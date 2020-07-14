See More Speed Reads
'not enough'
Edit

Biden: Pandemic has gotten bad enough that even Trump is wearing mask

3:18 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden in a speech on Tuesday blasted President Trump's "failed response" to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the crisis has gotten so dire that "even" the president is wearing a mask now.

Biden spoke about the pandemic in a speech about his new $2 trillion climate plan, which calls for ending power-plant carbon pollution by 2035. At the top of the address, the presumptive Democratic nominee discussed the surge in COVID-19 cases in states like Florida and about Trump recently being seen wearing a mask in public for the first time during the crisis.

"It's gotten bad enough that even Donald Trump finally decided to wear a mask in public," Biden said. "I'm glad he made the shift. Mr. President, it's not enough."

Biden went on to plea for "presidential leadership," arguing that Trump has been "pushing the false choice between protecting our health and protecting our economy" and calling on him to "listen to your public health experts" rather than "denigrating them." These comments from Biden come as the White House has recently sought to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and after Trump retweeted a claim that the CDC and doctors are "lying" about COVID-19.

In his speech, Biden also pledged that with his climate plan, he won't "just tinker around the edges" but will "make historic investments that will seize the opportunity and meet this moment in history." Brendan Morrow

Immigration
Edit

The Trump administration may backtrack on rule barring international students from staying in U.S.

2:25 p.m.
Harvard University.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Trump administration may be caving to criticism — and lawsuits — over a newly-unveiled U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule that would bar international students from remaining in the U.S. if their college instruction remained solely online in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

ICE hasn't formally published the rule, so there's still time for the White House to amend it, and people familiar with the matter told the Journal that's a real possibility. It doesn't sound like the administration will scrap the idea completely, but could instead scale it back following pressure from students, universities, tech companies, and states. Dozens of colleges and universities have already sued the administration.

Currently, the rules would mean foreign students at schools planning to rely only on online courses next semester, like Harvard University, would have to leave the U.S. Per the Journal, if a school switches to remote classes amid a worsening pandemic, those students would have to up and leave.

If the White House does go through with the changes, however, one new iteration of the rule under consideration would allow returning students to remain in the U.S., while still preventing newly-enrolling students from entering, an official told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

counterproductive
Edit

Lindsey Graham defends Dr. Fauci, says 'any effort to undermine' him is counterproductive

1:11 p.m.

Speaking Tuesday at the South Carolina Hospital Association in Columbia, South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) backed up Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has at times drawn the ire of President Trump because of his cautious advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not long after the White House sent journalists "opposition" research on Fauci, Graham said "we don't have a Dr. Fauci problem." He described Fauci as one "of the smartest people I know," adding that "any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, quite frankly." The senator didn't call anyone out specifically for their opposition to Fauci, but he made it clear "getting into a contest" with the epidemiology expert "won't move the ball forward" when it comes to reopening the country safely.

Masks also got the thumbs up from Graham, who dismissed the notion that wearing face coverings "is a sign of weakness." First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday similarly urged people to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing, even during the summer months. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Edit

15-year-old with ADHD sent to juvenile detention for not keeping up with remote schoolwork

1:00 p.m.
Backpack sits in school hallway.
iStock/Lincoln Beddoe

It's fair to say a nationwide school shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forced American students into an unexpected adjustment period. But for 15-year-old Grace, a rough transition landed her in juvenile detention for more than two months, ProPublica reports in a collaboration with the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Magazine.

Grace, who is Black, and her mother Charisse live in a mostly white suburb of Detroit, where schools closed in mid-March and remote learning began April 15. That monthlong break left Grace, who has ADHD, "unmotivated," and a lack of live instruction made it easy for her to get distracted, ProPublica writes. She would miss alarms in the morning, and ended up far behind on her work.

Grace had been in detention before, on charges of assaulting her mother and stealing a cell phone in a school locker room, and was on probation when the pandemic hit. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) suspended the confinement of juveniles who violate probation during the pandemic, but left an exception for children who posed a "substantial and immediate safety risk to others."

Citing those past charges, a judge found Grace "guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school" and called her a "threat to (the) community," ProPublica reports. And so Grace ended up handcuffed and taken to detention again, where she spent more than two months sleeping on a mattress on a concrete slab and locked in her room for 12 hours every day. She still hasn't worked with a teacher in person or online, and hasn't gotten more than packets of material from her school, Grace says.

ProPublica referred to Grace and Charisse by their middle names to protect their identities. Read more, including about how Black students are disproportionately incarcerated, at ProPublica. Kathryn Krawczyk

no can do
Edit

Judge rejects Weinstein settlement after criticism from accusers

12:26 p.m.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

A Harvey Weinstein settlement that was criticized as "one-sided and unfair" by some of his accusers has been rejected.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Tuesday rejected a proposed $46.8 million settlement of Weinstein sexual misconduct cases and blasted its "obnoxious" terms, Variety reports.

