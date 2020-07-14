See More Speed Reads
here's what they'll do with it
Wisconsin Democrats post record-breaking fundraising

11:27 a.m.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Wisconsin Democrats are ready to learn from their 2016 mistakes.

After letting their usually blue state slip to President Trump in the last election, Democrats in Wisconsin announced Tuesday they raised $10 million in the second quarter of 2020. That's their biggest quarterly haul in history, but Gov. Tony Evers (D) was sure to note the party "cannot let down our guard" yet, he tells Politico.

Both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are considering Wisconsin a battleground this fall, with at least $35 million in ad spending from the two candidates and their proxies already dedicated to the state through November, per Advertising Analytics. Wisconsin Democrats, who now have $12 million in the bank, say getting their state to go for Biden this fall is "goal No. 1," Politico writes.

But winning back the state legislature, or at least blocking Republicans from the three seats they need for a veto-proof majority in both houses, is also a big priority. The legislatures are in charge of redrawing the state's legislative and congressional maps in the next few years, with Evers saying Republicans will "likely draw them even worse than they are now," referring to gerrymandered districts.

Polling puts Biden safely over Trump so far, leading Evers to say he's "convinced" Biden will prevail. Evers' own election in 2018 and a big Democratic win in a state Supreme Court election earlier this year also points to "good momentum," he told Politico. But "I don’t think there’s a Democrat in Wisconsin that’s going to take Donald Trump for granted. That was done once before," Evers added. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kanye West is polling better than the Libertarian and Green Party candidates

11:51 a.m.

Kanye West is supposedly "running" for "president," despite not having filed with the Federal Elections Commission and having already missed the deadline to register as an independent candidate in many states. Nevertheless, he's apparently polling at a surprisingly-high 2 percent, all things considered, according to a new survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a British strategic consulting firm.

The survey, which had a sample size of 2,000, initially asked voters who they'd vote for if Kanye West was not on the ballot: former Vice President Joe Biden led with 48 percent, followed by Donald Trump with 40 percent. But when West was added as an option, Biden's support remained the same while Trump's dipped to 39 percent, indicating a minor exodus from the president in favor of the rapper.

Though 2 percent isn't great, it does admittedly put West as the leading third party option, with 39 voters selecting him as their first choice over Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen (29 voters) and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins (15 voters). See the results below, read more about the results here, and learn what Kanye West seems to understand about American voters here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Daniel Lewis Lee was 'strapped to a gurney' for 4 hours as he awaited Supreme Court's execution ruling, lawyer says

11:30 a.m.

Ruth Friedman, the attorney for Daniel Lewis Lee, expressed outrage following the execution of her client Tuesday morning, which marked the first time the federal government has imposed capital punishment since 2003.

In a statement, Friedman provided a harrowing account of the hours leading up to Lee's execution as the Justice Department sought approval from the Supreme Court, which eventually dismissed an injunction from a federal judge who was concerned Lee and two other inmates weren't given enough time to argue their cases that the government's lethal injection violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment. Before the final stay was lifted, Friedman said Lee "remained strapped to a gurney" for four hours. Within 31 minutes, the execution was carried out.

Friedman was not present at the execution and says she was never notified it was happening, meaning Lee had no counsel at his side while "multiple motions" on his case were still pending. Tim O'Donnell

Testing czar says 'none of us lie' after Trump retweets game show host's baseless COVID-19 conspiracy

10:58 a.m.

A Trump administration official was forced to respond to President Trump's retweet of a game show host who claimed doctors are "lying" about COVID-19.

Adm. Brett Giroir, U.S. assistant secretary for health and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, spoke to Today on Tuesday and was asked to weigh in on the baseless conspiracy theory retweeted by Trump. On Monday, Trump retweeted a post from game show host Chuck Woolery claiming that the "CDC, media, Democrats, our doctors," are "lying" about COVID-19 to influence the 2020 presidential election and hurt his campaign.

"Look, we may occasionally make mistakes based on the information we have, but none of us lie," Giroir said in response to the tweet. "We are completely transparent with the American people."

Giroir seemed reluctant to directly criticize Trump's retweet, though, initially saying he's "not a Twitter analyst" and doesn't "spend time looking at any of that on Twitter because who knows what it means and how it's interpreted."

In a press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed the "intent" of Trump's retweet was to express "displeasure with the CDC, some rogue individuals leaking guidelines prematurely." Brendan Morrow

JPMorgan just reported its highest quarterly revenue ever

10:21 a.m.

