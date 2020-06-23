Sanders adviser cautions Biden against trying to 'outhawk the GOP' on China

The European Union is preparing to open its borders as planned on July 1, but Americans probably shouldn't book any vacations in the near future, The New York Times reports. The United States is expected to remain on a list of countries whose citizens are barred entry from the bloc as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic because infection rates remain too high.

The EU is reportedly debating over two potential lists of countries — one that only includes nations with an infection rate lower than the EU average of 16 over the past two weeks, and the other which includes some that are slightly (the U.S. is at 107), although that's not the sole criteria. Either way, the U.S. seems likely to join Russia, Brazil, and China has some of the countries that will be denied entry.

The U.S.'s exclusion could ruffle some feathers, especially since Brussels and Washington have had a few more ups and downs than usual since President Trump took office, but the Times notes the EU is more concerned with internal politics at the moment; Brussels wants to completely reopen borders within the bloc to restore free trade and travel between the 27 member states. The EU can't force its members to adopt the list, but it can reintroduce internal borders, which would likely discourage many individual governments from bucking the trend, even if they're concerned about missing out on the economic boost provided by U.S. travelers.

Nothing is permanent, of course. If the U.S. is indeed initially barred, Brussels will reportedly be revising the list every two weeks. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell