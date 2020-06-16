See More Speed Reads
Trump riffs on economy, 9/11, AIDS vaccines, and school choice during speech about police reform

2:05 p.m.

President Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday to address his executive order on police form, but, as is so often the case, he eventually drifted off topic.

The president touched on subjects ranging from the bravery police officers showed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which is related to the executive order insofar as it involves law enforcement, to the economy, which he boasted would rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

While expressing his optimism about the current global health crisis, he also discussed developments in AIDS research, inaccurately stating scientists had developed a vaccine for the virus, before seemingly catching the mistake.

He also wandered onto the issue of school choice, calling it the "civil rights statement of the year" — a bold declaration considering the massive protests against police brutality and systemic systemic racism that have swept the nation were the driving force behind the executive order. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's executive order on police brutality barely mentions racism in law enforcement

2:01 p.m.
President Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's executive order on policing stops far short of what protesters are asking for.

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that included several law enforcement reforms, including banning the use of chokeholds except in situations where an officer's life is in danger. But it only includes one mention of "African-American communities," and never touches on the systemic racism at the heart of nationwide protests.

Police departments across the U.S. will have to follow the guidelines established in the order to earn federal funding, most of which revolve around the use of force by officers. Along with the chokehold rule, the order calls for the creation of a national registry that documents officers' use of excessive force, and mandates departments "seek appropriate credentials from a reputable independent credentialing body" if they want to receive federal grants. The federal government will also develop a way to "train law enforcement officers with respect to encounters with individuals suffering from impaired mental health, homelessness, and addiction," and encourage departments to bring on "social workers or other mental health professionals" who will work alongside officers.

Still, the order barely notes what launched these protests in the first place: systemic racism and the killing of Black people by police officers. The order does note that "all Americans" should feel confident that law enforcement "will protect the rights of all persons," but simply mentions that "particularly in African-American communities, we must redouble our efforts as a Nation to swiftly address instances of misconduct" before dropping the racism topic altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

Nadler calls out Barr for taking TV interviews but skipping his House testimony because he's 'busy'

12:54 p.m.
House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) would like to remind Attorney General William Barr he has a long overdue appointment with the committee.

Barr was supposed to testify for the House Judiciary Committee back in March regarding alleged politicization of the Justice Department and attempts to protect President Trump. That testimony was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but even though Congress has started to resume its usual activities and testimonies, Barr still hasn't rescheduled — something Nadler called Barr out for in a Tuesday statement.

"The attorney general cites his busy schedule as a reason for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, but has made time for multiple television interviews," Nadler chided in his statement. Barr has "abdicated his responsibility to Congress" while "again and again" showing "that he will cater to President Trump's private political interests," Nadler continued.

Nadler's statement also announced the House Judiciary Committee had issued subpoenas for two Justice Department whistleblowers, John Elias and Aaron Zelinsky. The two career DOJ employees will join former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer for testimony on June 24 regarding "the unprecedented politicization of the department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr," Nadler said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Beijing reportedly closes all schools after new COVID-19 cases

12:48 p.m.
People who have had contact with the Xinfadi Wholesale Market or someone who has, line up for a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 at a testing center on June 16, 2020 in Beijing, China.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

All schools are reportedly being closed in Beijing amid a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Beijing recently started to confirm a cluster of new coronavirus cases connected to a food market after not reporting any locally transmitted infections for almost two months, CNN reports. Lockdown measures were imposed on residential compounds around the market as authorities said there was a "very high" risk of the outbreak spreading, and on Tuesday, the number of new cases over five days reached 106. This is "is the most serious flare-up in China since February, stoking fears of a second wave of the disease," NBC News writes.

Now, Beijing has ordered all schools to close and raised its emergency response to level two, requiring anyone to be tested before leaving the city, Bloomberg reports. Almost 30 housing compounds have been put under lockdown, and more than 10 food markets have been shut down, the report says.

Chinese authorities have also tracked down almost 200,000 people who were at the market within two weeks to test them for coronavirus and tell them to stay home, CNN reports. Senior government official Xu Ying had previously said, per CBS News, "the containment efforts have rapidly entered war-time mode." Brendan Morrow

Nebraska Democrats demand their Senate nominee drop out of race after sexual harassment allegations

12:31 p.m.

