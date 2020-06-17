Pokemon Snap is back, and 3 more big Pokemon updates out today

Pokemon Go to the App store if you're ready to catch an Eevee by brushing your teeth.

The introduction of Pokemon Smile, a free app designed to encourage children (and adults with no shame) to develop healthy brushing habits, is just one of several new features, games, and updates Pokemon introduced Wednesday. Some, like the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion packs out Wednesday, were expected, but others, like the return of Pokemon Snap, were not.

For starters, the Isle of Armor expansion pack for the Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield was released Wednesday. The expansion costs $29.99, and comes with more lands to explore, more trainers to fight, and more Pokemon to catch. The next expansion pack, called Crown Tundra, will come out in the fall.

Also coming to the Switch, the App Store, and the Google Play store is Pokemon Cafe Mix, a free-to-start game where players solve puzzles to attract Pokemon to a cafe they run. Pokemon Cafe Mix is out June 24, the same day as another "big project" announcement Pokemon teased Wednesday.

But perhaps most importantly, Pokemon Snap is back. The iconic Nintendo 64 game has been reimagined for the Switch, bringing players the opportunity to snap pictures of monsters in their natural habitats. Unfortunately, there's no release date for New Pokemon Switch, so getting a closer look at that glorious Wailord will just have to wait.

It looks like there are a lot of new Pokemon updates, and you've... gotta catch 'em all. Kathryn Krawczyk