Despite profits tumbling 51 percent and the largest loan-loss provision in its history, JPMorgan Chase — the United States' largest bank — actually beat expectations for its second quarter earnings report amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's thanks to record trading revenue, which jumped 15 percent, highlighting Wall Street's rapid recovery from the economic crisis.

For context, the bank's fixed-income traders — those focusing on bonds, money markets, and other debt securities — generated enough revenue to set the record on their own, even if the equities group was stagnant.

The 99-percent rise in fixed-income revenue likely has a lot do with policy set by the Federal Reserve earlier this year.

Still, CEO Jamie Dimon was cautious in a press release, noting "we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy." The record $10.5 billion loan-loss provision, while countered by the trading revenue boom, shows the bank is preparing for the worst.

In other banking news, fixed-income trading revenue similarly helped Citigroup beat expectations, but Wells Fargo, which has a smaller investment-banking presence than JPMorgan and Citi, was unable to generate the same earnings, leading to a historically rough quarter. Tim O'Donnell

U.S. borders will reportedly remain closed for another month. Mexico is very fine with that.

10:05 a.m.
U.S. Mexico border crossing
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. is reportedly preparing to extend its border shutdown, and Mexico isn't arguing.

America's borders with Canada and Mexico have both been closed to non-essential travel since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and those shutdowns have been repeatedly extended every month or so since. Another extension is likely to keep the borders closed through the end of August, three people familiar with the plans tell Politico.

Right now, the shutdowns are scheduled to last until July 21. The extension — "an almost certainty," one senior administration official said — would be for at least another 30 days, Politico reports. Mexican officials reportedly say their government won't dispute the move, with coronavirus cases surging in U.S. border states including Texas, Arizona, and California.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday there were "no announcements" regarding the Canadian border at the time. Canadian President Justin Trudeau said a decision on an extension would come in a few days, while the Mexican embassy officially had no comment. Reps. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who represent districts on the Canadian border, have meanwhile asked for clarity on how long the restrictions will last and how they'll be lifted to alleviate "uncertainty" for residents. Kathryn Krawczyk

U.K. bans Huawei from 5G network in a 'big win' for the Trump administration

9:31 a.m.
The Huawei logo is seen on the side of the main building at the company's production campus on April 25, 2019 in Dongguan, near Shenzhen, China
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The U.K. has pulled a reversal on Huawei.

Britain announced it will now ban equipment from Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company, from its 5G wireless network, The New York Times reports.

This decision came after earlier this year, Britain announced it would allow Huawei on its 5G network, though the company's equipment would be limited to "less-critical parts." That January announcement had come despite pressure from the Trump administration, and since the U.S. has "repeatedly warned the U.K. that Huawei is a national security risk, claiming that China could use its equipment for espionage," it was "a sign the U.S. campaign against Huawei is faltering," Axios wrote at the time.

But in what Axios now describes as a "big win for the Trump administration," the U.K. on Tuesday said it would ban the company's equipment from the network after all, requiring equipment that has been installed already to be removed by 2027, the Times reports.

"As facts have changed, so has our approach," Oliver Dowden, government telecommunications minister, said. "This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the U.K.'s telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run."

The "about-face" from Britain, the Times wrote, "signals a new willingness among Western countries to confront China." According to the Times, this move is expected to "delay the rollout of 5G in Britain by around two years." Brendan Morrow

Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio for the 1st time in months

8:05 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon isn't working from home anymore.

Fallon's The Tonight Show, which has been broadcast from his house since March, this week began once again filming at the show's Rockefeller Center studio in New York City. He's the first of the late night hosts to resume production in his studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadline reports, though Conan O'Brien recently began filming his show at the Largo at The Coronet in Los Angeles. Like Conan, The Tonight Show still doesn't have an audience, and according to Deadline, a "majority" of Fallon's staff will continue working from home.

On Monday's Tonight Show, a mask-wearing Fallon was seen walking back to work through the streets of Manhattan and having his temperature checked upon arriving, and in an opening monologue, he explained that everyone in the studio tested negative for COVID-19 before returning and that members of the production crew will be wearing masks and face shields.

Fallon also offered a "thank you" to those who helped New York City, which recently reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in months, get "back to where we are now." Still, as the U.S. continues to set records for number of new COVID-19 cases, to those states like Florida and Arizona experiencing a surge in infections, Fallon said, "I guess I'm here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe."

Celebrating a new sense of "normalcy" for the show, Fallon went on to mark the occasion by singing, "It’s Beginning to Look a Bit like Normal." Watch his return below. Brendan Morrow

