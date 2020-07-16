Chuck Woolery's spokesman confirms his son has COVID-19

Days after tweeting that "everyone is lying about COVID-19," former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery confirmed through a spokesman that his son has tested positive for the virus.

"Chuck's son is fine and asymptomatic," Mark Young told CNN. Young also said that Woolery deactivated his Twitter account on Wednesday due to the "abuse he has received from thousands of intolerant people," but will return one day.

On Sunday, Woolery declared on Twitter that "the most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it." His conspiracy theory was retweeted the next morning by President Trump.

Woolery released a new episode of his podcast Blunt Force Truth on Thursday, and was on the defensive, saying he never called COVID-19 "a hoax" or said "it's not real," just that "we've been lied to." Woolery also said it was "an honor to have your president retweet what your thoughts are and think it's important enough to do that." Catherine Garcia