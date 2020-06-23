Sanders adviser cautions Biden against trying to 'outhawk the GOP' on China

-
Sanders adviser cautions Biden against trying to 'outhawk the GOP' on China1:25 p.m.
EU reportedly prepared to block Americans from entry after borders reopen2:19 p.m.
Bill Cosby's appeal is heading to Pennsylvania Supreme Court2:15 p.m.
Bolton 'feels sorry' for Pompeo because he's 'tied his political future to Donald Trump'2:06 p.m.
Fauci says he's 'really quite concerned' about 'disturbing surge' of coronavirus cases in some states12:47 p.m.
Democratic senators threaten to block 'threadbare' Republican police reform bill11:29 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani tells Fox News viewers that Black Lives Matter 'wants to come and take your house away from you'11:06 a.m.
Trump says 'I don't kid' after White House claims his coronavirus testing comment was a joke11:01 a.m.
