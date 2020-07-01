See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 'viable' — but there are some side effects

10:47 a.m.
Pfizer.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The first clinical data on the vaccine candidate produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with German biotech firm BioNTech showed some positive results, although there were side effects, Stat News reports.

The study randomly assigned 45 patients one of three doses of the vaccine — which relies on experimental messenger-RNA technology — or a placebo. The bad news is half of the patients who received the highest dose of the vaccine developed fevers, so they weren't given a second injection, but those who received the two lower doses did receive a second dose. After the follow-up shot, more than 50 percent of the volunteers reported some kind of adverse effect, including fevers and sleep disturbances. That's troublesome, but none of the side effects were considered life-threatening or resulted in hospitalization or disability.

Now, for the good news. The vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies that prevent the coronavirus from functioning, and the levels of those neutralizing antibodies were 1.8 to 2.8-times the levels found in recovered COVID-19 patients.

No one knows if antibodies lead to immunity, and Pfizer, like every manufacturer with a potential vaccine candidate, will have to conduct larger studies to figure that out. Despite the uncertainty and the side effects, the initial findings represent a promising first step. "We still have a ways to go and we're testing other candidates, as well," said Philip Dormitzer, the chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer. "However, what we can say at this point is there is a viable vaccine candidate based on immunogenicity and early tolerability safety data." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

'not the time'
New York City postpones plan to resume indoor dining

10:56 a.m.
Customers are served at outside tables as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 24, 2020 in New York City
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

New York City is following New Jersey's lead in postponing its plan to resume indoor dining.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced the city will not go ahead with allowing indoor dining to return. It was previously set to resume on July 6. The mayor cited the surge in COVID-19 cases in other states like Florida, Texas, and California, saying there have been "a lot of problems" associated with bars and indoor dining in these areas.

"We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City," de Blasio said. "Look, even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could. But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced earlier this week the state would be postponing its plan to resume indoor dining indefinitely, saying "we do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike" as other states. He also cited "knucklehead behavior" from people failing to practice social distancing or wear masks. At the time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a similar decision could be made in New York City.

"The data in this city, in this state, has been getting better all the time, but the data around the country has been getting worse and worse and worse, and the last few days, shockingly worse," de Blasio said. He added, however, that while "it is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining," it "is the time to double down on outdoor dining," which has been allowed to resume in New York City. Brendan Morrow

an unwilling compromise
New York City budget shifts $1 billion from police to community programs, but no one is thrilled with it

10:20 a.m.

New York City's new budget is getting some mixed reactions.

On one hand, the $88.1 billion budget shifts $1 billion in New York police department funding to community programs, a victory for those who want to reform and defund police. But advocates still protested that the cuts didn't go far enough, while even those politicians who wanted to see police reforms worried funds shouldn't be reduced while crime is on the rise, The New York Times reports.

A total of $1 billion will be taken from the NYPD's current $6 billion funding under the city budget the New York City Council passed early Wednesday. The NYPD will skip its next class of recruits, resulting in a cut of about 1,160 officers, to make up the gap. Monitoring of street vendors, homeless people, and schools will be shifted to different departments and agencies, and an overtime budget of $352 million was also slashed. But the budget also came with cuts to plenty of other city services due to a $9 billion revenue shortfall stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson acknowledged protesters may be "disappointed that we could not go further," and said he "wanted us to go deeper." But councilmember Donovan Richards, who heads the committee overseeing the NYPD, said he voted no because "a $1 billion budget cut can't address the racism that runs rampant in the NYPD," he said. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meanwhile brushed off critics of the budget, saying "some people are never happy."

President Trump, meanwhile, had this to say about the cuts. Kathryn Krawczyk

terminated
Fox News fires anchor Ed Henry over sexual misconduct complaint

10:09 a.m.
Fox News White House correspondent Ed Henry prepares to do a stand-up December 8, 2011 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fox News anchor Ed Henry is out.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace in a memo to employees on Wednesday announced that Henry has been fired following a complaint "from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," CNN reports. Henry was suspended as an outside law firm investigated the claim that was made on June 25, the network said, and "based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated."

Henry served as anchor on Fox's America's Newsroom and has worked for the network since 2011, when he joined as White House correspondent. He previously worked for CNN. This is the latest sexual misconduct scandal to hit Fox News, whose former CEO, Roger Ailes, resigned in 2016 after facing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. In 2017, Bill O'Reilly was forced out of the network after reports on millions in settlements made to women who accused him of sexual harassment. Henry in 2016 took "some time off to work things out," the network said at the time, after a tabloid reported on his extramarital affair.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination,” the network said in its memo. "We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees." Fox News did not release further information about the complaint against Henry. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Homemade cloth masks can successfully block coronavirus particles, study shows

9:33 a.m.
Homemade cloth masks.
VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

If you're going to make your own coronavirus mask, you should probably use cotton, Gizmodo reports.

