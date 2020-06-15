See More Speed Reads
WNBA
Edit

WNBA finalizing plan for shortened season to begin in July

3:49 p.m.
WNBA ball.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The WNBA is preparing to begin its season in late July with teams congregating at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the league announced Monday.

The WNBA usually begins play in May and culminates in the fall, but like most professional sports leagues in the United States, its plans went awry when the coronavirus pandemic struck. There's still work to be done, especially when it comes to the finer details surrounding health and safety protocols, but it looks like the league will get in a shortened, fan-less season.

While a normal season consists of 36 regular games, this one would have just 22 before the normal playoff format begins. The good news is, under the league's plan, players will receive their full salaries, even if those considered high-risk for the virus decide not to play.

WNBA Players' Association Director Terri Jackson said players are confident the league will figure out how to conduct everything safely, and all players will hop on a phone call with physicians to discuss guidelines next week. Read more from The Associated Press at Fox Sports. Tim O'Donnell

Money Talks
Edit

Biden's fundraising $81 million in May, a record for his campaign

4:28 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats finally seem to be rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee brought in $81 million last month, the Biden campaign announced Monday. That's the most money Biden has raised throughout the 2020 campaign, and it's up $20 million from his and the DNC's joint haul in April.

A good deal of that May pull comes from big-dollar fundraisers, including one joint fundraising committee that allows individuals to give up to $620,800 that's split between Biden’s campaign, the DNC and 26 state parties, Bloomberg notes. But the campaign also said it saw 1.5 million new backers "in the last few weeks," and that the average individual contribution was $30.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee haven't released their May numbers yet, but raised a bit more than Biden in April at $61.7 million, and brought in $14 million alone on President Trump's birthday, which was Sunday. Trump and the RNC has about $250 million cash on hand, compared to Biden and the DNC's $100 million. Kathryn Krawczyk

see you next april
Edit

The 2021 Oscars have been postponed, but not canceled

3:33 p.m.
The 88th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And the Oscars go to ... April.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the 2021 Oscars ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now air on April 25, 2021, instead of Feb. 28, 2021. The show, however, hasn't been called off entirely, as some have speculated could happen.

Additionally, while the Oscars typically honor films that come out during one calendar year, the eligibility period for the 93rd Academy Awards has been extended. Now, movies that were released from January 2020 all the way through February 2021 can qualify for the awards.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, per Variety.

This is the fourth time in history the Oscars have been postponed, according to The Associated Press, although this end of April date is the latest it has ever taken place since the show started airing on TV, Deadline reports. It seems the aim is still for the show to happen in person rather than for it to be a virtual event, as the announcement specifies it will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

These are the Academy's latest changes to the Oscars after previously nixing the rule requiring films get a theatrical release to be eligible. For next year's show, films that debuted only on streaming or video on demand can qualify for the awards, as long as they were originally planning to have a theatrical release before the pandemic.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are now set to be announced on March 15, 2021. Brendan Morrow

hot topics
Edit

Supreme Court won't hear cases on qualified immunity, which often shields police from lawsuits

2:50 p.m.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court won't re-examine a legal doctrine that often shields police from liability — and is very much in the news right now.

In an unsigned order released Monday, the court declined to hear cases that would force it to take another look at qualified immunity, despite justices on both ends of the ideological spectrum criticizing the legal doctrine in the past. Qualified immunity blocks law enforcement officers from facing lawsuits if they violate the Constitution unless their violation explicitly matches a "clearly established" violation in the past, and has become a big part of discussions about police reform in the U.S.

The Supreme Court created the concept of qualified immunity in a 1967 case in an attempt to protect officers who acted in "good faith" but violated the Constitution while working in an official capacity. Qualified immunity has since been expanded in subsequent Supreme Court cases, preventing victims of police brutality from suing officers, even over an unconstitutional act, unless their actions were "clearly established" to be unconstitutional beforehand.

The concept has found both conservative and liberal critics, including on the Supreme Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the most liberal justices, authored a dissent in a 2018 case that upheld qualified immunity, as did Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, in 2017. Thomas dissented with Monday's motion to decline to hear the cases. Kathryn Krawczyk

return of the NBA
Edit

NBA analysts disagree with stars on merits of playing amid racial justice protests

2:29 p.m.

The NBA is getting closer to a return at some point this summer, as the league looks to finish up a season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. But aside from the difficulties of playing during a public health crisis, some of the league's stars are also questioning the wisdom of restarting the season amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who had season-ending surgery in February, is reportedly one of the prominent players at least contemplating opposing the league's plan to have 22 teams travel to Orlando, Florida, for several months to complete the regular season and postseason in semi-quarantined style. Irving said he'd "give up everything" for social reform. Other veterans, including Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, agree, with Williams arguing the sport could be a "distraction" and pull people away from the protest movement.

