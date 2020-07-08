See More Speed Reads
Climate change
How Phoenix is planning for the 'Hurricane Katrina' of heat

4:31 p.m.
Phoenix, Arizona.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Phoenix, Arizona, is already the hottest major city in the United States, and climate experts expect temperatures to keep rising to the point where there are more than an additional two dozen days per year when the thermometer hits 105 degrees or higher by 2050. That could lead to what Susan Clark, the director of the Sustainable Urban Environments Initiative at the University of Buffalo, describes as a "Hurricane Katrina"-size heat disaster in the U.S.'s fifth largest city, The Washington Post reports.

Such a scenario could be brought on by water becoming too hot, disrupting a power generation system dependent on cooling towers, or wildfires taking out power lines. Citizens would then potentially be deprived of water and air conditioning, two necessities in dangerous heat. Thankfully, there are efforts, led by both experts and community members, to make sure Phoenix is able to evade this type of disaster, the Post reports.

There's been a push to rely more on solar power, and local electric utilities are trying to install "microgrids" around the city that could serve as backup generators in case of an emergency. And Phoenix's chief sustainability officer, Mark Hartman, is developing a network of "cool corridors" which would mean no resident is more than a five-minute walk from water or shade. Another method is to plant more trees, which can lower air temperatures through a natural process called evapotranspiration; eventually, Hartman hopes the city's tree canopy expands to a quarter of its area. Similarly, there is a multi-million-dollar program to repave roads with materials that reflect rather than absorb heat as asphalt does.

Mayor Kate Gallego (D) says she hopes this all results in Phoenix becoming "the most sustainable desert city on the planet." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd
Body camera transcripts reveal Derek Chauvin told dying George Floyd 'it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk'

5:29 p.m.

Newly-released transcripts of Minneapolis police body camera footage filed in state court Tuesday shed more light on the final moments before Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, killed George Floyd in May. The transcripts were filed as part of an effort by another officer, Thomas Lane, to have charges that he aided and abetted Floyd's murder thrown out, The New York Times reports.

One of the more harrowing moments in the transcripts occurs when Floyd, who was arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money at a nearby store, was on the ground with Chauvin's knee on his neck pleading for his life, a scene captured on video by a passerby. The new transcripts reveal that after Floyd said the officers were going to kill him, Chauvin responded by telling him to "stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk."

Later, Lane, who was helping Chauvin restrain Floyd, said he was worried Floyd was having a medical emergency. "Well, that's why we got the ambulance coming," Chauvin replied, as shown in one of the transcripts. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the most ambitious crossover of the 2020 campaign
6 big recommendations from the Biden-Sanders unity task force

5:16 p.m.

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task force, a team of supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) campaigns, issued recommendations for the Democratic platform in a 110-page document Wednesday. Here are six of their most notable recommendations on the topics of climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care, and immigration.

1. Carbon-free electricity generation by 2035. The climate change committee led by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recommends "Democrats commit to eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035."

2. Decriminalizing marijuana. The criminal justice task force stops short of recommending legalization of recreational marijuana, but leaves that decision up to individual states. "All past criminal convictions for cannabis use should be automatically expunged," the committee continues.

3. Black unemployment and homeownership. The economy committee, headed by potential Biden vice presidential nominee Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), recommends a broad revaluation of how slavery and Jim Crow segregation "continues to impact the economic prospects of Black Americans today." That includes a focus on the "extreme gap in household wealth" between white people and people of color.

4. Student loan relief. Democrats would pause payments and interest accrual on federal student loans when a person is making less than $25,000 a year. "After 20 years, remaining federal student loan debt should be automatically forgiven," the education committee recommends.

5. A COVID-19 health insurance plan. "A platinum-level, federally administered health insurance option with low fees and no deductibles" should be available on the marketplace until the pandemic ends and unemployment significantly falls, the health care committee said.

6. Protect TPS and DED immigrants from deportation. "Law-abiding" recipients of Temporary Protective Status and Deferred Enforced Departure — programs President Trump has sought to shrink — should not be "sent back to countries where they cannot live safely," the immigration committee suggests. Kathryn Krawczyk

inauthentic behavior
Roger Stone gets removed from Instagram as Facebook takes down network of accounts

4:42 p.m.
Roger Stone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Facebook has removed dozens of pages and accounts linked to President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for inauthentic behavior.

The company on Wednesday said it took down 54 Facebook accounts, 50 pages, and four Instagram accounts "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior" and that an investigation linked this network of pages and accounts to Stone and his associates, CNN reports.