Nebraska Democratic Party officials have demanded the state's Democratic Senate nominee, Chris Janicek, bow out of the race after reviewing sexually inappropriate comments he made about a staffer in a group text among the campaign.

In a Tuesday statement, the NDP said party officials called for Janicek to decline the nomination during a meeting last week and would require him to fill out a form allowing his name to be removed from the ballot in November's general election. Janicek informed the party he wouldn't exit the race on Monday, the deadline the party set for him, so, on Monday evening, the NDP's State Executive Committee voted unanimously to "withdraw all party resources" from the campaign. "Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment," said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb.

The staff member who filed the complaint against Janicek has since quit. Tim O'Donnell

Sitcom dads are getting dumber

11:29 a.m.
Homer Simpson.
Screenshot/YouTube

Homer Simpson. Phil Dunphy. Ray Romano. They're all examples of "bumbling and inept" fictional fathers. Indeed, the dumb dad is one of sitcom TV's most notorious tropes. And it's getting worse, suggests recent research from Erica Scharrer, a professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Scharrer's study examined TV dads' interactions with their kids in 34 sitcoms that aired between 1980 and 2017 and found that the more recent the show, the less likely it was to feature the fathers doing much actual parenting. And when they did, these scenes were more likely to depict sitcom dads' parenting as foolish — "showing poor judgment, being incompetent, or acting childishly," Scharrer explains at The Conversation.

"Sitcom audiences, more often than not, are still being encouraged to laugh at dads' parenting missteps and mistakes," Scharrer writes. This isn't harmless, since "fictional entertainment can shape our views of ourselves and others," she says. "Sitcom writers can do better by dads by moving on from the increasingly outdated foolish father trope."

Read more at The Conversation. Jessica Hullinger

India, China blame each other for fatal military border clash

11:22 a.m.

Details remain scarce about a fatal clash Tuesday between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site, but as things stand, both sides are blaming the other.

The violence — which reportedly resulted in three fatalities on the Indian side, as well as unspecified casualties on the Chinese side — occurred following weeks of rising tensions between the two countries. Initially, Chinese state media pointed the finger at India, saying troops "crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties."

India didn't want wait long to contradict the accusation. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement Tuesday, claiming it was the Chinese military that "unilaterally" crossed the line of control despite a "productive meeting" earlier in June that established a de-escalation process. India said it wants to find a peaceful solution, but is simultaneously committed to maintaining its territorial integrity.

Tensions over the border are not new and have flared up every so often since the two engaged in a brief war in 1962, but some analysts are concerned about the latest incident. Not only did it result in the first deaths in a conflict between the two sides in decades, it comes in the middle of a global health crisis and at a transitional, uncertain geopolitical moment. Tim O'Donnell

Scientists made 1 small edit to human embryos. It had a lot of unintended consequences.

11:21 a.m.
Human embryo on a petri dish.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

A human embryo editing experiment gone wrong has scientists warning against treading into the field altogether.

To understand the role of a single gene in early human development, a team of scientists at the London-based Francis Crick Institute removed it from a set of 18 donated embryos. Even though the embryos were destroyed after just 14 days, that was enough time for the single edit to transform into "major unintended edits," OneZero reports.

Human gene editing is a taboo topic — the birth of two genetically modified babies in 2018 proved incredibly controversial, and editing embryos beyond experimentation is not allowed in the U.S. The scientists in London conducted short-term research on a set of 25 donated embryos, using the CRISPR technique to remove a gene from 18 of them. An analysis later revealed 10 of those edited embryos looked normal, but that the other eight revealed "abnormalities across a particular chromosome," OneZero writes. Of them, "four contained inadvertent deletions or additions of DNA directly adjacent to the edited gene," OneZero continues.

The unintended edits exemplify the single biggest concern of gene editing, especially when it involves humans. And to Fyodor Urnov, a gene-editing expert and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, it sends a clear message: "This is a restraining order for all genome editors to stay the living daylights away from embryo editing."

The results of this experiment were published in the preprint server bioRxiv, which has yet to be peer reviewed and published in a medical journal. Read more at OneZero. Kathryn Krawczyk

