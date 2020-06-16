Trump riffs on economy, 9/11, AIDS vaccines, and school choice during speech about police reform

President Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday to address his executive order on police form, but, as is so often the case, he eventually drifted off topic.

The president touched on subjects ranging from the bravery police officers showed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which is related to the executive order insofar as it involves law enforcement, to the economy, which he boasted would rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s speech on police reform has turned into how great the economy will be ‘next year will be one of the best economic years this country has ever had’. Not sure this is what people were tuning in for — Amanda Walker (@WalkerSkyNews) June 16, 2020

While expressing his optimism about the current global health crisis, he also discussed developments in AIDS research, inaccurately stating scientists had developed a vaccine for the virus, before seemingly catching the mistake.

Pres. Trump: 'These are the people, the best, the smartest … And they've come up with the AIDS vaccine' There is no AIDS vaccine pic.twitter.com/WJRPiLs6lx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 16, 2020

He also wandered onto the issue of school choice, calling it the "civil rights statement of the year" — a bold declaration considering the massive protests against police brutality and systemic systemic racism that have swept the nation were the driving force behind the executive order. Tim O'Donnell