Those involved use fake accounts "to pose as residents of Florida, post, and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it is," including posts about Stone and "his pages, websites, books, and media appearances," as well as WikiLeaks, the 2016 election, and Stone's trial, Facebook said. This network also spent about $300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads.

Facebook also took down Stone's Instagram account as part of its removal effort, CNN reports. Facebook's head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told The Washington Post that Stone's personal accounts were "deeply enmeshed in the activity here." Some of the pages were linked to the Proud Boys, the far-right group that Facebook previously banned, the company said.

Stone, who was convicted last year of witness tampering and lying to investigators, as well as other charges, told The New York Times on Wednesday that "the claim that I have utilized or control unauthorized or fake accounts on any platform is categorically and provably false." He's set to report to prison next week. Brendan Morrow

mr. smith goes to CNBC
Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith lands a new TV gig

3:14 p.m.
Shep Smith
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Shepard Smith is coming back to TV.

Smith, who abruptly departed Fox News in 2019, is set to host a new show on CNBC beginning this fall, The Wall Street Journal reports. The News with Shepard Smith will air weeknights at 7:00. Smith said in a statement that he's "honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad."

Last October, Smith surprised viewers by suddenly announcing he'd be departing Fox News after more than two decades at the network, saying he wanted to "begin a new chapter." He was known to frequently fact-check President Trump.

"It's been an honor and my pleasure," Smith said on his final Fox News show. "Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive."

Mark Hoffman, the chair of CNBC, said the purpose of Smith's new show will be to "deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise" because "if we're not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection, or worse." Brendan Morrow

reopening plan
Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough

2:42 p.m.

It looks like President Trump got through to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not long after Trump both threatened to cut education funding should classrooms stay closed in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the CDC for issuing "impractical" guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday the agency will revise its advice. "Well, the president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said. "That's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents giving even more clarity on guidance going forward."

CDC Director Robert Redfield backed up the Trump administration's push for in-person instruction, explaining that the current guidelines were never meant to be "used as a rationale to keep schools closed" and that the agency always viewed reopening safely as the primary goal. Tim O'Donnell

just put it on
Pence will allegedly wear a mask 'in a microsecond' but doesn't want to oppose Trump

2:09 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly on a very different wavelength than President Trump when it comes to COVID-19.

Even though Pence is nominally in charge of the White House's coronavirus task force, Trump has largely taken the reins when it comes to messaging, often spreading dangerous and downright false information. Yet Pence has yet to publicly challenge him, and as one member of the task force tells The Atlantic, it's not because Pence isn't listening to health-care experts.

"Privately," Pence is "under no illusions about the crisis," Peter Nicholas reports for The Atlantic. "He never shoots the messenger," and is sure to listen even to information "the president won't like," one member of the task force said. More specifically, Pence knows how serious COVID-19 remains and especially knows it's important to wear masks, people who've worked with Pence tell The Atlantic. In fact, when it comes to face masks, that task force member said Pence would "wear it in a microsecond. He doesn't want to egregiously look like he's opposing the president." (Pence did wear a mask earlier in the pandemic, but hasn't very often.)

That's been a common theme throughout Pence's time as Trump's right-hand man, and his key to staying on Trump's good side. Pence also reportedly has ambitions beyond this election cycle. Former Vice President Dan Quayle tells The Atlantic he's convinced Pence will run for president in 2024. And to do so, "Pence will need to stay in Trump's favor," The Atlantic notes — which isn't easy. Read more about Pence's coronavirus thoughts at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
United Airlines warns it may furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees

1:37 p.m.
A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of United Airlines employees could be facing furloughs this fall, the company has warned.

United on Wednesday said it could furlough up to 36,000 workers beginning on Oct. 1, The New York Times reports. That's almost 40 percent of its staff, according to the Times. United previously received assistance under Congress' CARES Act, which stipulated that airlines can't lay off workers prior to the beginning of October, USA Today notes.

In a memo, United says that it's "increasingly likely that travel demand will not return to normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine" for COVID-19, especially after the "recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country," Axios reports. The company is reportedly expecting its capacity for August to be down 65 percent compared to the same time a year ago, according to Axios.

"The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed," the memo also says.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun earlier this year predicted that due to the "grave" threat airlines are facing during the pandemic, it's "likely" at least one major U.S. carrier will go out of business, adding that after travel levels likely stay low through September, "there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines." Brendan Morrow

