John Bolton's book is officially a runaway bestseller

President Trump's hopes of suppressing John Bolton's book are officially squashed.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir The Room Where it Happened has sold 780,000 copies in its first week on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Wednesday. That will put it at the top of USA Today's bestseller list when the list is published Thursday — and Bolton is far from done selling.

Bolton's book debuted a week ago, waving dozens of damaging claims against Trump, including that he called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged China's Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. The book is now undergoing its 11th printing, and when those are finished, there will be more than a million copies of The Room Where it Happened in print, Simon & Schuster said.

Trump and the Justice Department tried to shut down the book's publication a day before it came out, saying it didn't undergo a proper government review and contained classified material. The DOJ also sought any profits Bolton made from the book, including from potential movie rights. If that suit doesn't end up in the DOJ's favor, Bolton is set to end up with far more money than he would've if he'd just testified to Congress during Trump's impeachment. Kathryn Krawczyk