Human-safe UV light could be key in reopening indoor spaces, study shows

Ultraviolet light may be key in safely reopening indoor spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, found more than 99.9 percent of coronaviruses in airborne droplets were killed when exposed to far-UVC light — a wavelength that is safe to use around humans — continuously, for around 25 minutes. A different wavelength has been used to disinfect empty public spaces, but was a health hazard to humans. Far-UVC "cannot reach or damage living cells in the body," per the study.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus is largely spread via airborne droplets, "it's important to have a tool that can safely inactivate the virus while it's in the air, particularly while people are around," said the study's lead author David Brenner.

The light is safe to use in places including hospitals, schools, offices, theaters, and various modes of public transportation. Far-UVC light safely kills other viruses, too, including airborne influenza.

"Anywhere that people gather indoors, far-UVC light could be used in combination with other measures, like wearing face masks and washing hands, to limit the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses," Brenner said. Read more from Columbia. Taylor Watson