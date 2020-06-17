Late night hosts are underwhelmed by Trump's police reforms, bullish on Bolton's bombshells

Protesters have been demanding police reforms for weeks, and "today the president himself carefully shuffled down the ramp into the fray," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. It was all "a little confusing, because he signed an executive order that would make modest changes," but "he spent the whole time praising the police," he said. "The only paper Trump has signed with less enthusiasm were his first two marriage certificates."
Yes, "Trump signed an executive order on police reform," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show, but "before you get excited, don't — it doesn't do much," other than proposing "an Excel spreadsheet of all the worst cops in America," a chokehold "ban" with a huge loophole, and sundry other tweaks. "This event was supposedly about police reform, but Trump made it clear that he doesn't think it's that necessary," he said, and "he closed by making it creepy."
Colbert turned to former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, the latest "damning White House tell-all written by a former White House staffer way too late for it to make any difference." Still, Bolton's book "must be extra spicy," because the Justice Department just filed a breach-of-contract suit against him, he said, shrugging. The lawsuit bizarrely claims Bolton broke a nondisclosure agreement, but "Trump should just cut Bolton a check for $130,000," he joked, making a Stormy Daniels reference.
Tooning Out the News thanked Trump for all the great free publicity on behalf of Bolton's mustache.
Bolton's "the guy who offered to testify during the impeachment trial, but the Republicans said nah, no thanks, we're good," Jimmy Kimmel recalled. At this point, he added, impeachment "feels like a Hulu show I was really into and then hated the ending of. But Bolton is back," and Trump is warning he'll have "criminal problems" because every conversation Trump has is "highly classified." "Those are rules for a bachelor party, not the law," Kimmel said. "He just makes things up as he goes."
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is "literally putting a Band-Aid on the problem of racism," and Fox News appears to be "disappointed that there's no looting going on anymore," because they're now "manufacturing outrage in response to a nonexistent movement to cancel the show Paw Patrol," Kimmel sighed. "There's real stuff to be mad about, you know."
Late Night's Seth Meyers told jokes about some of them. Watch below. Peter Weber
Turkey airlifted commando forces into Iraq's northern Kurdistan region on Wednesday in what Ankara called an assault targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and its allies. Turkey's Defense Ministry said the incursion, 9 miles into Iraq, followed intense artillery fire and involved fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones. Turkey sent warplanes into the region on Monday, the first stage of "Operation Claw-Tiger," but this is the first known airborne-and-land offensive inside Iraq, The Associated Press reports.
Iraq's Defense Ministry called on Turkey to "halt these violations and avoid repeating them and respect the bilateral relations between the two countries" in a statement Monday, then summoned Turkey's ambassadors on Tuesday, but neither the PKK nor Baghdad had yet responded to this new invasion, AP says. Turkey's Defense Ministry justified the incursion by citing the PKK's "increasing harassment and attempts to attack" military installations inside Turkey.
Virologists and epidemiologists told NPR back in late May that using a public restroom was, perhaps surprisingly, "low to medium risk" during the coronavirus pandemic, with a few caveats (gas station bathrooms, for example). "There are all sorts of things that you can catch from other people's poop, and you almost never do, because they're set up with all hard surfaces that can be cleaned," said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious diseases specialist at University of Chicago Medicine. A study published Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids found that "other people's poop" can almost certainly spread COVID-19, in an appropriately disgusting manner.
"Scientists have found that in addition to clearing out whatever business you've left behind, flushing a toilet can generate a cloud of aerosol droplets that rises nearly three feet," The New York Times reports. "Those droplets may linger in the air long enough to be inhaled by a shared toilet's next user, or land on surfaces in the bathroom," potentially spreading "infectious coronavirus particles that are already present in the surrounding air or recently shed in a person's stool."
Researchers already knew that feces can contain viable coronavirus particles — some cities have successfully tested sewage to detect the prevalence of COVID-19 in an area — and previous coronaviruses like SARS spread through infectious fecal aerosols. It isn't clear yet how much a risk that is with this new coronavirus. But the new findings are "very alarming," said Yangzhou University fluid dynamics researcher Ji-Xiang Wang, co-author of the study. There is a pretty simple workaround, though, he told the Times: "Close the lid first and then trigger the flushing process."
Other people looking at this issue have come up with other solutions, like ultraviolet lights or automated disinfectant spray, the Times notes, but University of Nebraska microbiologist Joshua Santarpia suggested making lemonade out of this aerosolized fecal stew. "You could simply monitor samples from a shared bathroom on a daily basis," he said. "And if something were to come up positive, you could then go look at everyone who was there and who they had contact with, rather than testing everybody all the time." Peter Weber
Passek works for the Montgomery County Public Schools in Virginia. Separated from students because of the coronavirus pandemic, she wanted to find a way to not only connect with them, but also make sure they still had access to educational resources. She has had packages delivered to her house via Wing drone, and thought she could use this same service to drop books off at her students' homes.
