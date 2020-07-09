Lisa Kudrow says the Friends reunion is still 'on the books,' and Conan immediately plots to sabotage it

Lisa Kudrow was Conan O'Brien's socially distant guest on Wednesday's Conan, and he asked her whether the eagerly anticipated Friends reunion was still going to happen after a coronavirus delay. "We have something on the books for us to do it, you know, at some point in August," Kudrow said. "And we'll see. I mean, we're all still waiting for guidelines for shooting things." O'Brien immediately came up with a plan to spoil the reunion, and Kudrow added some suggestions to make it an absolute abomination for fans.
"I'm good at thinking of ideas that ruin things," O'Brien said. "That would be a great prank, a great prank on America." Because that's what America needs right now: a great prank. Watch below. Peter Weber
Texas reported a record 98 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,979 new cases, just shy of Tuesday's record 10,028 cases. Austin is turning its convention center, more famous for hosting South by Southwest, into a field hospital. In Houston, hospitals took in 3,851 coronavirus patients on Tuesday, and a growing number of people are dying at home before the paramedics even arrive, ProPublica and NBC News reported Wednesday, citing Houston Fire Department data.
"The uptick in the number of people dying before they can even reach a hospital in Houston draws parallels to what happened in New York City in March and April," ProPublica and NBC News report. "These increases also echo those reported during outbreaks in Detroit and Boston, when the number of people dying at home jumped as coronavirus cases surged."
"In Houston, doctors who knew the situation in New York are saying that what's happening there looks like what happened in New York in early April," New York Times science reporter Donald MacNeil said on The Daily podcast over the weekend. "Not as many dying yet, but with people on oxygen and on ventilators they may find themselves in the situation where they have to park refrigerated trucks behind hospitals to hold the bodies, as they did in New York."
"It's certainly not as bad as it was in New York City," Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, a Houston emergency medicine doctor, told NBC News. "We are not at that point. That being said, everybody wants to prevent us getting to that point."
Houston has also benefited from New York's experience, Dr. Diana Fide, a Houston emergency room doctor and president of the Texas Medical Association, told Politico. "We did learn a lot going through things in March and April. We learned so much from problems in Washington State and New York." Even with more knowledge and stockpiled ventilators and protective equipment, she added, burnout is a real risk
"The fear is that nobody really knows what the trajectory is," reports New York Times correspondent Sheri Fink from Houston Methodist Hospital, the city's largest. "You can have models, but models only can do so much. It really, really depends on human behavior — whether they stay home more, whether they wear masks. And then there could just be mysteries that we don't even understand about how this virus passes. And those numbers for now, they just keep rising." Peter Weber
Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov on Wednesday said reports that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan are a "downright lie," and "no concrete evidence has been presented" to prove the allegations.
The New York Timesfirst reported on the alleged plot in late June. During a virtual discussion with the Center for the National Interest, a think tank in Washington, Antonov said the intelligence sources behind the report are "trying to create an impression that our country is an enemy of the United States."
He also had sharp words for the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from multilateral arms control treaties, saying this left U.S.-Russia relations in a "deplorable state." His country, Antonov added, is "deeply concerned about the United States actions leading to the collapse of strategic stability."
While it's not known if President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken since the Russian bounty story broke, Antonov did reveal that they had five phone calls in late March and April, all of them positive. "Unfortunately, it is not always possible to implement in practice the constructive tone of the presidents' talks," he added. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Wednesday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, then he and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that don't fully reopen in the fall. "The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families," Trump tweeted. Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday afternoon the CDC will issue new guidelines.
"Well, the president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said at a coronavirus task force briefing. "That's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents that will be giving even more clarity on the guidance going forward."
State and local agencies, which fund more than 90 percent of K-12 education, are facing hard choices, as are teachers and parents weighing the risks and benefits of returning or sending their kids into classrooms amid a deadly, in many cases out-of-control coronavirus outbreak. Trump appearing to force federal scientists to water down their guidance probably won't help those decisions.
