1 Texas county has found 85 infants with COVID-19

The chief executive of Nueces County, Texas, clarified over the weekend that Corpus Christi and its surrounding county have found 85 children under age 1 who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. "We have not had a sudden surge of 85 infants testing positive," Judge Barbara Canales said in a statement, but the number does "illustrate that no one is naturally immune to this virus." The 85 cases is about 1 percent of the 8,407 recorded in the county. More than 4,000 of those cases were reported in the past two weeks.
On Friday, Nueces County public health director Annette Rodriguez had said at a press conference that "we currently have 85 babies under the age of 1 year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19, adding, "Please help us stop the spread of this disease." One six-month-old baby who tested positive died, though an autopsy will be performed to clarify the cause of death.
The Corpus Christi area is now one of the COVID-19 hot spots in a state where the virus is spreading out of control. "Nueces County has the fastest growth in new cases on the seven-day average than any other metropolitan county in the state," Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni told CNN. "You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it's turned into a major problem for Nueces County." Peter Weber
As new COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the United States, President Trump's chief of staff reportedly wants the White House to just publicly ignore the pandemic as much as possible.
A new report in The New York Timesfocused on Republicans breaking from Trump on the coronavirus crisis describes how White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows "has been particularly forceful in his view that the White House should avoid drawing attention to the virus." In fact, the report says that even amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases around the country, some of Trump's "closest advisers" insist that the "best way forward is to downplay the dangers of the disease."
This advice is evidently getting through to Trump, who in a recent interview with Fox News again asserted that the coronavirus is "going to disappear," a prediction he said he'll be right on "eventually."
Although the Times report describes how some Republican lawmakers have pushed the White House to bring back regular coronavirus briefings led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, Meadows has reportedly "for the most part opposed any briefings about the virus." Meanwhile, Trump, the Times writes, now "seems less interested in the specific challenges the virus presents," and David Carney, and adviser to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), told the Times, "The president got bored with it." Brendan Morrow
Sunday's Last Week Tonight was about conspiracy theories. "As you've probably guessed, the reason that we need to talk about this is that the coronavirus has created a perfect storm for conspiracy theorists," John Oliver explained. He ran through some of the bigger conspiracy theories. "The problem is, some online theories have already prompted some worrying real-world actions," he said, including fatal ones.
"So tonight, let's talk about conspiracy theories, particularly why they're so appealing, how to spot them, and what you might be able to do about it," Oliver said. One of the huge draws of conspiracy theories is "they help explain a chaotic, uncertain world and appeal to the human impulse to what's called proportionality bias, which is the tendency to assume that big events must have big causes," he said. "These theories have always been appealing, and have actually been particularly seductive during global health crises," and the internet has made them irresistible.
"All of this would be dangerous enough before you take into account that one of the most prominent spreaders of conspiracies on Earth is the current president of the United States,'" Oliver said. "And I cannot believe I'm saying this, but the person with the clearest sense of just how deeply cynical Trump's use of conspiracy theories is" is Rush Limbaugh.
The only way to fight the flood of current and future conspiracy theories is to take personal responsibility for not spreading them around, "and there are actually three basic questions that you can ask yourself that could help in that regard," Oliver said: Is there a rational, non-conspiracy explanation? Has this been held up to scrutiny by experts? And how plausible is this conspiracy, as a practical matter?
You might be able to persuade other people, too. "What experts say is that the most effective way to approach someone is not by shaming them for believing something, or overwhelming them with counterevidence, but to try and be empathetic, meet them where they are, and nudge them to think a bit more critically," Oliver said. He conceded that he's not a great bet for convincing the conspiracy-minded, so he roped in Alex Trebek, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Catherine O'Hara, and Billy Porter to reach various conspiracists in your life. You can find their attempts at empathetic persuasion at Oliver's TheTrueTrueTruth.com site and watch his segment below. Peter Weber
Walt Disney Co. has dramatically but quietly cut its advertising on Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary, The Wall Street Journal reports. The entertainment giant was the biggest advertiser on Facebook for the first six months of 2020, spending about $120 million on ads for its Disney+ service alone, plus another $16 million for Hulu on Instagram. Disney joins several large companies pausing or slashing their ad spending with Facebook amid calls for a boycott over its handling of hate speech and divisive content. Disney is reportedly concerned specifically about Facebook's enforcement of its policies on objectionable content and whether it can prevent Disney ads from appearing along side it. Facebook earns about $70 billion in annual advertising revenue. Peter Weber
The most famous first-time protester Saturday night was Christopher David, a 53-year-old Navy veteran who wanted to talk to the feds and was instead beaten with a club and pepper-sprayed.
But there was also "Naked Athena," a woman who walked out in front of police at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning wearing nothing but a face mask and cap. "Everyone seemed surprised and kind of astounded," said Dave Killen, an Oregonian photographer who witnessed the NSFW scene. "She was incredibly vulnerable," he said. "It would have been incredibly painful to be shot with any of those munitions with no clothes on." She stood, did ballet poses, sat. The police left after about 10 minutes, and so did she.
The protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, and being used as pawns for Trump's re-election effort is "really terrible," local resident Joel Barker told the Times. "I want America to understand how terrible it is to feel like a city you love is being occupied by your own federal government, because that's how it feels." Peter Weber
With 77 years of working for the state of California under her belt, May Lee has dedicated most of her life to public service.
Lee recently turned 100 years old, and is California's longest-tenured employee and oldest worker. A financial analyst with the Department of General Services, she began working for the California government in 1943. She has served under 10 different governors, and is "a state treasure," Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency, told ABC Los Angeles.
Lee, who has no plans to retire, has traveled to more than 150 different countries, and has photos of her adventures on display in her office. Her colleagues value Lee's experience, and the wisdom that she imparts. "She is a joy to work with," co-worker Carol Weathers said. "She has taught me a lot of new things and she's constantly giving me her knowledge on history, the buildings, and everything she's known."
Looking back at the last century, Lee told ABC Los Angeles she believes she "did the best I could in this world, both in work and life and with the family. So, I'm satisfied with my life. I'm happy." Catherine Garcia
The grocer has special labels on several of its international food items, with "Arabian Joe" appearing on Middle Eastern products, "Trader Ming's" on Chinese products, and "Trader José" on Mexican products. A petition, started two weeks ago by a high school senior in California, claims that these modifications perpetuate "harmful stereotypes," and this branding is "racist because it exoticizes other cultures — it presents 'Joe' as the default 'normal' and the other characters as falling outside of it."
Trader Joe's spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement the company has already changed the packaging for a number of products with variations of the Trader Joe's name, but the process is ongoing. The international naming "may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness," Friend-Daniel said, but Trader Joe's recognizes "that it may have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day." Catherine Garcia
The son of a federal judge was shot and killed at their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening.
Judge Esther Salas' husband, a criminal defense attorney, was also shot, and his condition is unknown, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told ABC News. Salas, the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey, was not hurt in the attack.
North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack is friends with Salas, and told ABC News her son, a freshman at Catholic University, died after being "shot through the heart." As a judge, Salas received "threats from time to time," Womack said, "but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any."
Law enforcement officials told ABC News it is believed that at around 5 p.m., someone dressed in a FedEx uniform arrived at the home, and authorities are now trying to determine the make of the vehicle they were driving. The FBI, New Jersey State Police, North Brunswick Police, and Middlesex County Prosecutor's office are all investigating the attack. Catherine Garcia