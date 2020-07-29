See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
New $5 million competition announced for developing rapid COVID-19 testing

8:12 a.m.
A Health Care Worker seals a coronavirus swab after testing at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Xprize has unveiled a new $5 million competition to encourage the development of rapid COVID-19 testing.

The non-profit organization on Tuesday announced the Xprize Rapid COVID Testing competition to "accelerate the development of high-quality COVID-19 testing that is low cost, easy to use, and fast-turnaround, enabling frequent testing." Xprize and OpenCovidScreen are asking the "world's brightest, most innovative minds" to get involved and develop new fast and affordable testing solutions that might help facilitate a safe return to school and work amid the pandemic, as other COVID-19 testing methods can take days to produce a result.

The submissions, Xprize says, can be in one of four categories including at-home and point-of-care testing, and entries will be judged on factors like innovation, performance, turnaround time, and cost. Five teams will ultimately be awarded $1 million each, and the maximum turnaround time is 12 hours, TechCrunch reports.

"Fast, affordable, and accessible testing is crucial to containing the COVID-19 pandemic and safely reopening schools, businesses and other vital institutions around the world,” Xprize CEO Anousheh Ansari said in a statement. "Xprize Rapid COVID Testing is inspiring the best entrepreneurial and scientific teams to come together to work towards rapid, affordable COVID-19 testing at scale, and ultimately, getting the world up and running again."

Xprize is asking teams to register for the competition by the end of August. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Mumbai's slums may be reaching herd immunity, study finds

9:58 a.m.
Door-to-door medical screening inside a Mumbai slum.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the largest slums in Mumbai, India, may be nearing herd coronavirus immunity, a new serological survey found, Bloomberg reports.

The study tested 6,936 people across three suburbs in Mumbai — Dahisar, Chembur, and Matunga — and discovered that 57 percent of the subjects had coronavirus antibodies, a figure far higher than the 21 percent found in New York City in April and 14 percent in Stockholm, Sweden, in May. Per Bloomberg, epidemiologists generally believe a population must reach infection levels of 60 percent to achieve herd immunity, so the study indicates the neighborhoods are pretty much there. The survey appears to go hand-in-hand with a steep decline in cases in the slums in recent weeks, despite India having the world's fastest growth in infections overall.

Social distancing is a challenge in the crowded Mumbai neighborhoods, which seemingly makes them well-suited for the virus' spread, and the study suggests that it did so widely. Fortunately, the population in the slums is young and more likely to avoid severe cases of COVID-19. That, coupled successful government containment measures that helped catch cases early and ensure high quality care, have kept the fatality low in the slums, even if many infections went undetected, Bloomberg notes.

It's encouraging that some of Mumbai's slums may be closing in on herd immunity without experiencing a high death rate, but the jury is still out on how long immunity lasts. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

terrible metaphor alert
Pelosi and Schumer awkwardly describe competing stimulus bills as animals 'unable to mate'

9:53 a.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Drew Angerer/Getty Image

Congress' leading Democrats have provided Americans with some terrible mental imagery.

Democrats and Republicans are sparring over a coronavirus relief bill to replace the phase three CARES Act that will expire in just two days. But as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described Tuesday, the parties' competing visions are nowhere near ready to come together.

Pelosi described the two parties' ideals as "a giraffe and a flamingo" during a Tuesday meeting with Schumer, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, an Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Politico reports. "They're both at a zoo. A dumb person may think they could mate for offspring. A smart person knows that's impossible. That's our bills. They're unable to mate."

If that metaphor wasn't clear enough, Schumer surely drove the point home with one of his own. "A golden retriever can't mate with a Chihuahua. You have a Chihuahua. We have a beautiful lion," he said, Politico reports via people in the room. "Pelosi then helpfully reminded Schumer that a lion is a cat, so, no, they could not mate," Politico writes.

Schumer did get one part of the metaphor wrong: Golden retrievers and Chihuahuas can mate. Don't think about the how and enjoy this adorable picture of the uncommon mix. Kathryn Krawczyk

hot seat
Bezos, Cook, Zuckerberg, and Pichai set to testify in House antitrust hearing

9:48 a.m.

The bosses at Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are about to face a (virtual) congressional grilling.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday will testify before Congress, speaking to a House subcommittee that has been investigating the companies' business practices as part of a 13-month antitrust probe, The New York Times reports.

The main question they'll face essentially boils down to, as CBS News puts it, "Are you guys too powerful?" The result will likely be, the Times writes, a "bizarre spectacle" in which four of the most prominent tech leaders in the world are "primed to argue that their businesses are not really that powerful after all."

