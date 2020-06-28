1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

One man was killed and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.

The fatal incident occurred at a park where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police who entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant in March. Videos posted online appear to show a man on the edge of park where Saturday's gathering took place firing more than a dozen shots into the crowd as protesters scrambled to take cover. The police said they are investigating the shooting, but so far there have not been reports of any arrests.

Louisville has been one of the centers of the protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism that broke out after the killing of George Floyd, whose death renewed on focus on Taylor's case, which has not resulted in any charges for the officers involved, although one was fired. Saturday's shooting was reportedly at least the second since protests began in Louisville. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell