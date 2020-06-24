See More Speed Reads
baseball returns
MLB's 60-game season is good news for mediocre teams

12:25 p.m.

There's a reason the MLB plays a sprawling, 162-game season. Baseball is unique among major American professional sports in that the real separation between truly good and bad teams doesn't reveal itself right away. Sure, some teams get off to a strong start and remain in first place all season, while some awful clubs are out of it from the get-go. But usually teams pick up or slow down gradually.

There won't be time for that this year, though, since the league's newly-established, coronavirus-altered schedule will consist of just 60 games and a normal 10-team playoff format. That's not great news for some of the sport's heavy favorites that went all in on winning the World Series with splashy moves this offseason, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins, but it could be a silver lining for some teams that didn't expect to be contenders this year.

Remember, the Washington Nationals were just 27-33 last year at the 60-game mark before going on to win the World Series, while the Philadelphia Phillies, their National League East rivals, led the division and ultimately finished in fourth place.

There are plenty of other examples — the 2003 World Series champion Florida Marlins were 27-33 after 60 games. In 2005, the NL pennant-winning Houston Astros were 25-35; on the flip side, that same year, the Baltimore Orioles led the American League East at 36-24, only to finish in 4th place at 74-88. The list could go on.

Maybe the season plays out according to talent, but it seems likely at least a couple elite teams will be frustratingly left out of the postseason picture while some mediocre clubs ride a strong month or two into October. Tim O'Donnell

no regrets
Pelosi won't apologize for saying Senate Republicans are 'trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd'

1:02 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is standing by a harsh accusation she threw at Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi accused Senate Republicans of admitting their police reform bill doesn't go far enough but refusing to revise it anyway, saying "they're trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd." The Senate GOP called for Pelosi to apologize for those "disgusting comments," but when asked on Wednesday, Pelosi said she would "absolutely, positively not."

"I think you in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing," Pelosi said Wednesday after acknowledging her comment about Floyd's death. "You're saying, you have their bill, they have theirs. Their bill does nothing," she continued.

Senate Republicans' police reform bill would encourage law enforcement departments to restrict the use of chokeholds — it wouldn't outright ban them, but would withhold aid from those who don't adhere to the new guidelines. New training measures would also be conditional to receive funding, but other hot-button issues such as no-knock warrants and qualified immunity aren't explicitly mentioned in the bill. House Democrats' proposal would ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and ban chokeholds, as well as create a federal registry of police misconduct. Senate Democrats blocked the Republican proposal on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

dismiss
Appeals court orders judge to dismiss Michael Flynn case

11:31 a.m.
Michael Flynn
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court has ordered Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, a Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia panel ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case without additional review, The New York Times reports. The Justice Department earlier this year moved to drop the case against Flynn, who had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Judge Neomi Rao said this case concerns "whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by appointing an amicus, encouraging public participation, and probing the government's motives," per the Times. She concluded, "both the Constitution and cases are clear: He may not." Judge Robert Wilkins dissented, writing, "It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own."

Sullivan had previously appointed a former federal judge, John Gleeson, to write a friend of the court brief, and he argued that the DOJ's move to dismiss the charges amounted to "gross prosecutorial abuse." The appeals court's decision on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports, means Sullivan can't hold a hearing to go over the request to dismiss the case that had previously been scheduled for July 16. Sullivan, according to the Times, could ask the full appeals court to reverse this order. Brendan Morrow

from bad to worse
IMF predicts it will take 2 years for world economy to return to end-of-2019 levels

11:08 a.m.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Gita Gopinath.

The International Monetary Fund's already-gloomy forecast just got gloomier.

In an update on the World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicted — largely due to the coronavirus pandemic — the world's economy would contract not by three percent, as previously estimated in April, but by 4.9 percent, leading to a $12 trillion hit. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said there would be a fall of living standards in 95 percent of the world's countries this year, and forecasts for every Group of Seven nation, as well as the leading developing nations, worsened.

The IMF does see growth going forward, although it now expects it'll be slightly slower than initially thought in April. Ultimately, the IMF believes it will take two years until world economic output returns to the levels seen at the end of 2019 before the pandemic truly took hold. With that in mind, the organization has urged governments to be cautious about removing financial support for their economies. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

o2 shortage
Oxygen is 'in very short supply' in several countries facing coronavirus

10:25 a.m.
Oxygen.
ESTAILOVE ST-VAL/AFP via Getty Images

Wealthier countries in Europe and North America have pulled out all the stops to make sure their coronavirus patients have the proper amount of medical oxygen, but several countries around the world are facing a dire shortage of one of the most crucial treatments, The Associated Press reports.