However, some players noted it's easier for highly-paid veterans like Irving and Howard to advocate for sitting out, and ESPN analyst and former Duke University star Jay Williams and Hall-of-Fame player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley agree Irving and others would be making a mistake since they could lose out on a platform to advocate for racial justice as well as money that could help drive change in their communities. If they sit out, "they're gonna be out of sight, out of mind for the rest of the year" Barkley said Monday on ESPN's Get Up. Tim O'Donnell

down to the wire
Edit

Trump administration to reportedly file lawsuit to block John Bolton's book

2:18 p.m.
John Bolton
Mike Theiler - Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir is scheduled to come out next week — but the Trump administration will reportedly mount a last-minute effort to block it.

The Trump administration is "expected to file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the book from being released in its current form," and the lawsuit "could come as soon as today," ABC News reports.

The White House has told Bolton that his book, The Room Where It Happened, contains classified information, although Bolton's lawyer has refuted that and said "this is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton." Bolton, according to The New York Times, has "told associates he believes he has made changes to the book that accommodate" the White House's concerns.

The book is set for release on June 23, and Simon & Schuster said last week that Bolton in it will argue "that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." Simon & Schuster is leaning into the White House's desire to block the book's release, advertising that "this is the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read."

Bolton, meanwhile, has filmed an interview with ABC that will air on Sunday, in which Martha Raddatz says there was "no question off limits." Brendan Morrow

supremely upset
Edit

Conservatives blast Gorsuch after LGBTQ discrimination decision: 'Among the worst jurists in the history of the United States'

1:02 p.m.
Neil Gorsuch
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday unexpectedly wrote the majority opinion as the Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from discrimination in the workplace, drawing ire from some on the right.

The Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on Monday found that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, with Gorsuch, who was nominated to the court by President Trump, writing that "an employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law." The historic ruling was celebrated by LGBTQ rights advocates, while many social conservatives decried Gorsuch's decision.

"The crisis moment for the 'conservative legal movement' has arrived," tweeted Newsweek's Josh Hammer, who previously said this decision by Gorsuch would be "an unprecedented betrayal." The American Conservative's Rod Dreher, meanwhile, wrote that it's "hard to overstate the magnitude of this loss for religious conservatives," while Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino argued that "Justice Scalia would be disappointed" and that "this was not judging, this was legislating." The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles also declared that conservatives will count Gorsuch as "among the worst jurists in the history of the United States," and Ben Shapiro said Gorsuch made "a bad, outcome-driven legal decision."

Erick Erickson additionally speculated this could damage Trump's re-election prospects, arguing that "all those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020." Politico reporter Gabby Orr was skeptical, countering that it "seems likelier that they will attack Gorsuch/the Court than abandon Trump."

Meghan McCain was among those on the right who celebrated the decision, though. And for the Washington Examiner, Brad Polumbo made the case that while "many conservatives may initially be shocked or dismayed" by Gorsuch's decision, it's actually "based on razor-sharp logic, and it is entirely consistent with the conservative commitment to textualism." Brendan Morrow

a heated decision
Edit

Why summer heat might be making the Sun Belt's coronavirus spread worse

12:29 p.m.
A restaurant reopens and no one is wearing masks.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The summer heat might be making it possible to safely reopen businesses in the North — while simultaneously impossible to do so in the South.

Over the past few days, Sun Belt states have started to see new and sometimes unprecedented spikes in coronavirus cases. The rising case counts come as businesses across the South and Southwest start to reopen, and can at least in part be attributed to the fact that those back-to-normal activities involve staying inside air conditioned malls and restaurants as outside temperatures become unbearable, The New York Times reports.

When COVID-19 first started spreading in the U.S., President Trump suggested that rising temperatures would help kill the virus, leaving out the fact that a second wave of coronavirus infections would likely spring up when temperatures cooled again. While it's true that virus spread tends to die off during hot summer months, research has since shown that's not as relevant given how contagious coronavirus is — it only dies quickly if temperatures are around 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

It also doesn't help that, as temperatures rise, people are opting for air conditioned comfort over outdoor dining and shopping. The Times described packed lines at a Houston mall, and some people getting pedicures without masks on, all happening in an enclosed space with recirculating air.

But staying home in AC versus shopping in it isn't a choice for everyone. Homeless and low-income people rely on cooling shelters and pools to quite literally survive the summer, which would bring dozens of people together into one hotbed for disease. Yet if they avoid them and stay on the streets or in hot mobile homes and apartments, the consequences will likely be deadly. Read more in this editorial from Arizona Central. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.