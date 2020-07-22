NFL reportedly cancels entire 2020 preseason, cuts team roster size

The National Football League has canceled its 2020 preseason and cut the rosters teams can field to 80 players, from 90, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today and The Associated Press report, citing a non-public announcement by the NFL Players Association. League owners had proposed cutting the four preseason games to two, while the players union pushed for zero. Rookies are reporting to training camp this week, and returning players will arrive next week.

"In seven weeks, the NFL expects to kick off its 101st season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Houston," AP's Barry Wilner reports. "Emphasis on expects." The NFL and NFLPA have already agreed to protocols on team travel, testing, facilities, and other measures recommended by a joint committee of doctors, trainers, and coaches. "Of course, there are more questions than ever for America's most profitable sports league, most notably how to keep people safe in a contact sport during a pandemic," Wilner adds.

"Everything that we're doing is centered around the concept of risk mitigation," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, tells AP. "We know that we can't eliminate risk, but we're trying to mitigate it as much as possible for everyone. We know that this is going to be a shared responsibility." Peter Weber