Her superintendent agreed to try a pilot program, and since last week, students have been able to go online and request books to check out, with more than 150,000 titles to choose from. Passek packs the books in special boxes, and leaves the rest up to Wing. "Our libraries are essential and unique parts of our community and it is extremely important for our students to continue to have access to the resources that are here in our libraries in order to guarantee their success," Passek said. Catherine Garcia
The Lincoln Project released its latest ad against President Trump on Tuesday, a 45 second spot focusing on his health that begins with a woman intoning, "Something's wrong with Donald Trump."
The Lincoln Project is a political action committee formed by current and ex-Republicans who don't want to see Trump re-elected. Their previous ads have broached topics Trump is sensitive about, including the crowd size at his inauguration and how he "dodged the draft" during the Vietnam War.
This new ad delivers the deepest gut punch yet. Titled "#TrumpIsNotWell," it features a montage of Trump seemingly struggling with drinking a glass of water and walking down a ramp, as well as footage of him going up the stairs to Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper under his shoe. The narrator calls Trump "shaky" and "weak," and says White House reporters should be covering Trump's "secretive midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center." It's clear to everyone, the ad concludes, that now is the time "we talk about this: Trump is not well."
Some people have argued that because Trump has mocked a disabled reporter and calls former Vice President Joe Biden "Sleepy Joe," frequently intimating he is cognitively impaired, Trump's own health is fair game and people should speculate away. Rebecca Cokley, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the liberal Center for American Progress, disagrees. In an op-ed for The Washington Post published Tuesday, Cokley wrote that when people who do not have medical degrees diagnose Trump with various health issues, it hurts those who are actually disabled.
"Every single professional with a disability I know has been questioned privately and publicly about whether their 'condition' hinders their ability to do their job," Cokley said. "This is a universal truth and fear for any individual across physical, mental, intellectual, sensory, and chronic illness communities." A person's ability to "use a ramp or drink from a glass of water has no bearing on whether someone can fulfill the essential functions of a job," she added, and instead, the focus should be on Trump's policies and actions while in office. "The ableism that pervades society makes it easy to argue that someone is a failure because they're disabled, not because they're evil, unethical, and unqualified," Cokley said. Catherine Garcia
Mary Trump's book, according to its Amazon blurb, "shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric." So, not a hagiography. Trump, a 55-year-old trained clinical psychologist, "describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" in "one of the world's most powerful and dysfunctional families," the Amazon preview adds.
An acquaintance of Mary Trump who has read the book told Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo that "the punch of the book, the real symbolic thrust, is about how Donald is really an outgrowth of this complex empire that Fred Sr. built — a pretty dark, win-at-all-costs environment. If there's going to be a big takeaway, it's about that emotional DNA of the family," including her deep bond with her father, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.
Don't bother looking for Dr. Anthony Fauci in the crowd at President Trump's rally Saturday in Tulsa.
In an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked if he would attend the event. "I'm in a high risk category," he said. "Personally, I would not. Of course not." The rally will be held at the BOK Center, an indoor arena that can hold about 19,000 people. Fauci said when it comes to gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, "outside is better than inside," but "no crowd is better than crowd," and "crowd is better than big crowd."
In a Wall Street Journalop-ed published Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence wrote that there "isn't a coronavirus 'second wave,'" and technically, Fauci said, that's correct. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave," he told The Daily Beast.
Fauci is troubled by photos he has seen of "very risky" people crowding bars and restaurants, and said the number of infections will continue to go up if people are not vigilant about safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing. Still, he does not think cities will have to go on extreme lockdowns as long as they utilize public health measures, specifically identifying new infections, isolating those patients, and then conducting contact tracing. Read more at The Daily Beast.Catherine Garcia
Elaine McCusker, a senior Pentagon official who questioned the legality of the Trump administration withholding military aid to Ukraine, is resigning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday.
McCusker was appointed acting comptroller last July, and was later nominated to permanently take on the position. In March, the White House decided to withdraw her nomination, after emails were made public showing her concerns over the Ukraine aid. The hold on the aid was what led to President Trump being impeached earlier this year on charges that he abused his power.
In a statement, Esper said McCusker, whose resignation is effective June 26, "worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and audit processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation as well as the men and women who serve it." Catherine Garcia