Dr. Tom Freiden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said medical oxygen is "in very short supply" globally, which is particularly troubling because low blood-oxygen levels have proven to be the main danger for many patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, per AP, only two percent of health care facilities have oxygen. In Tanzania and Bangladesh the figure is eight and seven percent, respectively, limited surveys conducted by USAID have shown. Most countries don't even get surveyed, AP notes, and because oxygen wasn't on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines until 2017, there hasn't been much international money or government action focused on boosting supply.

Now, many countries are doing all they can to make sure that happens — Peru's government, for example, allocated $28 million for oxygen tanks and new plants — but there is still widespread concern that the amount coming in isn't enough, at least in the short-term. But public health experts believe the pandemic will pressure international donors and governments to invest more heavily going forward. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

'broadly acceptable'
Poll: 50 percent of voters really hate Trump. Only 27 percent really hate Biden.

10:24 a.m.

A significantly lower percentage of voters strongly dislike presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden than strongly dislike President Trump, according to a new national poll.

In a poll of registered voters from The New York Times and Siena College published on Wednesday, Biden holds a 14-point lead over Trump, and the survey suggests Biden is a "broadly acceptable candidate who inspires relatively few strong feelings in either direction," the Times observes.

After all, although 50 percent of registered voters in the poll said they have a very unfavorable impression of Trump, only 27 percent said they have a very unfavorable impression of Biden. This is compared to 26 percent who said they have a very favorable impression of Biden. For Trump, 27 percent of voters view him very favorably.

The Times' Alex Burns observes that Biden has such a big lead over Trump not "because of his own runaway popularity," but "because he's broadly acceptable as an alternative to a strongly disliked incumbent."

Meanwhile, the Times' Ben Smith points to these numbers as evidence that Trump's go-to nickname used to attack Biden — "Sleepy Joe" — hasn't been particularly effective and "seems to have been a massive error," as "the contrast with erratic, late night rage-tweeting is built in." Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer previously made a similar point, writing, "The name 'Sleepy' Joe Biden should be retired" since "it's not working for Trump."

The poll was conducted by speaking to 1,337 registered voters from June 17-22. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

no trump needed
GOP underdog's overwhelming primary win raises questions about the power of a Trump endorsement

10:11 a.m.
President Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump may have to re-evaluate his endorsement bragging rights.

On Tuesday night, 24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn defeated the Trump-endorsed Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th district GOP primary. It's one of the first times a candidate Trump endorsed lost their primary to another Republican, and definitely notable considering that Cawthorn will become the likely replacement in White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's old seat.

Meadows left his congressional seat earlier this year to become Trump's top aide, leaving behind a safely Republican district and likely advocating for an endorsement for his friend Bennett. Trump formally threw his support behind Bennett in early June and released a robocall on her behalf, and the Meadows-aligned House Freedom Action PAC spent $500,000 on ads for Bennett, Politico reports.

But Republicans in the district actually seemed turned off by Meadows' efforts to boost Bennett. After all, he left his seat a little more than a day before the filing deadline for North Carolina's congressional race, leading some to suspect he told Bennett of his plans ahead of time. Someone appearing to be Meadows' brother even registered a campaign domain for Bennett back in October, per Politico. That all likely contributed to Cawthorn's 30-point win over Bennett on Tuesday night — and weakened Trump's threats against Republicans who don't stay in line and earn his support. Kathryn Krawczyk

survey says
Biden leads Trump by 14 points in new national poll

9:04 a.m.
Joe Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A new national poll is out showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a significant lead over President Trump.

In a New York Times/Siena College national poll of registered voters released on Wednesday, Biden leads Trump by 14 percentage points, earning 50 percent support compared to Trump's 36 percent. Biden leads by "enormous margins" among Black and Hispanic voters, and the two are roughly tied among "male voters, whites and people in middle age and older — groups that have typically been the backbones of Republican electoral success," the Times reports.

The Times' Alex Burns points to Biden's lead among white women with college degrees as "just staggering," as well, as in the poll, the presumptive Democratic nominee beat Trump among this group by 39 percentage points; exit polls from 2016 showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading with this group by seven points. Biden "is improving on Clinton's performance vs. Trump almost across the board," Burns says.

The poll also shows Trump taking a hit on the issues of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations. Particularly "striking," the Times says, is that even among one of Trump's "strongest constituencies," whites over 65, about two-fifths disapprove of the way he's handled race relations and the pandemic.

This is another tough poll for Trump to emerge in recent weeks, including one from CNN that also showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president. The Trump campaign sent CNN a cease and desist letter over this poll, a letter that the network promptly rejected. A forecast on the 2020 election from The Economist now shows Biden with an 85 percent change of winning the Electoral College.

The poll from The New York Times and Siena College was conducted by speaking to 1,337 registered voters from June 17-22. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