A new study published last week in ACS Nano involving researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Smithsonian Institution's Conservation Institute eased some concerns that nothing but medical-grade masks can filter coronavirus particles. While N95 masks are still clearly the most effective, cloth masks can help, the study found.

Cotton, in particular, made strong showing, though Gizmodo notes that more tightly-woven types of cotton fabrics, like the kind used in flannel, did better than others.

Layering, while perhaps not incredibly enticing on a comfort level, seems to be key for homemade masks, as well. The best single-layer cotton blocked about 20 percent of the coronavirus-sized particles used in the study, which is useful, but a far cry from the 95 percent filtered by N95 masks.

All told, homemade masks won't provide complete protection, but they appear to at least mitigate the chance of being infected, a nice bonus to the fact they can also help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus to others. Read more at Gizmodo. Tim O'Donnell

mask up
Ordering, asking, or shaming: What's the best way to get Americans to wear face masks?

8:27 a.m.
Republicans wearing masks
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"In Republican circles — with the notable exception of the man who leads the party — the debate about masks is over: It's time to put one on," The Associated Press reports. GOP House and Senate leaders, governors, and rank-and-file lawmakers have joined Democrats and public health officials in urging Americans to mask up when they go out in public, as COVID-19 ravages the South and Southwest.

At Fox News, hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity have publicly pleaded with President Trump to at least occasionally wear a mask. You might have seen videos of other refuseniks. Research shows masks are effective at containing the coronavirus, so what's the best way to get holdouts to put on their masks?

1. Persuasion: Seeing other people wear masks, including Trump but more importantly members of your social network, is probably the best way to convince mask skeptics, Ray Niaura, a social and behavioral scientist at NYU, tells Politico. "Eventually people are going to say, 'Well all my friends and acquaintances are doing it and they don't seem to be too bent out of shape, so maybe I'll try it', as opposed to 'The government's coming to take my guns and they're forcing me to wear a mask.'"

2. Mandate: Persuasion didn't work with seat belts, despite a big, expensive federal ad campaign in the 1980s, University of Oregon psychology professor Paul Slovic tells Politico. But once wearing seat belts was mandated by law, compliance went from 10 percent "up to that 70, 75 percent," he said. "It wouldn't have gotten there voluntarily, so I think the message for mask wearing is to mandate it and to enforce it." Goldman Sachs forecast Monday that a national mask mandate would boost compliance by 15 percentage points and "potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5 percent from GDP."

3. Public pressure: "Social pressure or social disapproval is far more effective in getting people to wear masks," countered Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia, pointing to the Anti-Mask League that formed in San Francisco during the 1918 flu epidemic.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown, said attempts to encourage mask wearing "might be too late" at this point. "The public has received such mixed messages from the administration," he told AP. "I fear we may be stuck with coronavirus until it burns through the American population and leaves hundreds of thousands dead." Peter Weber

settlement
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach $19 million settlement

8:23 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

An almost $19 million settlement has been reached resolving a pair of lawsuits against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement resolving a 2018 lawsuit from the attorney general's office against the Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein, and a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of women who say he sexually harassed or assaulted them, CNN reports.

Bankruptcy and district courts will have to approve the settlement. It would create a $18,875,000 victims' compensation fund, with accusers able to claim between $7,500 to $750,000, The Associated Press reports. Weinstein in February was convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer," James said.

This agreement also releases these Weinstein accusers from non-disclosure agreements, James said. But not all of the accusers are happy with the settlement. Douglas H Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, lawyers representing six Weinstein accusers, in a statement blasted it as a "complete sellout" because Weinstein doesn't have to accept responsibility or personally pay anything, BBC News reports.

"The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the attorney general could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels," they said. "While we do not begrudge any survivor who truly wants to participate in this deal, as we understand the proposed agreement, it is deeply unfair for many reasons."

The lawyers also said they're "completely astounded" that James is taking a "victory lap" over this proposal. A lawyer for Weinstein said he "remains intently focused in defending himself on all remaining legal matters." Brendan Morrow

hong kong security law
Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

7:52 a.m.
Hong Kong protest.
DALE DE LA REY/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced Wednesday that they had made their first arrests for violations of China's new national security law, CNBC reports. The law, which China's top legislative decision-making body passed on Tuesday, says that anyone "undermining national unification" between Hong Kong and mainland China faces up to life in prison. The law would have covered many of the pro-democracy protests that have been taking place in Hong Kong since last year. Still, demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" in the streets on Wednesday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 handover from the U.K. to Chinese rule. Police said more than 70 people were arrested for participating in "unauthorized assemblies." Harold Maass

