

rayshard brooks
Medical examiner report: Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back, manner of death a homicide

June 14, 2020
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police outside of a Wendy's on Friday night, sustained organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Sunday night.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Brooks was found asleep inside his car while in the Wendy's drive-thru, and failed a sobriety test. Police said after resisting arrest, he grabbed an officer's taser and ran away. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges he aimed the device at police before Officer Garret Rolfe opened fire. Rolfe was fired on Saturday, and a second officer who was at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative leave. Protesters have been out in force since Saturday night to call attention to Brooks' death.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday that three charges could be filed against Rolfe: murder, felony murder, or aggravated assault. "[Brooks] did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable," he said. "It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death." Catherine Garcia

