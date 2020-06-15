See More Speed Reads
return of the NBA
NBA analysts disagree with stars on merits of playing amid racial justice protests

2:29 p.m.

The NBA is getting closer to a return at some point this summer, as the league looks to finish up a season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. But aside from the difficulties of playing during a public health crisis, some of the league's stars are also questioning the wisdom of restarting the season amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who had season-ending surgery in February, is reportedly one of the prominent players at least contemplating opposing the league's plan to have 22 teams travel to Orlando, Florida, for several months to complete the regular season and postseason in semi-quarantined style. Irving said he'd "give up everything" for social reform. Other veterans, including Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, agree, with Williams arguing the sport could be a "distraction" and pull people away from the protest movement.

However, some players noted it's easier for highly-paid veterans like Irving and Howard to advocate for sitting out, and ESPN analyst and former Duke University star Jay Williams and Hall-of-Fame player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley agree Irving and others would be making a mistake since they could lose out on a platform to advocate for racial justice as well as money that could help drive change in their communities. If they sit out, "they're gonna be out of sight, out of mind for the rest of the year" Barkley said Monday on ESPN's Get Up. Tim O'Donnell

hot topics
Supreme Court won't hear cases on qualified immunity, which often shields police from lawsuits

2:50 p.m.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court won't reexamine a legal doctrine that shields police from liability — and is very much in the news right now.

In an unsigned order released Monday, the court declined to hear cases that would force it to take another look at qualified immunity, despite justices on both ends of the ideological spectrum criticizing the legal doctrine in the past. Qualified immunity blocks law enforcement officers from facing lawsuits if they violate the Constitution unless their violation explicitly matches one "clearly established" in the past, and has become a big part of discussions regarding police reform in the U.S.

The Supreme Court created the concept of qualified immunity in a 1967 case in attempt to protect officers who acted in "good faith" but violated the Constitution while working in an official capacity. Qualified immunity has since been expanded in subsequent Supreme Court cases, preventing victims of police brutality from suing officers, even over an unconstitutional act, unless their actions were "clearly established" to be unconstitutional beforehand.

The concept has found both conservative and liberal critics, including on the Supreme Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the most liberal justices, authored a dissent in 2018 in a case that upheld qualified immunity, as did Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, in 2017. Thomas dissented with Monday's motion to decline to hear the cases as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

down to the wire
Trump administration to reportedly file lawsuit to block John Bolton's book

2:18 p.m.
John Bolton
Mike Theiler - Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir is scheduled to come out next week — but the Trump administration will reportedly mount a last-minute effort to block it.

The Trump administration is "expected to file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the book from being released in its current form," and the lawsuit "could come as soon as today," ABC News reports.

The White House has told Bolton that his book, The Room Where It Happened, contains classified information, although Bolton's lawyer has refuted that and said "this is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton." Bolton, according to The New York Times, has "told associates he believes he has made changes to the book that accommodate" the White House's concerns.

The book is set for release on June 23, and Simon & Schuster said last week that Bolton in it will argue "that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." Simon & Schuster is leaning into the White House's desire to block the book's release, advertising that "this is the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read."

Bolton, meanwhile, has filmed an interview with ABC that will air on Sunday, in which Martha Raddatz says there was "no question off limits." Brendan Morrow

supremely upset
Conservatives blast Gorsuch after LGBTQ discrimination decision: 'Among the worst jurists in the history of the United States'

1:02 p.m.
Neil Gorsuch
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday unexpectedly wrote the majority opinion as the Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from discrimination in the workplace, drawing ire from some on the right.

The Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on Monday found that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, with Gorsuch, who was nominated to the court by President Trump, writing that "an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law." The historic ruling was celebrated by LGBTQ rights advocates, while many social conservatives decried Gorsuch's decision.

"The crisis moment for the 'conservative legal movement' has arrived," tweeted Newsweek's Josh Hammer, who previously said this decision by Gorsuch would be "an unprecedented betrayal." The American Conservative's Rod Dreher, meanwhile, wrote that it's "hard to overstate the magnitude of this loss for religious conservatives," while Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino argued that "Justice Scalia would be disappointed" and that "this was not judging, this was legislating." The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles also declared that conservatives will count Gorsuch as "among the worst jurists in the history of the United States," and Ben Shapiro said Gorsuch made "a bad, outcome-driven legal decision."

Erick Erickson additionally speculated this could damage Trump's re-election prospects, arguing that "all those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020." Politico reporter Gabby Orr was skeptical, countering that it "seems likelier that they will attack Gorsuch/the Court than abandon Trump."

Meghan McCain was among those on the right who celebrated the decision, though. And for the Washington Examiner, Brad Polumbo made the case that while "many conservatives may initially be shocked or dismayed" by Gorsuch's decision, it's actually "based on razor-sharp logic, and it is entirely consistent with the conservative commitment to textualism." Brendan Morrow

a heated decision
Why summer heat might be making the Sun Belt's coronavirus spread worse

12:29 p.m.
A restaurant reopens and no one is wearing masks.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The summer heat might be making it possible to safely reopen businesses in the North — while simultaneously impossible to do so in the South.

Over the past few days, Sun Belt states have started to see new and sometimes unprecedented spikes in coronavirus cases. The rising case counts come as businesses across the South and Southwest start to reopen, and can at least in part be attributed to the fact that those back-to-normal activities involve staying inside air conditioned malls and restaurants as outside temperatures become unbearable, The New York Times reports.

When COVID-19 first started spreading in the U.S., President Trump suggested that rising temperatures would help kill the virus, leaving out the fact that a second wave of coronavirus infections would likely spring up when temperatures cooled again. While it's true that virus spread tends to die off during hot summer months, research has since shown that's not as relevant given how contagious coronavirus is — it only dies quickly if temperatures are around 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

It also doesn't help that, as temperatures rise, people are opting for air conditioned comfort over outdoor dining and shopping. The Times described packed lines at a Houston mall, and some people getting pedicures without masks on, all happening in an enclosed space with recirculating air.

But staying home in AC versus shopping in it isn't a choice for everyone. Homeless and low-income people rely on cooling shelters and pools to quite literally survive the summer, which would bring dozens of people together into one hotbed for disease. Yet if they avoid them and stay on the streets or in hot mobile homes and apartments, the consequences will likely be deadly. Read more in this editorial from Arizona Central. Kathryn Krawczyk

hydroxychloroquine
FDA withdraws coronavirus emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

12:23 p.m.
Hydroxychloroquine.
GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

At the request of Gary Disbrow, the acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Food and Drug Administration on Monday withdrew emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine related to coronavirus treatment.

The authorizations were controversial, as many skeptics believed they were made because President Trump had touted the malaria drugs as effective treatments against COVID-19, despite researchers concerns about potential heart-related side effects. Ultimately, after reviewing new information from large clinical trials, the FDA said it does not believe the drugs are likely "to produce an antiviral effect" against the novel virus.

Hydroxychloroquine is approved for several uses like treating arthritis and lupus, so doctors could still use it "off label" to treat coronavirus patients, and clinical trials examining its effect against COVID-19 can continue, Politico reports. The version of chloroquine temporarily authorized by the FDA, however, is not approved in the U.S., so all use of it will end. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court
Justice Alito says Supreme Court discrimination ruling is like a pirate ship falsely sailing 'under a textualist flag'

11:35 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who on Monday wrote the majority opinion for the Supreme Court's groundbreaking 6-3 ruling that outlaws employment discrimination against LGBTQ people, took a textualist approach to the decision, arguing the written law takes precedent over the lawmakers' assumed intent. His colleague and fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito, however, thinks Gorsuch actually betrayed the originalist approach, championed by his predecessor Justice Antonin Scalia.

In his lengthy dissent, Alito wrote that Gorsuch's majority "tries to convince readers" that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination because of "sex," also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Alito believes that goes against the court's duty of interpreting terms to "mean what they conveyed to reasonable people at the time they were written."

The majority, Alito argues, is equivalent to a "pirate ship" that sails under a "textualist flag," but actually represents the court's attempt to update old statutes "so they can better reflect the current values of society." From Alito's perspective, new legislation is the only thing that could render employment discrimination against LGBTQ people illegal.

Some observers have noted, however, that Alito's dissent may have misinterpreted the majority opinion. Tim O'Donnell

landmark ruling
Supreme Court rules it's illegal to fire workers for being gay or transgender

11:05 a.m.
Supreme Court
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has just issued a huge decision on LGBTQ rights.

The court on Monday ruled in a 6-3 decision that it's illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to discriminate against workers for being gay or transgender. "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," Jusice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Justice Gorsuch also wrote that when it comes to the question of "whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender," the "answer is clear." Chief Justice John Roberts joined Gorsuch in the decision, while Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas dissented. The Trump administration had argued the existing law protecting workers from being fired because of their sex "does not include sexual orientation."

NBC News' Pete Williams observed the decision was "a stunner, frankly, coming from this conservative Supreme Court." Brendan Morrow

