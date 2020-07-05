See More Speed Reads
hong kong security law
Activists' books are disappearing from Hong Kong's public libraries

10:43 a.m.
Library in Hong Kong.
ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite China's assurances that freedom of speech would be protected in Hong Kong under the recently-passed national security law, there are already signs of censorship.

Online records show books written by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists like Joshua Wong or pro-democracy Tanya Chan are no longer available in the city's public libraries. Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department said Sunday it will "review whether certain books that violate the stipulations" of the law, which aims to root out secessionist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces following several months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in the city. It's not clear how many books are under review, and Reuters notes two works by Chinese political dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo were still available.

While China has maintained the legislation will only target a "very small minority" of "troublemakers," critics believe it will lead to widespread censorship and severely limit Hong Kong's autonomy. The removal of books from the library isn't the only example of those fears coming true — the day the law came into effect last, a man was arrested for carrying a Hong Kong independence flag and on Friday the government declared the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" illegal. Read more at Agence France Presse and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
The Trump campaign reportedly no longer considers turning blue states red a luxury

11:27 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump's re-election may depend on flipping blue states like Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, and New Hampshire, people close to or involved with his campaign told Politico.

The campaign has always remained determined to win over those four states, but they were once considered luxury add-ons. But now campaign aides, senior administration officials, and GOP donors are reportedly privately acknowledging that it's just as plausible Trump loses Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, which would put Trump under the 270 electoral vote threshold required to win if everything else played out as it did in 2016. Wisconsin, in particular, is looking quite tenuous for Trump, NBC News reports. "Independents are walking away from Trump," said Charlie Sykes, a former conservative radio talk show host in Wisconsin. "That's a big deal."

One of Trump's advisers told Politico that even if the campaign loses two of the Rust Belt states, picking up New Hampshire and one of New Mexico and Nevada would help clinch a second-straight victory. But at the moment, polls show Biden ahead of state in all three of those states, as well as Minnesota, long considered another possible Trump pickup.

While Trump's team is coming up with ways to make sure they can get to 270, the Biden campaign says it's "playing offense" and looking to "get in front of a large volume" of voters who supported former President Barack Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016. Read more at Politico and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

unwarranted optimism?
New state coronavirus case records don't mesh with Trump's optimism

8:11 a.m.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus cases across the United States continued to rise Saturday. Florida recorded 11,458 new daily infections, just shy of New York state's one-day record of 11,571 positive tests in April. Texas, where hospitals are becoming more and more strained, broke its own record for the sixth straight day with 8,258 cases. Health experts are worried cases will continue to rise after the July 4 weekend, but despite the trajectory, President Trump struck an optimistic tone in an Independence Day speech at the White House on Saturday.

The president once again focused heavily on the preservation of statues and monuments in his speech, echoing one from the previous day at Mount Rushmore. "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our history, indoctrinate our children, or trample on our freedom," he said, vowing to defeat the "radical left." But when he did turn his attention to the coronavirus, he defended his administration's response, arguing "we've made a lot of progress" and "we've learned how to put out the flame."

He also doubled down on his belief that the spike in cases was tied to an increase in testing even though positivity rates are actually climbing in several states, and claimed that "99 percent" of cases are "totally harmless." While it's true the infection fatality rate may be much lower than has been recorded due to uncounted mild or asymptomatic cases, there have already been nearly 130,000 deaths since the pandemic began in the U.S., and there are indications severe cases can lead to long-term health issues in patients. Tim O'Donnell

South China Sea
U.S., China simultaneously conduct drills in disputed South China Sea amid heightened tensions

July 4, 2020
U.S.S. Ronald Reagan.
CATHERINE LAI/AFP via Getty Images

The United States Navy said Saturday that two of its aircraft carriers — the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan and U.S.S. Nimitz — were conducting exercises in the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China despite objections from neighboring Southeast Asian countries. The exercises by the two U.S. carriers, as well as four other warships, reportedly include flights testing the striking ability of carrier-based aircraft.

The Navy said the purpose of the operations is to unambiguously "signal to our partners and allies" that the U.S. is "committed to regional security and stability" rather than serve as a response to exercises conducted by China nearby. It's no secret, though, that the strategic waterway has long been a point of tension between the two powers whose relationship is deteriorating over a trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and Beijing's recent crackdown on Hong Kong's autonomy.

The Wall Street Journal, which initially reported the story, described the South China Sea as central to China's plan to project strength beyond its traditional boundaries. Over the last few years, Beijing has been stocking artificial islands in the sea with missiles and jamming equipment that hinder operations by the U.S. and its allies, making it one of the most consequential hot spots in the world. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

testing positive
Kimberly Guilfoyle latest in Trump's orbit to test positive for coronavirus

July 4, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraising official for the Trump re-election campaign and the girlfriend of President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus Friday after traveling to South Dakota to watch Trump speak prior to an Independence Day fireworks display near Mount Rushmore.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. reportedly did not travel with the president aboard Air Force One or meet up with him in South Dakota, and Guilfoyle — who is reportedly asymptomatic at this point — was the only person in her travel group to test positive. She and Trump Jr., who tested negative, never made it to the event, and are reportedly planning to drive back to the East Coast in an attempt to avoid further contact with people.

The New York Times reports Guilfoyle is the third person in possible proximity to the president to test positive, suggesting people's — including Trump's — concerns about the president contracting the virus have some weight to them. But it's worth noting Trump is reportedly tested daily and the White House goes to great lengths to reduce the risk of infection. Read more at NBC News and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Another One
The U.S. set another daily coronavirus infection record

July 4, 2020
Coronavirus testing site.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The United States on Friday reported 57,497 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases, the largest single-day total in the country since the pandemic began. It was the seventh time in nine days the U.S. set a new record, and at least 20 states set new highs for the average number of daily new infections over the last seven days.

Florida reported the most new cases at 9,488, and hospitals in at least two Texas counties are reportedly at full capacity, prompting county judges to urge people to shelter in place during the Independence Day weekend. Some governors and mayors have attempted to limit holiday celebrations in their states and cities and are either mandating or encouraging people wear masks, but there is concern the weekend will help keep cases rising. President Trump, for his part, held a large gathering at the base of Mount Rushmore on Friday evening, and attendees reportedly flouted public health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases across the globe surpassed 11 million Friday. Read more at The Washington Post and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

statues
After decrying 'merciless campaign to wipe out our history,' Trump announces new statue park

July 4, 2020
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Friday gave a speech at the foot of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota during a controversial Independence Day celebration, where many attendees reportedly weren't wearing masks and ignored public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president railed against "cancel culture" and "far-left fascism" while describing activists' efforts to remove statues and monuments across the country following protests against police brutality and systemic racism as "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children." Trump said "angry mobs" are not only trying to "deface our sacred memorials," but "unleash a violent wave of crime in our cities."

As a response, the president announced he was signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park featuring statues of "the greatest Americans to ever live." The suggestion list for who should be represented in the park is long — including, but not limited to, presidents like George Washington, civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., and athletes like Jackie Robinson. Read more about Trump's time at Mount Rushmore at The Associated Press and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Football drama
Washington Redskins will 'review' team name after pressure from sponsors

July 3, 2020
A Redskins helmet
Doug Pensinger /Allspor

Just one day after a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins issued a rebuke of the football team's controversial name, the franchise announced it will "review" the moniker. FedEx, "a Fortune 100 company that for more than two decades has tied its brand to that of the team," as The Washington Post reports, made the request on Thursday after investors worth more than $620 billion in assets urged the company to cut ties with the team unless the name was changed. Nike, another sponsor, removed Redskins merchandise from its online store Thursday.

The move is significant because it suggests the battle over sports team names "has shifted from moral appeals to business and political tactics," the Post says, especially as the U.S. grapples with its long history of racial inequality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

FedEx owns the naming rights to the team's stadium in Maryland, so its opinion could matter quite a lot. Team owner Daniel Snyder has long been pressured to change the team's name, but he's previously claimed the name honors Native Americans. This is the first time he's relented. "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said in a statement.

Read more at The Washington Post. Jessica Hullinger

