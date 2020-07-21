DHS official promotes Tucker Carlson's unverified claim that The New York Times is trying to publish his address

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday accused The New York Times of planning to publish his address, supposedly because "they hate my politics" and want to get his show off the air, while even suggesting the newspaper wouldn't be concerned if one of his children were to get hurt because of the story. The claim wasn't verified, and the Times denied there was ever a plan "to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson's." Still, numerous prominent conservatives are promoting the allegation, including Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who tweeted Monday night that the Times was "clearly" trying to incite violent action against Carlson.

That is clearly their intent https://t.co/bq0r1TeVHS — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) July 21, 2020

Additionally, Rep. Eric Crawford (R-Ark.), tweeted "there is absolutely no reason" for the Times to publish Carlson's address unless "it is to intimidate him," while ABC's The View co-host Meghan McCain called the Times' alleged plan "extremely dangerous," arguing that even "printing his neighborhood" was a violation.

By early Tuesday, though, it wasn't Carlson's address that was unveiled on the internet, but the personal information of a Times reporter named Murray Carpenter who Carlson said was reporting the story. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell