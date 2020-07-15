Migrant children didn’t receive intended health screenings from CBP, accountability report finds

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not consistently overseen health screening policies at its southwest border facilities, meaning some migrant children did not receive health screenings as intended, a Government Accountability office report found.

The report, which was prompted by the deaths of three children in CBP custody in 2019, also determined the agency misused funds earmarked for medical care by spending the money on things like its canine program, printers and speakers, and motorcycles and dirt bikes (some officials reportedly believed they could use the funds for any goods or services they considered to be in the best interest of those in custody.) Further, the investigation reveals the CBP "does not have reliable information on deaths, serious injuries, and suicide attempts and has not consistently reported deaths of individuals in custody to Congress."

NEW: GAO report finds that CBP does not consistently provide medical care to migrant children in its custody and does not properly track or notify Congress on the deaths of migrants in its facilities pic.twitter.com/c9UUMGnXRj — Camila DeChalus (@cdechalus) July 15, 2020

The GAO contributes the misuse of funds to a lack of guidance and oversight, while the data shortcomings are a result of several factors, including the fact that the agency's automated reporting does not have categories specific to serious injuries or suicide attempts, instead grouping them together with less serious incidents. Read a breakdown of the report here. Tim O'Donnell