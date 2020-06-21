'No evidence' prosecutor's dismissal linked to Giuliani investigations, but not a 'state secret' Trump wanted him gone

As the dramatic events surrounding the dismissal of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman unfolded, there was concern it was part of a larger pattern in which departmental inspectors general who have investigated President Trump and his allies were fired.

Berman's office is indeed investigating Trump's personal lawyer and his associates, although Berman recused himself from the Giuliani case. But while circumstances may seem fishy, reports indicate this firing may not be linked to the others. NBC News justice correspond Pete Williams told Chuck Todd on Sunday that it's more likely the result of Jay Clayton, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, wanting the job and Attorney General William Barr acquiescing. Moving someone into an occupied role just because they want is somewhat strange, Williams noted, but doesn't change the fact there's "no evidence" tying Berman's exit to the Giuliani investigation.

EARLIER: @PeteWilliamsNBC says there is “no evidence” that Berman’s firing was due to his ongoing investigations into Rudy Giuliani, but the "appearance" of the news has "concerned Democrats." #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/Fxp8GAFT4c — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 21, 2020

At the same time, ABC News' Pierre Thomas said it wasn't unknown Trump that wanted Berman out of the job, despite the president's attempts to distance himself from the situation. Tim O'Donnell