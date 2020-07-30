See More Speed Reads
this is powerful
Bernice King prays for 'good trouble' to end voter suppression, white supremacy at John Lewis' funeral

12:10 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Bernice King thinks there's a lot of good trouble left to get into.

King honored John Lewis, who worked alongside her father Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, at his funeral on Thursday with a powerful prayer that doubled as a call for change. While King is "eternally grateful" that Lewis, "a nonviolent warrior," brought change to the world for "four score years," she used her time in front of the Atlanta church to outline how to continue his legacy.

"Grant us the capacity to follow his example, to fight without bitterness and hostility, but with a righteous indignation," King prayed on Thursday. "Let a double portion of what John Lewis' life was about fall upon us," King continued, "so we can continue to get into good trouble" until "there is radical reforming in policing," and until "voter suppression," "the school-to-prison pipeline," and "white supremacy" have been defeated. Watch King's whole prayer below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
4 truths about America's rapidly shrinking economy

11:52 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its quarterly data on Thursday, showing a shocking 9.5 percent decline in GDP during the second quarter of 2020.

Here are four quick takeaways:

1) The economy is in the toilet. This is by far the worst single-quarter decline recorded in statistics that go back to 1947, and likely the worst in American history. In per capita terms, the economy shrank back to its size in mid-2013 in just three months. New unemployment claims have been holding steady for weeks at a level several times higher than the worst point of the Great Recession.

2) The coronavirus rescue packages are working. Roughly three-quarters of the GDP loss was due to a collapse in personal spending, which fell by over $1.3 trillion. However, overall personal income actually grew by 7.3 percent, thanks entirely to the boost to unemployment insurance, the economic impact payments, and other government rescues. Many are suffering or left out, but the bulk of the American people are scraping by for the moment.

3) Recovery is not coming soon. Studies demonstrate that it is not government closures that cause most of the decline in spending, but instead the presence of coronavirus. Because President Trump has allowed the pandemic to rage, the economy will not return to its previous strength for the indefinite future.

4) If the rescues are not renewed, heaven help us. America is in a severe emergency that will get much worse on the current track. Super-unemployment is in the process of expiring across the country, and Republicans recently proposed slashing it by two-thirds. That will likely end with tens of millions being thrown out on the street. Ryan Cooper

'we can't be silent'
Oprah Winfrey's magazine honors Breonna Taylor on cover: 'I cry for justice in her name'

11:18 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey's magazine is calling attention to the death of Breonna Taylor in what is a major first for the publication.

O, The Oprah Magazine on Thursday released a look at its September cover featuring Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her apartment earlier this year. This, according to USA Today, is the first time ever that a cover of Winfrey's magazine has not had Winfrey on it.

Taylor's death in March sparked outrage especially amid the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd. The O cover highlights a quote from Winfrey — "If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

In an article for O, Winfrey writes that Taylor was "just like me" but says that the "pleas for justice" following her killing "have fallen on deaf ears." The officers involved have not been charged.

"Breonna Taylor had plans," Winfrey says. "Breonna Taylor had dreams. They all died with her the night five bullets shattered her body and her future." Winfrey adds that "we can't be silent" and that the reason Taylor is on the magazine's cover is that "I cry for justice in her name." Brendan Morrow

This just in
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies a month after hospitalization for coronavirus

11:06 a.m.
Herman Cain.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Herman Cain, the businessman turned Republican politician and commentator, died Thursday after contracting COVID-19. He was 74.

"We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight," Dan Calabrese, the editor of Cain's blog HermainCain.com, wrote in a Thursday morning post. Cain tested positive for COVID-19 after attending President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was hospitalized earlier this month after having trouble breathing. He was considered especially at risk because he had survived cancer in the past.

Just a few days ago, "doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn't be quick," Calabrese wrote. His team shared that news across social media. But Cain "never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase," Calabrese continued.

Cain led several food companies before shifting to politics, most notably Godfather's Pizza. He is best known for his 2012 Republican run for president, where he pushed an ultra-simple "9-9-9" tax plan. He withdrew after claims of sexual harassment from two women, which he denied.