The settlement would have used insurance money to set up a $18.9 million fund for alleged victims of Weinstein, who was convicted on sexual assault and rape charges earlier this year, but also would have provided money to cover costs for Weinstein and his associates. On Monday, lawyers for several Weinstein accusers rebuked the settlement as a "cruel hoax." They said Weinstein and others from his company would "be absolved from liability" and collectively receive about $15 million, coming out as the "main winners."

"This is the most one-sided and unfair settlement we have ever seen proposed to a court," the lawyers said, per The Wrap. "Under no set of circumstances should the uber-wealthy former directors, including Harvey and Bob Weinstein, receive more money than a class of rape and sexual assault survivors."

The judge, according to Variety, decided that the settlement "improperly nullifies claims of non-participating parties," and he objected to Weinstein and others getting "millions in attorneys' fees" from it.

"The idea that Harvey Weinstein can get a defense fund ahead of the claimants is obnoxious," the judge said. "The idea you can regulate the claims of people not in the settlement — I can't subscribe to that."

Hellerstein additionally said that the accusations are different enough that this should not be a class action case, Variety reports. The attorneys who had objected to the settlement in a statement on Tuesday celebrated the move, saying they "are pleased that Judge Hellerstein swiftly rejected the one-sided proposal," adding, "we look forward to pursuing justice against Harvey Weinstein and his many enablers." Brendan Morrow

I guess we're doing this
Edit

Kanye West is polling better than the Libertarian and Green Party candidates

11:51 a.m.

Kanye West is supposedly "running" for "president," despite not having filed with the Federal Elections Commission and having already missed the deadline to register as an independent candidate in many states. Nevertheless, he has the support of a surprisingly-high 2 percent of voters, according to a new survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a British strategic consulting firm.

The survey, which had a sample size of 2,000, initially asked voters who they'd vote for but did not include West as a possible answer. On that question, former Vice President Joe Biden led with 48 percent, followed by Donald Trump with 40 percent. But when West was added as an option, Biden's support remained the same while Trump's dipped to 39 percent, indicating a minor exodus from the president in favor of the rapper.

Though 2 percent isn't great, it does put West as the leading third party option, with 39 voters selecting him as their first choice over Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen (29 voters) and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins (15 voters). See the results below, read more about the results here, and learn what Kanye West seems to understand about American voters here at The Week. Jeva Lange

death penalty
Edit

Daniel Lewis Lee was 'strapped to a gurney' for 4 hours as he awaited Supreme Court's execution ruling, lawyer says

11:30 a.m.

Ruth Friedman, the attorney for Daniel Lewis Lee, expressed outrage following the execution of her client Tuesday morning, which marked the first time the federal government has imposed capital punishment since 2003.

In a statement, Friedman provided a harrowing account of the hours leading up to Lee's execution as the Justice Department sought approval from the Supreme Court, which eventually dismissed an injunction from a federal judge who was concerned Lee and two other inmates weren't given enough time to argue their cases that the government's lethal injection violated their constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment. Before the final stay was lifted, Friedman said Lee "remained strapped to a gurney" for four hours. Within 31 minutes, the execution was carried out.

Friedman was not present at the execution and says she was never notified it was happening, meaning Lee had no counsel at his side while "multiple motions" on his case were still pending. Tim O'Donnell

here's what they'll do with it
Edit

Wisconsin Democrats post record-breaking fundraising

11:27 a.m.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Wisconsin Democrats are trying to learn from their 2016 mistakes.

After letting their usually blue state slip to President Trump in the last election, Democrats in Wisconsin announced Tuesday they raised $10 million in the second quarter of 2020. That's their biggest quarterly haul in history, but Gov. Tony Evers (D) says the party "cannot let down our guard" yet, he tells Politico.

Both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are considering Wisconsin a battleground this fall, with at least $35 million in ad spending from the two candidates and their proxies already dedicated to the state through November, per Advertising Analytics. Wisconsin Democrats, who now have $12 million in the bank, say getting their state to go for Biden this fall is "goal No. 1," Politico writes.

But winning back the state legislature, or at least blocking Republicans from the three seats they need for a veto-proof majority in both houses, is also a big priority. The legislatures are in charge of redrawing the state's legislative and congressional maps in the next few years, with Evers saying Republicans will "likely draw them even worse than they are now," referring to gerrymandered districts.

Polling puts Biden safely over Trump so far, leading Evers to say he's "convinced" Biden will prevail. Evers' own election in 2018 and a big Democratic win in a state Supreme Court election earlier this year also points to "good momentum," he told Politico. But "I don't think there's a Democrat in Wisconsin that's going to take Donald Trump for granted. That was done once before," Evers added. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.