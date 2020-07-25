See More Speed Reads
Climate expert suggests Biden will have to 'admit there will be tradeoffs' to reach zero carbon goal

11:03 a.m.
Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Climate activists and scientists have generally received former Vice President Joe Biden's plan to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions by 2035 warmly, but there will likely be some backlash ahead, especially regarding a potential reliance on wind and solar alternatives, The Guardian reports.

David Keith, a climate and energy expert at Harvard University who co-authored research in 2018 that found America's transition to solar and particularly wind would require up to 20 times more land area than previously thought, said windmills certainly shouldn't be abandoned moving forward, but suggested they could be limited. "You should tilt the energy system toward low land footprints, which means focusing on solar, nuclear, and carbon capture and storage, with wind at the margins," he told The Guardian.

Keith added that if the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee defeats President Trump, the incoming Biden administration will need to "admit there will be tradeoffs for a shared national goal" and that "there will be local decisions people don't like" en route to an emission-free future.

But while there are concerns about the affect renewable energy systems can have on land and biodiversity, Melissa Lott, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, said the side effects of renewables are unequivocally worth getting to zero carbon. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Jared Kushner has reportedly refused to aid the House GOP's election wing

11:25 a.m.
Jared Kushner.
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The House GOP is on the outside looking in, and it doesn't look like the Trump re-election campaign or the Republican National Committee are planning to help out despite their deep pockets, The Washington Post reports.

Some Trump officials reportedly consider donating to the House a wasteful investment since it seems unlikely the party will be able to regain the majority in the lower chamber of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has apparently specifically asked President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner — who oversees such decisions — to make a financial commitment to the House GOP, but he's reportedly refused so far, angering some Republicans who blame him for not understanding the importance of inter-party cohesion.

One official close to the Trump campaign told the Post "they don't care about the House," adding that "when you've been working in politics for years, and you understand it's a team sport, you kind of look at things a little differently. I don't think they see it that way." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

The seaon's 1st Atlantic hurricane has formed

8:43 a.m.

The United States National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Tropical Storm Hanna, which is barreling toward the Texas coast, has been upgraded to the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season.

The storm has parts of Mexico and Texas on alert and is reportedly threatening to bring six to 12 inches of heavy rain, storm surge of up to five feet, and possible tornadoes. As of Saturday morning, its maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Caribbean with 40 mile per hour winds. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Tobago and Grenada. And in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas, a Category 3 storm, is nearing Hawaii. It's expected to weaken as it crosses cooler water, but meteorologists are still anticipating strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous surf to hit the state.

Gonzalo and Hanna both set records for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, a feat also accomplished this year by Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Current coronavirus wave 'could continue through the winter,' expert says

8:01 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists have been warning about a second wave of coronavirus infections and fatalities in the United States since the pandemic began, but now it's looking more likely that the first wave will continue for months, NBC News reports.

Cases are surging in several parts of the country, but scientists are struggling to predict when they may peak because of changing demographics (younger people are getting infected more frequently now) and patchwork mitigation efforts that vary by state. "The trends that we see across the U.S. don't look like they're peaking anytime soon," said Loren Lipworth, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University. "If these trends continue to go up, I think this wave would continue through the winter."

It's not just the U.S. that's seeing a rise in cases, either. Per Reuters, nearly 40 countries in every global region have reported record daily increases in infections over the past week, with the new highs coming just a month after the initial peak in several places. Read more at NBC News and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets

July 24, 2020

President Trump misses the days of thinking before you speak.

Trump was interviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Thursday, where Portnoy asked him about handshakes, Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch, and the appropriate way to protest (using "friendly ways," apparently). And while Portnoy's questions remained soft, he did get a rare admission of regret when he asked Trump if he ever wakes up in the morning and regrets a tweet from the day before.

"Often. Too often," Trump said of his regrettable tweets. "In the old days, you'd write a letter," give it a good night's sleep, and realize "'oh, I'm glad I didn't send it,'" Trump said. "But we don't do that with Twitter. We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls," often realizing too late that there are "a lot of things" wrong with it, Trump continued.

Most of the time, though, Trump says it's "the retweets that get you in trouble." Trump has retweeted QAnon conspiracy theory-supporting accounts and a video where a Trump supporter yells "white power," and acknowledged he doesn't do much research before sharing those messages to his millions of followers.

Portnoy has sent some racist tweets of his own in the past, but you can still watch this video of him interviewing Trump below. Kathryn Krawczyk

LeBron James group to donate $100,000 toward paying Florida ex-felons' fines so they can vote

July 24, 2020
LeBron James
Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James is getting involved in helping ex-felons register to vote in Florida.

More Than A Vote, the group that James helped establish this year, on Friday announced it would donate $100,000 toward paying fees and fines of people in Florida with past felony convictions so they can register to vote, Politico reports. The group is raising the money to be donated to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition fines and fees fund. Additionally, the group will host an online screening of a documentary about the late Rep. John Lewis, and proceeds will go to the fund.

"Your right to vote shouldn't depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it," Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem, who is also a member of More Than A Vote, said.

Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that restored voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences, but the state later passed a law saying that they must pay off court fees and fines before being able to register to vote. That law is facing legal challenges, and a judge in May found it unconstitutional, saying it creates a "pay-to-vote system." But the Supreme Court has allowed the law to stay in effect for now while the legal challenges continue.

More Than A Vote was formed in June amid the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and the group describes its priority as "combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020." James said in an interview with The New York Times last month, "Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door. How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference." Brendan Morrow

Why the possibility of Democrats winning back the Senate is looking stronger than ever

July 24, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

There's a chance Democrats may have a unilateral hold on the federal government come fall.

Former Vice President Joe Biden keeps topping national and statewide polls. Democrats already hold the House and will likely widen their majority. And in the Senate, where Democrats need three seats to win the majority, July ratings changes from The Cook Political Report predict they have a good chance of doing so.

The Cook Political Report moved seats in New Mexico and Minnesota, currently held by Democrats, from likely Democratic into the solid blue field in a Thursday report. Sen. Martha McSally's (R-Ariz.) seat moved from a toss up to a likely win for Democrat Mark Kelly, and Georgia and Iowa's Republican-held spots are now toss-ups, Cook predicts. Four other Republican-held seats are considered toss ups as well, and just one would negate a likely loss for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.).

A look at history and ad spending only adds to the Democrats' case. While the Senate hasn't flipped in the same year as a presidential election since 1980, today's more polarized environment makes it unlikely voters will split their ballot between Biden and a Republican Senate candidate. Meanwhile 97.7 percent of Democratic spending is offensive — to make gains in places they don't currently control — while 96.6 percent of GOP spending has been defensive.

Even Republican strategists tell Cook they're worried. "Something remarkable would have to happen for Republicans to still have control of the Senate after November," one GOP pollster said. Another remarked that "If you're an incumbent in a bad environment sitting at 44 percent, you should be pretty damn scared." Read The Cook Political Report's extensive analysis of the 2020 Senate tossup here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be widely available 'several months' into 2021

July 24, 2020

Don't expect a vaccine against COVID-19 to be widely available earlier than months into 2021, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, spoke to The Washington Post on Friday and said "I believe we will likely have" a COVID-19 vaccine "either by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021." Later on, though, the Post asked: what's the earliest that a coronavirus vaccine could actually be widely available to the public? That would be further into the year, Fauci explained.

"I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have a vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci said.

Fauci did say he believes it's "likely" for there to be "tens of millions of doses" of a COVID-19 vaccine available by the beginning of the year, but he said it would be "as we get into 2021" that there would be "hundreds of millions of doses," according to companies working on vaccine candidates.

Although Fauci expects answers as to whether a coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective to come at the end of this year or beginning of next year, a piece in The Atlantic on Friday explains that a vaccine "will only mark the beginning of a long, slow ramp down," especially because "an initial vaccine might limit COVID-19's severity without entirely stopping its spread." Former Food and Drug Administration chief scientist Jesse Goodman told The Atlantic, "Even when a vaccine is introduced, I think we will have several months of significant infection or at least risk of infection to look forward to." Brendan Morrow