It may be Bezos who ends up drawing much of the attention, CNN notes, as he's the only one of the four who has never testified before Congress before. Cook and Pichai both have in the past, and Zuckerberg has done so multiple times. Wednesday's hearing will see the four CEOs joining Congress remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and according to the Times, it could possibly end up going into the evening. You can stream it live below. Brendan Morrow

seems like a good ice breaker actually
Trump says he didn't bring up Russian bounties in recent call with Putin

9:24 a.m.
President Trump.
Screenshot/Axios on YouTube

President Trump is claiming ignorance to defend his recent resistance to confront Russia.

In a video interview aired Wednesday, Axios' Jonathan Swan asked Trump if he'd mentioned reports indicating Russia offered Taliban fighters bounties to kill U.S. troops in a recent call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "That was a phone call to discuss other things," Trump said, blowing off the whole issue as "fake news."

Trump then claimed he didn't even know about the Russian bounties despite reports saying it was included in his intelligence briefings. "It never reached my desk," Trump said, prompting Swan to ask the president if he reads his written intelligence briefings. That turned into a defense of Trump's comprehensive abilities and his attendance at intelligence meetings.

Regardless, Swan continued, Trump's former head of forces in Afghanistan John Nicholson has publicly said "Russia is supplying weapons to the Taliban." "Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia," Trump countered, spinning the question before saying that issue also "never reached my desk." Watch the whole clip below. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and education
American Federation of Teachers supports strikes if schools don't reopen safely

1:39 a.m.
An elementary school teacher.
iStock

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers union, said on Tuesday it will support any strike conducted because of safety concerns over reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Randi Weingarten said if authorities "don't protect the safety and health of those we represent and those we serve ... nothing is off the table. Not advocacy or protests, negotiations, grievances or lawsuits, or, if necessary and authorized by a local union, as a last resort, safety strikes."

The AFT also adopted a resolution stating that schools should only be able to physically reopen in areas where the COVID-19 transmission rate is less than one percent and the daily community infection rate is below five percent, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Artist paints 1,800 flowers to show gratitude for each employee at a Brooklyn hospital

1:07 a.m.

Using paint and a syringe, Michael Gittes found a way to express his appreciation for the medical workers fighting the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles artist decided he wanted to give paintings to the employees of a hospital that had been hit especially hard by COVID-19, and selected Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn. He chose flowers as his subject because "even though these people are all part of a big, beautiful garden, I wanted them to know they were all individual flowers, and without them, there would be no garden," he told The Washington Post. Gittes used a syringe to drip the paint because it is "a symbol of healing."

Interfaith Medical Center has 1,800 employees, and it took Gittes more than three months to complete the project. The paintings were distributed on July 13, with everyone — nurses, custodians, security guards, doctors, administrators, and cafeteria workers — receiving their own work of art.

Account representative Sheila Arthur-Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March, and on the day she was able to go home, her sister died of the virus. "I see Michael's painting as a memorial to my sister, and I'll never forget that he created this for me from his heart," she told the Post. "It's incredible to me that he took the time to paint so many portraits and show that the work we have done is not in vain and that we're loved. It's a phenomenal gift." Catherine Garcia

quack quack
Doctor touted by Trump believes alien DNA is in medicine and demon dream sex is an actual problem

12:13 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A Houston doctor whose anti-mask and pro-hydroxychloroquine speech was praised by President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., also believes that alien DNA is used in medicine and gynecological problems are the result of people having sex in their dreams with demons, The Daily Beast reports.

Stella Immanuel is a pediatrician and religious minister who runs a medical clinic and church called Firepower Ministries out of a strip mall. Over the last several years, she has recorded videos of her sermons and posted them to YouTube. They cover a wide range of bizarre topics, from the perils of having dream sex with witches to the creation of a vaccine that will stop people from being religious, The Daily Beast reports.

In recent days, a video of her speaking from the steps of the Supreme Court has gone viral in conservative circles, with Immanuel declaring that "nobody has to get sick" from COVID-19 because "this virus has a cure." She was part of an event dubbed the White Coat Summit, organized by the Tea Party Patriots and attended by a few doctors who don't believe the medical consensus on the coronavirus.

During her speech, Immanuel claimed that she has saved hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by Trump; studies have not found any evidence that hydroxychloroquine works to treat the coronavirus. Immanuel went on to declare that because the drug is a valid treatment, masks are unnecessary.

The video was removed from Facebook and Twitter for violating disinformation rules, much to the anger of those who shared it. Immanuel was mad, too, tweeting that Facebook is "not bigger than God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name." Read more at The Daily Beast. Catherine Garcia

