Alex Trebek chokes up in emotional new interview on cancer battle

Alex Trebek is emotionally opening up, and sharing some more good news with fans, as he continues to fight pancreatic cancer.

The Jeopardy! host, who in 2019 was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, spoke with Good Morning America on Monday about the "good days" and "bad days" he has experienced while undergoing treatment, describing recently feeling "like I want to die" and worrying that he's a burden to his wife, Jean.

"I feel like I'm a terrible burden to her, and that bothers me tremendously," Trebek said.

Trebek went on to choke up while discussing the support he's received from his wife throughout his cancer battle, explaining that she has told him he's not a burden and that she's been a "saint."

"She has so much goodness in her that she is always giving out, always putting out to help me get over difficult moments, and there have been some difficult moments," Trebek said. "And I'm just in awe of the way she handles it."