"Stop making public education a political issue," said Leslie Boggs, National PTA president.
For Trump, getting kids back in school is "about the economy, and it's about his re-election," Politico reports. As Trump's team sees it, children in school means "parents can more easily return to work and juice the economy — something even the president's allies consider a necessity for Trump to win re-election. And with Trump's sagging poll numbers against presumptive 2020 rival Joe Biden, aides also hope the campaign for in-person schooling will play well with the female and suburban voters the president needs to remain in office."
That last gamble is pretty high-stakes, and it's hard to imagine it paying off if the headlines this fall are about schools closing down again as COVID-19 rampages through suburban schools. Peter Weber
Lydia Denton, 12, has developed an affordable device that could save lives.
Her Beat The Heat Car Seat measures the temperature inside a car, sending an alert when it reaches 102 degrees. It would likely cost $50. Denton designed the portable device after learning about children who have died after accidentally being left inside hot cars. "I got really emotional about it because it's something that's happening in the real world that I knew could be fixed," the North Carolina resident told Good Morning America.
Denton's invention won the CITGO Fueling Education Student Challenge, and she is using the $20,000 grand prize to get the Beat The Heat Car Seat on the market. Denton's siblings worked with her on the device — her older brother did some coding, while her younger sister helped with the design — and their mom, science teacher Covey Denton, told GMA she loved seeing them come together for the project. "Kids don't know what impossible is," she said. "They dream so big." Catherine Garcia
Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Wednesday it will permanently shutter 200 stores over the next two years, after sales fell almost 50 percent in its last quarter.
There are 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and the closures will begin later this year. By shutting down 200 locations, the company should save between $250 million and $350 million, CNBC reports.
During the fiscal first quarter that ended on May 30, Bed Bath & Beyond sales dropped 49 percent to $1.31 billion, from $2.57 billion a year ago. The chain's brick-and-mortar stores suffered when they had to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, but online sales increased by more than 100 percent in April and May.
The company said it is in a "strong financial position" to survive the pandemic, and Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton told CNBC that as stores reopen, many are doing better than expected, thanks to customers stocking up on cleaning products and decor. "Home is now everything," he said. "It's the epicenter." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — these are the names the Lincoln Project wants you to remember.
The group released its latest ad, "Names," on Wednesday, and while it isn't complimentary of President Trump, it takes direct aim at vulnerable Senate Republicans the Lincoln Project says enabled the president.
"Some day soon, the time of Trump will pass," a man intones as the senators' names and photos flash across the screen. "This circus of incompetence, corruption, and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women of Trump's Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he's done."
The senators will ask Americans to "forget their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes, ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice, and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation," the ad continues. "Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump. Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump. Every time. Learn their names, remember their actions, and never, ever trust them again." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Once on the brink of extinction, California condors were seen soaring over Sequoia National Park in May, the first time the endangered bird has been spotted there in five decades.
The California condor is North America's largest land bird, with a 9.5-foot wingspan. By 1982, lead poisoning had killed off most of the population, leaving about 25 condors in the wild. To try to keep the condor from going extinct, the wild birds were captured and put into breeding programs at the San Diego Wild Animal Park and Los Angeles Zoo. In 1992, condors were released into the wild at Southern California's Los Padres National Forest, and there are now about 100 birds in this flock.
At least six condors were seen at Sequoia National Park in late May, wildlife officials said on Tuesday — four in the Giant Forest and two near Moro Rock. California condors are known to nest in sequoia tree cavities, and biologist Dave Meyer told the Los Angeles Times he was excited to see them in an "important historic habitat." Researchers use GPS transmitters to track the condors, giving them insight into their nesting and feeding habits.
The condor sighting is "evidence of continued recovery of the species," Tyler Coleman, a wildlife biologist with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, told the Times. It took "decades for the population to recover to the point where they were being seen in locations far beyond their release site," he said, and "arrival in Sequoia is good evidence that they are utilizing and occupying habitat where they once lived. It is an important milestone." Catherine Garcia