Trump nominated Cain, a former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Board, for a spot on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board just last year. He withdrew from consideration after it appeared he would not get the Senate's approval. He had just started hosting a show on the right-wing network NewsMax. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine ready for human trials after proving effective in monkeys

10:31 a.m.
Johnson and Johnson.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is showing signs of offering protection in a single dose.

The company has been testing several vaccine contenders on monkeys, and discovered its most effective vaccine produce an immune response and appeared safe in all of them, according to a study published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature. The company will now test the vaccine on humans to determine if it's safe and effective for widespread use.

Johnson & Johnson tested what turned out to be its most viable vaccine on six monkeys, and all of them remained completely safe from lung disease when exposed to the virus. Five of the six remained entirely safe from coronavirus infection when exposed as well. "This gives us confidence that we can test a single-shot vaccine in this epidemic and learn whether it has a protective effect in humans,” Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer Dr. Paul Stoffels told Reuters.

This is the second vaccine proven to be effective in monkeys, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, noted to The New York Times. But "we can't take shortcuts" and rush into large-scale human trials just because of these results, she cautioned. More than 30 potential COVID-19 vaccines are now undergoing human trials worldwide, though Johnson & Johnson's is one of the few that may only require a single dose and not a follow-up booster shot. Kathryn Krawczyk

no can do
Trump floats delaying the presidential election, which he can't do

9:52 a.m.

President Trump is now openly floating a delay to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday continued to baselessly claim that mail-in voting will result in a "fraudulent" election this November while arguing absentee voting is fine, even though experts note they're effectively the same, and analysis shows mail-in voting is largely just as secure and accurate as in-person voting. This time, though, Trump went a step further by tossing out the possibility of postponing the election entirely.

"Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he wrote.

Delaying the election is something Trump does not have the power to do. "The Constitution empowers Congress, not the president, to select Election Day," Common Cause director of voting and elections Sylvia Albert explained to The Washington Post. "No laws passed by Congress have delegated these powers to the president, even in an emergency, so Congress is the only entity that has the power to change the date of the election." A delay to the presidential election has never happened before.

Former Vice President Joe Biden previously predicted that Trump would attempt to postpone the presidential election, saying in an interview, "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held." At the time, the Trump campaign referred to these comments from Biden as "incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings," and Trump himself said, "Why would I do that? November 3rd. It's a good number." Brendan Morrow

economic contrasts
American income rises 7 percent even as economy sees its sharpest slump ever

9:45 a.m.

Americans are saving their money during an economic crisis they aren't sure will end anytime soon.

The U.S. GDP fell 9.5 percent in the second quarter from the first, and 32.9 percent year over year, Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Thursday indicates. That's the sharpest decline the economy has seen since the 1940s, as even though the Great Depression's economy dipped further, it was spread out over a longer period, Bloomberg reports.

The numbers are close to economists' expectations of a 34.5 percent drop for the quarter. A massive 34.6 percent annualized drop in personal spending is largely to blame for the contraction, as it makes up about two-thirds of GDP determinations.

At the same time, though, personal income rose 7.3 percent from Q1 to Q2, likely due to federal stimulus payments, unemployment benefit boosts, and PPP loans to businesses. The personal savings rate also rose to an unprecedented 25.7 percent as Americans prepared for the economic downturn and had no idea when it would end. Kathryn Krawczyk

liftoff
Edit

NASA rover successfully launches on mission to find ancient life on Mars

9:09 a.m.
An Atlas V rocket with the Perseverance rover lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020.
GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

Perseverance is on its way to Mars.

NASA on Thursday successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars on an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, CNN reports. When it gets to Mars, Perseverance is to collect soil samples to return to Earth, as well as "search for signs of ancient microbial life," according to NASA.

"This is the first time in history where we're going to go to Mars with an explicit mission to find life on another world — ancient life on Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

It's also the third launch to Mars to take place this summer, The Associated Press reports, with prior launches from China and the United Arab Emirates. If Perseverance makes it there smoothly, this would be the United States' ninth time successfully landing on Mars, AP notes. Perseverance is ultimately expected to land in the Jezero Crater on Mars in February 2021. Brendan Morrow

