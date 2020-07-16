Republican National Convention to be scaled back amid Florida's COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida, Republicans are making some adjustments to their August convention.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday announced the Republican Party's convention next month, which is set to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, will be scaled back, The Washington Post reports. According to the report, Republicans will limit admittance for the first three days of the convention to just regular delegates, which is roughly 2,500 people, though this will be expanded to around 6,000 to 7,000 people for the last day when delegates can bring a guest and alternate delegates can come as well.

Additionally, McDaniel said the convention will "utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues," including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and Politico reports that "Republicans expect the president to deliver his acceptance speech outdoors, but those plans have not been finalized." Most of the convention had already been moved to Florida from its original location in North Carolina.

"When we made these changes, we had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed," McDaniel said. "However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines."

Florida has been shattering records for its number of new COVID-19 cases, and numerous Republicans have said they won't attend the convention due to the pandemic. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) earlier this week recommended that Floridians avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and "areas where large numbers of people congregate." Brendan Morrow